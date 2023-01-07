The Minnesota Vikings will try to stay alive for the No. 2 seed in the NFC when they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota is tied with San Francisco in the standings heading into the final week of the season, but the 49ers hold the tiebreaker. Chicago has been eliminated from playoff contention and is going to be playing with a backup quarterback on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 6 points in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 42.5.

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -6

Bears vs. Vikings over/under: 42.5 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Chicago +222, Minnesota -278

Why the Bears can cover

San Francisco is a two-touchdown favorite later in the day on Sunday, so Minnesota knows that it does not have much to play for on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are almost certainly going to be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs regardless of this outcome, so they will be more focused on getting out of this game with a healthy roster. Chicago has played plenty of competitive games during its losing streak, and it will be wanting to gain some momentum heading into next season.

The Bears are not going to have quarterback Justin Fields (hip) for this matchup, giving veteran Nathan Peterman a chance to start for the first time since 2018. Peterman played a pair of games as Buffalo's starter that season, so he has experience in this role. Chicago has the top rushing attack in the NFL, which will allow the Bears to control the time of possession and keep this game close.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, so the Vikings will be wanting to get back on track before the playoffs begin. They have been one of the top offensive teams in the NFL this season, ranked seventh in total offense. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 65.3% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 28 touchdowns, with wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauling in 124 receptions for 1,771 yards.

Running back Dalvin Cook leads the rushing attack with 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. Chicago is still in the mix for the top draft pick later this year, so the Bears do not have an incentive to win on Sunday. They are also having to play with a backup quarterback who has not started in four years, giving Minnesota a huge advantage in this divisional matchup.

