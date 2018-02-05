WATCH: Security stops Kevin Hart from joining Eagles on stage after Super Bowl
The comedian tried -- and failed -- to join his team on the stage after the big game
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated a historic championship when they took the midfield stage after their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots, but one of their celebrity fans couldn't get in on the festivities.
It wasn't for a lack of trying.
As captured from NBC Sports footage of the postgame celebration, where Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was presented with the game's MVP award, Philly's own Kevin Hart gave his all to try to work his way onto the stage in support of his favorite team. But security guards were having none of it, repeatedly standing in his way and just generally out-muscling him from higher ground:
Damn they ain’t let Kev on stage 😭😭😭 #KevinHart#SuperBowl#MyMixtapezpic.twitter.com/jkiMzPuKZR— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 5, 2018
Turns out being a celebrity and being a pronounced fan of the Eagles doesn't get you a ticket onto their Super Bowl stage.
-
Jeffery fulfills Super Bowl promise
A year later, Jeffery helped the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII
-
What Eagles should do with Foles in 2018
Carson Wentz is Philadelphia's future at QB, but what do the Eagles do with their Super Bowl...
-
Pats, Eagles lead Super Bowl LIII odds
The Super Bowl champion Eagles follow the Patriots with the second-best odds to win Super Bowl...
-
Eagles' strip-sack Brady, clinch title
This play might go down as the biggest forced turnover in Eagles history
-
Timberlake honors Prince at Super Bowl
The singer brought out the hits for his third Super Bowl halftime show
-
Eagles win Super Bowl: Live updates
The Eagles are champions. This is not a drill
Add a Comment