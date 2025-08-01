Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters Friday that he plans to play his starters in the team's first two preseason games, giving quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the team in-game reps against at least the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. Canales' confirmation to members of the media in Charlotte followed comments made on "Up & Adams", where he said he plans to play his starters "a series or two" in the first two preseason games.

Canales' approach marks a departure from his first year coaching the Panthers in 2024, where he held out many of his starters from preseason play before finally giving the first team a brief outing in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Canales was criticized for that decision in retrospect, particularly as the Panthers looked terrible to start the year -- a 47-10 Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints -- on their way to a 1-7 start.

Speaking to reporters, Canales talked not just about in-game reps, but also getting players in the habit of mentally and physically prepared to play football.

"Kind of going through it last year, we have a mix of veteran players, but it's predominantly a pretty young team. And I just can't pass up the opportunities," Canales said. "The reps in-game are valuable, but I think that it goes to the night before when guys know they're gonna go out there, they've got to make a decision to play football. And so it starts the night before with the prep. You start thinking about your plan, taking care of your body, making sure you get your rest. You get up, it's your nutrition plan in the morning, body readiness, just like your full game day routines. Those are so valuable.

"We have three opportunities to do that in this preseason, and I just really want to take advantage of that. Plus it's a bunch of new guys playing together on defense and a couple of new guys on the offensive side. We have a little more continuity there, but I just love the thought of them going through that plan, having a first 15 [plays] type of thought process and taking advantage of the preparation."

Was Bryce Young's late-season breakout a fluke or a sign of things to come for the Panthers QB? Douglas Clawson

When asked if he would also play the starters in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Canales said the team would "wait and see" where they were at that point of camp and the week of practice leading into the game.

Getting the Panthers' defense its reps is of particular importance, as the unit has been completely revamped after being historically awful -- setting an NFL record for points allowed, second all-time in yards allowed and third all-time in rushing yards allowed -- in 2024. The return of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who missed virtually the entire season after a knee injury in Week 1, projects to be a big boost.

After the resurgence of Bryce Young following his benching early in the season, the Panthers will look to build on a second half of 2024 that saw them be far more competitive, with their new look defense also complemented by the addition of rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick in the Draft.

Following the 1-7 start, the Panthers finished 5-12 in 2024. Expectations are higher this time around.

Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the betting favorites (+105) at FanDuel to win the NFC South, the Panthers aren't too far behind at +350. The Atlanta Falcons are sandwiched between at +220 while the New Orleans Saints are listed at +1300.