If there is any proof that anything can happen on any given Sunday in the NFL, it lies in the results of the Week 2 results for the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals: Billed as a Super Bowl contender and coming off a dramatic Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions faltered in Week 2 and ended up dropping their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-16, and dropping them out of the driver's seat in the early battle for the NFC North title.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals -- coming off of a dismal 2023 season -- won convincingly over that same Rams team, with quarterback Kyler Murray serving notice that he is all the way back from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2022 season in a 41-10 NFC West beatdown. Murray was greatly aided by new playmaker Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth pick in the NFL Draft, who picked up 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a breakout performance.

This Week 3 battle of 1-1 squads may not decide who is getting into the playoffs, but the path to the postseason could get murky as the NFC already has four 2-0 teams. Offense would appear to be the order of the day as oddsmakers have set the over/under at 52.5 points for this apparent shootout in the desert.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Lions

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Cardinals vs. Lions spread, odds

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds. The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 52.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Cardinals vs. Lions recent series history

Although Detroit has only recently emerged as one of the NFC's powerhouses, they actually boast four wins over Arizona in their last six meetings. One of those encounters, however, was a rare tie in Week 1 of the 2019 season -- a game noted for being Kyler Murray's first NFL start.