Barcelona resume their impressive UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday at Benfica, where Hansi Flick's team could potentially book a spot in the round of 16 if things go in their favor.

Heading into Matchday 7, Barcelona sit in second place in the league phase and are already ensured a spot in the knockout round playoffs. Benfica, meanwhile, are 15th, but in risky territory – while they are just three points shy of a top eight berth, they also only have a two point cushion keeping them in the top 24.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio da Luz -- Lisbon, Portugal
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Benfica +195; Draw +280; Barcelona +120

Storylines

The grip they once held atop La Liga may be old news at this point, but things are still trending in the right direction for Barcelona. Though they are just coming off a draw at Getafe, they are unbeaten in their last five, a streak that includes their commanding win over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. All the usual suspects continue to put in the work, too – Robert Lewandowski is up to 26 goals across all competitions, while Raphinha has 20. Lamine Yamal, the team's rising star ,has nine goals and 12 assists at this point in the season, but the goals are coming from a wide variety of people – Jules Kounde, for example, has racked up a handful of goals and assists in recent weeks.

Projected Barcelona lineup

Pena, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Casado, Pedri, Yamal, Gavi, Raphina, Lewandowski

Prediction

Barcelona are the definition of an in-form team and have no problems scoring, failing to score in just two games across all competitions this season. They have all the tools they need to pick up another convincing win, so expect them to do just that. Pick: Benfica 0, Barcelona 3

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool6600131+1218
2Barcelona6501217+1415
3Arsenal6411112+913
4Bayer Leverkusen6411125+713
5Aston Villa641193+613
6Inter641171+613
7Brest6411106+413
8Lille6411107+313
9Borussia Dortmund6402189+912
10Bayern Munich6402178+912
11Atletico Madrid64021410+412
12AC Milan6402129+312
13Atalanta6321134+911
14Juventus632195+411
15Benfica6312107+310
16Monaco63121210+210
17Sporting Lisbon6312119+210
18Feyenoord63121415-110
19Club Brugge631268-210
20Real Madrid6303121119
21Celtic6231101009
22Manchester City6222139+48
23PSV622210828
24Dinamo Zagreb62221015-56
25Paris Saint-Germain62136607
26Stuttgart6213912-37
27Shakhtar Donetsk6114513-84
28Sparta Praha6114718-114
29Sturm Graz610549-53
30Girona6105410-63
31Crvena Zvezda61051019-93
32RB Salzburg6105318-153
33Bologna602417-62
34RB Leipzig6006613-70
35Slovan Bratislava6006521-160
36Young Boys6006322-190

