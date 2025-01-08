Didier Deschamps has confirmed that he will step down as France national team head coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 56-year-old is contracted until the tournament ends and confirmed on Wednesday that he will not be going any further than that, having won it as both captain and boss. Deschamps led Les Bleus to 2018 success in Russia, having won it on home soil in 1998, but has been unable to replicate his UEFA Euro triumph from 2000 as a manager.

"I am not here to make an announcement but it will be 2026," Deschamps confirmed to TF1. "I have been here since 2012 and I am contracted until 2026 -- the next World Cup. It will stop there because it must stop there at some point. It is very clear in my head. I have done my time with the same desire and the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level.

"However, 2026 is very good -- you never want it to end when it is a great thing. That said, you must know when to say stop. There is life after. I do not know what it will be, but it will be very good too. It is going to be 14 years, which is also a lot. I am not here for the records but the most important thing is that the French team remains at the top where it has been for many years."

Recently re-elected French Soccer Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo paid tribute to Deschamps whose contract had already been extended by predecessor Noel Le Graet before he arrived as initial interim supremo. The 1998 and 2018 champion will lead the French side -- which will still be considered as one of the early favorites to go all the way -- through UEFA zone qualification which starts after the UEFA Nations League finals.

"He is still as motivated and ready to fly the flag for the French team," Diallo told L'Equipe. "But he may have felt that he will have spent more than ten years at the head of Les Bleus come 2026 which is quite exceptional and that it was time to move on. I think that Didier Deschamps' career is exceptional and marked by the most prestigious titles. He is the greatest head coach of the French team to date."

Although Deschamps will remain in charge for the next 18 months, his successor is likely to already be known with Zinedine Zidane the heir apparent to take the baton from his former World Cup-winning teammate. The ex-Real Madrid star has been linked with a variety of posts since his second spell with Los Blancos came to an end and this clarity likely means that he will wait to take the job as Les Bleus' next boss instead of making a short-lived return to club soccer.