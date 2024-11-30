The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to halt a four-game skid this Sunday when they visit the rival Houston Texans. They're set to have their starting quarterback under center to assist, with Trevor Lawrence committed to playing through a shoulder injury in Week 13, according to NFL Media.

Lawrence is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and won't be 100% even if he suits up, per NFL Media, but is "adamant" in his plan to suit up. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson previously indicated Lawrence would return to the lineup so long as he completed a promising week of practice.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 61.3 YDs 2004 TD 11 INT 6 YD/Att 7.31 View Profile

Lawrence has missed the Jaguars' last two games due to an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, originally suffered in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He got extra time to rest and recover in Week 12, as Jacksonville was on its bye, but ceded two straight starts to backup Mac Jones, who went 0-2.

The Jaguars scored just a single touchdown in Lawrence's absence, falling 52-6 to the Detroit Lions during their last outing. They didn't fare much better even before Lawrence exited, starting the season 2-8 with the former No. 1 overall draft pick throwing 11 touchdowns to six interceptions.