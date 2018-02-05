WATCH: Security stops Kevin Hart from joining Eagles on stage after Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated a historic championship when they took the midfield stage after their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots, but one of their celebrity fans couldn't get in on the festivities.

It wasn't for a lack of trying.

As captured from NBC Sports footage of the postgame celebration, where Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was presented with the game's MVP award, Philly's own Kevin Hart gave his all to try to work his way onto the stage in support of his favorite team. But security guards were having none of it, repeatedly standing in his way and just generally out-muscling him from higher ground:

LOOOOOOOOL Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart get on stage pic.twitter.com/VSVpjqzhPe — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 5, 2018

Turns out being a celebrity and being a pronounced fan of the Eagles doesn't get you a ticket onto their Super Bowl stage.