Vikings reportedly will likely discuss extension with Dalvin Cook this offseason
Cook is heading into final year of rookie deal with Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings finally got a healthy Dalvin Cook this season and are preparing to reward one of the league's top running backs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Vikings and Cook are likely to look at a long-term contract extension this offseason, after a year in which Cook was one of the breakout running backs in the league.
Cook played 14 games for the Vikings this season, finishing with 250 carries for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also had 53 catches for 519 yards, also a career-high. Cook had five 100-yard games and was durable for the Vikings, finishing with 20-plus carries eight times this season (including the Minnesota's postseason victory over the New Orleans Saints).
A 2017 second-round pick of the Vikings, Cook played just four games his rookie year, rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns before being lost for the season with a torn ACL. He returned in time for the start of the 2018 season, but missed five games with a hamstring strain. Cook had 133 carries for 615 yards and two touchdowns and 40 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He has 2,104 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
Cook is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, which he is scheduled to make $2,021,508 in 2020. Whether Cook will be paid amongst the game's top running backs remains to be seen (the fifth-biggest running back contract is Saquon Barkley, who makes $7,798,688 this season), but the Vikings willing to look at an extension bodes well for Cook's future in Minnesota.
The Vikings are 7-1 when Cook totals 120 yards or more, which will certainly play a factor when it comes to the negotiating table.
