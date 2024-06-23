Italy and Croatia are slated to square off in a Group B battle in the group stage of Euro 2024 on Monday. After splitting their first two contests, the Italians are currently second in the group with three points. Italy are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Spain after beating Albania 2-1 in the group stage opener. Meanwhile, Croatia are seeking their first win of the tournament. Croatia suffered a 3-0 setback against Spain on June 15 before securing a 2-2 draw against Albania.

Italy vs. Croatia money line: Italy +140, Croatia +210, Draw +210

Italy vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Italy vs. Croatia spread: Italy -0.5 (+140)

CRO: Croatia are ranked ninth in the world according to FIFA

ITA: Italy have won the Euro twice in history.

Why you should back Italy

Italy are the defending Euro champions as they beat England in penalty kicks in 2020. They have moved past the group stage in the last four Euro tournaments and look to do so again. In their opening win over Albania, the Italians were able to dominate. They had 17 total shot attempts, five shots on goal, and scored two goals.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni is known for his prowess on defense and his well-timed tackles. He plays with the right spark and even scored a goal in the 11th minute against Albania. Midfielder Nicolo Barella is a pivotal playmaker due to his stellar passing and ball placement. He scored one goal thus far in the tournament. In the 2023-24 season with Inter Milan, Barella had two goals and three assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Croatia

Before rolling into Euro 2024, Croatia were unbeaten in six straight games. That hasn't been the case for them so far but they have the playmakers to step up. Midfielder Lovro Majer is an attacking offensive threat who possesses good quickness. In the 2023-24 season with VfL Wolfsburg, the 26-year-old finished with five goals and five assists with 37 total shots.

Forward Andrej Kramarić has been a versatile striker throughout his career. Kramarić can be very tactical and score in a variety of ways. Last season for TSG Hoffenheim, the 33-year-old racked up 15 goals and six assists. Midfielder Luka Modric is the most experienced player on the field for Croatia. He has 175 caps for the Croats and is playing in his fifth Euro. See which team to pick here.

