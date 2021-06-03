Inter Milan have confirmed the appointment of Simone Inzaghi as their new first team manager after Antonio Conte's recent departure. The 45-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Italian champions and arrives after having ended a five-year spell as SS Lazio boss.

"FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the Club, as our new First Team Coach," read Inter's short statement. "The Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri."

Inzaghi led Lazio to the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana (twice) during his time on the bench at Stadio Olimpico.

Conte is in advanced talks to join Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after securing Inter their 19th title and first since 2009-10.

Big changes are expected in Milan with the club's financial situation one of the main reasons why Inzaghi has been picked as he was limited economically with Lazio.