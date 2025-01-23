Juventus have completed the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the current season, completing the move days later than expected due to final logistics needed to get the deal over the finish line. The France international had fallen out of favor under Parisien head coach Luis Enrique and joins Thiago Motta's Bianconeri for the remainder of the campaign without an option to buy.

Juve will handle Kolo Muani's salary in its entirety during his stay in Turin and a deal this summer is not out of the question if the 26-year-old performs well.

Other European clubs including English Premier League pair Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had been interested in the former Eintracht Frankfurt man.

The French star's form while in the German Bundesliga as well as his consistency with Les Bleus at the international level has kept his stock relatively high.

Although Kolo Muani's medical was completed earlier this week, he is unlikely to be ready for action against Milan in Serie A this Saturday and he was registered in PSG's UEFA Champions League squad which means he will be ineligible for the Italians until the league phase is complete.

With two goals and one assist to his name so far this season, the former FC Nantes attacker has scored more goals for his country than his club so far with three goals and one assist in the UEFA Nations League.

Kolo Muani also tallied during the French run to the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals last summer and played a key role in the round of 16 win over Belgium before final four elimination by Spain.