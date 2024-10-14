Sunday was not a good day for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders fell to 2-4 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Adding insult to injury was the ongoing rumors regarding Davante Adams' future with the team in addition to Maxx Crosby's shove of assistant coach Mike Caldwell.

Crosby, who had half a sack in the Raiders' 32-13 loss to Pittsburgh, shoved Caldwell on the sidelines during the game.

As you can imagine, video of Crosby's shove quickly started to go viral while triggering rumblings of Crosby's own future with the team, especially in the wake of Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffering a serious leg injury during Detroit's blowout win over the Cowboys.

Crosby, though, attempted to diffuse the situation via social media.

"Mike Caldwell Is My Guy," Crosby wrote on X. "One Of The Best People In The Business. Thats A Love Push, Stop Reaching."

Things might be fine between Caldwell and Crosby, but it's still reasonable to wonder whether or not Crosby could be dealt to a contender before the deadline. At 2-4, the quickly fading Raiders may choose to reboot while sending their two biggest stars somewhere else in exchange for significant capital in the form of draft picks.

For now, though, Crosby is a Raider, one that is surely frustrated with the team's slow start.