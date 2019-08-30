Eric Cantona delivers confusing speech about science at Champions League draw

Eric Cantona used his speech at the Champions League draw to discuss the future of cell science, and, predictably, it left many people confused. At Thursday's event, the 53-year-old was presented with the UEFA President's Award from Aleksander Ceferin, and his acceptance speech quickly went off the rails.

The Manchester United legend has a history of taking his own route and saying some outlandish things, and this one will definitely go into the category of speeches fans will be pondering for a while.

Upon receiving the award he said in front of the star-studded audience:

"As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods, they kill us for the sport. Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the aging of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state and so we will become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply."

In summary, it seems he is alerting the audience, and anyone watching, that soon science will allow humans to live forever barring any accident. He ended the confusing speech more on the topic of the night saying, "I love football. Thank you."

People watching the event were left wondering exactly what he meant and why he choose this platform to discuss the science of cell aging. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were two of the biggest names in attendance and looked as if they had seen a ghost while Cantona was speaking.

Soccer has obviously always been a passion of Cantona's, but... maybe science has been too?