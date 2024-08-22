We're less than a week away from cutdown day in the NFL, but we already have a reasonably strong grasp on the under-the-radar rookies who've seemingly parlayed strong summers into making their respective rosters and being assets in Year 1.

Let's highlight the rookies, who went either undrafted or were selected on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, you'll want to keep tabs on throughout the season. They'll make an impact.

Hits from last year's article of the same title included Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell, and Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Whittington took a back seat to two receiving options at Texas, Xavier Worthy and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Yet Whittington was a dandy of a recruit for the Longhorns from the 2019 class, as the No. 2 athlete in the country, per 247 Sports.

And that label showed at his pro day -- Whittington didn't work out at the combine -- when, at nearly 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, he ran 4.47 with a 36-inch vertical, 10-foot broad jump and a blistering 6.80 in the three-cone drill. Dude can effortlessly move around the field, however he's asked to.

He plateaued at 50 catches for 652 yards in 2022, and with Adonai Mitchell added to the mix in 2023, along with Worthy and Sanders, Whittington was not one of the top receiving priorities for Quinn Ewers.

Well, as a receiving priority this preseason, Whittington has met his lofty recruiting reputation. He leads the entire NFL with 11 receptions, seven of which have gone for first downs, for 126 yards. The man was picked as a sixth-round selection a few months ago and projects as Los Angeles' WR4 right away.

Two years ago, Andreessen was dominating at Bryant of the FCS, located in Rhode Island. He transferred back home to University at Buffalo, then capped his collegiate career with a 90-tackle, 12-tackles-for-loss campaign.

After signing with the Bills as a spring tryout player, Andreessen held his own during training camp and exploded onto the scene in the second preseason game against the Steelers with 12 tackles, including two for a loss. In the first half against Pittsburgh's first team, Andreessen was ubiquitous.

And he's the exact type of UDFA worthy giving an opportunity to, because he's not simply a high-character guy or hustle player. Andreessen measured in at 6-0 and 240 pounds at his pro day, ran a respectable 4.65 in the 40-yard dash (67th percentile at the position) and had a eye-opening 38-inch vertical (86th percentile) along with a 10-2 broad jump (78th percentile). He's very much a plus athlete at the linebacker position. While injuries at the linebacker spot in Buffalo may have opened the door for Andreessen to sneak onto the roster, his play alone will earn him a spot on the final 53. And he's going to play in the regular season. Range galore.

Dwight McGlothern, CB, Vikings

McGlothern is a fascinating case study in the transfer portal. Starts at LSU, plays a little as a sophomore, snags a pick, knocks away five passes. Then he transfers within the SEC to Arkansas for his final two collegiate seasons and dominates. Seven total interceptions with 15 pass breakups for the Razorbacks along with 72 total tackles.

He ran 4.47 at the combine with very poor vertical and broad jumps and goes undrafted. Slightly weird. But I've seen weirder. The latest development in this topsy-turvy story is McGlothern has blanketed receivers in the preseason. On 29 coverage snaps, he's seen just two targets. On those targets, he's allowed no catches and has an interception he returned 91 yards.

Sure, the Vikings recently signed Stephon Gilmore, which clogs things in the Minnesota cornerback room. But defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a thing for lanky cornerbacks with natural playmaking ability. And while he's not nearly as athletic on paper as many of the outside cornerbacks Flores has deployed in his coaching career, at nearly 6-2 with inherent coverage talent and ball skills, McGlothern fits the physical mold to make this team and produce as a rookie.

I will forever believe Abrams-Draine lasted until the fifth round in the 2024 draft because of injury history. Because it couldn't have been due to his play in the SEC at Missouri. In three seasons as a full-time contributor with the Tigers, Abrams-Draine knocked away 34 passes while intercepting seven more, and he always had more than 40 tackles in a season.

And he played on the perimeter despite being not quite 6-0 and 179 pounds.

Thus far the versatile corner with 4.44 speed has smoothly transitioned to the NFL again, at least in the preseason. He's appeared on 70 snaps, allowed two receptions on seven targets for 16 yards, and in the exhibition outing against the Packers, Abrams-Draine registered a pass breakup. Denver's secondary has some talented and highly skilled defenders, and Abrams-Draine is one of them. He and Ja'Quan McMillian are precisely those pesky nickels who've grown in importance alongside the rise of the slot receiver.

It took about five snaps of Williams film at Miami to realize his future would be at linebacker in the NFL, but he did technically play safety for the Hurricanes. At 6-4 and 230 pounds, he's monstrous for the safety spot anyway, and quickness is prioritized there now than ever before.

Williams isn't that. What he does bring to every game is an intimidating nature en route to the football. And he sprinkles in some coverage chops and plus ball skills with his over 80-inch wingspan. He absolutely will miss some tackles. He'll also de-cleat running backs more frequently than most young players at the position.

He has four tackles on 47 snaps this preseason and three have been constituted as "stops," essentially meaning a negative play for the offense relative to the down and distance. Williams has yet to be targeted in coverage. While we didn't get a full workout before the draft, and he only ran 4.65, Williams plays with zero hesitation and reckless abandon, and every defense can use a second-level defender with those qualities. The seventh-round pick should make this Titans team and contribute right away.