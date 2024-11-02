While the attitude in the NFL is that a team is what their record says they are, there are times where a team with a losing record is not all that it seems. Take the New England Patriots. Although they sit near the bottom of the AFC at 2-6 and have plenty of issues, the emergence of rookie quarterback Drake Maye has given Pats nation a spark that ignited something to be proud of a week ago.

In an AFC East matchup against the New York Jets, the Patriots dug deep in the fourth quarter to earn an inspiring victory, overcoming an injury to Maye and a 22-17 deficit with under three minutes to play to take the lead and the win on a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown with 22 seconds left. With a six game losing streak broken, the Patriots now have a great opportunity to start stacking wins and get their season back on track against a team that, unfortunately, is what its record very well says it is.

At 1-6, the Tennessee Titans are tied with the Carolina Panthers for the fewest wins in the NFL, and they are coming off of their worst loss yet after getting blown out 52-14 by the Detroit Lions a week ago. The Titans' issues are plentiful, but are highlighted by instability at quarterback amid issues with second year pro Will Levis, who has struggled with a combination of poor performances and an injury that has forced backup Mason Rudolph into action over the past several weeks.

Where to watch Titans vs. Patriots



When: Sun., Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Sun., Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Titans vs. Patriots spread, odds

Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 38 points.

Titans vs. Patriots recent series history

New England has won three out of its last five meeting with Tennessee, but one of their losses is a very notable one in the history of the team: The Titans beat the Patriots in a AFC Wild Card game at the end of the 2019 season in what ended up being Tom Brady's final game with New England.