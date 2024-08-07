The Minnesota Vikings are in something of a transition period, welcoming two new quarterbacks -- and seemingly uncertain short-term expectations -- this offseason. Team ownership is much less fuzzy about 2024 standards, with president Mark Wilf telling reporters Tuesday that the Vikings still expect to make a playoff push, and will accordingly hold off on contract extensions for key team leaders.

"It's not something we're talking about at this point," Wilf said when asked about new deals for coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, per ESPN. "I think that's fair [to say it'll wait until 2025.] I think right now we're just focusing on the season and putting those things aside for now."

Both O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah signed four-year contracts when they were hired in 2022, as ESPN noted, which means they'd be entering next offseason with just one season remaining. Most NFL teams tend to extend coaches or general managers ahead of their contract years, just like key players.

Wilf hinted Tuesday that the hesitation stems from "big expectations" for the current setup.

"We know we're in a tough division," he said, "but I know Coach O'Connell is getting everybody ready. We feel like our roster is in a good spot. ... Everybody's evaluated the same way, on how they're performing. It's a competitive business. We have big expectations of our squad and feel very good about our direction under Kevin and Kwesi."

The Vikings finished 7-10 to miss the playoffs in 2023, cycling through quarterbacks after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8. They went 13-4 the year prior, advancing to the postseason in O'Connell's first season, only to lose in the opening round of the playoffs.

Most oddsmakers have Minnesota pegged as the favorite to finish last in the NFC North in 2024, with journeyman Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy now headlining the quarterback spot.