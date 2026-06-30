Mexico vs. Ecuador live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Knockout rounds in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have already produced unpredictability, setting up no safety in sight for tournament favorites and endless possibilities for underdogs. What happens next between two perennial hopefuls is truly up for grabs as tournament co-hosts Mexico and Ecuador meet on Tuesday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexico is coming off an impressive group stage run, where they conceded zero goals and won all three games, closing on the group stage with a 3-0 win over Czechia. Ecuador bounced back from the dead, after failing to score in their opening two games, and rallied to defeat Germany in the final group game for their first win of the tournament.

It's a heavyweight battle between two defensive squads who have found the goal scoring late in the group stages. This will be the second World Cup meeting, with the 2002 group game ending in a 2-1 victory for Mexico. But there's plenty of familiarity and tension, as the last three meetings between the two sides have ended in draws, leading many to lean towards the odds of another similar outcome in this round of 32 knockout match.

El Tri will be motivated and confident as hosts. Head coach Javier Aguirre has been in this position before and has shown off his own evolution. Perhaps not so much in formations and style, but in trust and in player rotations.

It leaves fewer questions about who will remain in goal moving forward after Mexican soccer legend Memo Ochoa got a hero's send-off in the last match, with Tala Rangel subbed off in the 75th minute. Now in his third knockout round on the sidelines with Mexico, there's an experienced presence who is also open to evolving but without drastic shifts.

"When preparing ourselves, time was restrictive, but the same thing applies to Ecuador, so it's basically the same thing for both of us," Aguirre told the media about the quick turnaround to prep for knockouts.

Rangel is no doubt Mexico's starting keeper for as long as El Tri remain in the tournament. Aguirre also rested stand-out midfielder Erik Lira last week and gave 17-year-old Gilberto Mora his first senior World Cup start against Czechia. So it leaves more curiosity about who Aguirre will start in the knockout rounds for a Mexico side that are showing they have a deeper roster than others gave them credit for.

"The level of maturity. Their age range goes from 17 to 23. Of course, there are more senior players now, and they're infectious. I'm 67, and I used to think I was like the father of kids, and this time around I'm their grandfather, basically," he joked.

"But they are fearless. They are not afraid of success. They're not afraid to go out there and find what they want, so they're infectious ... I don't know if they're all quite positive-minded. I don't know if that's alike amongst them, but whenever I talk to them, I really try to find out what's going on in their minds, what they're thinking about, but the common denominator is the optimism. I'm really cautious. I am experienced, and I've fought many battles. Some of them I've won, some others I've lost. And, we are hopeful. I'm not gonna stop it. I'm not going to stop or refrain anybody from dreaming."

There's no denying what momentum can do for a team, and Ecuador have finally found some of their own at the perfect time. While other squads might rue the thought of Mexico City and its altitude, La Tri are more equipped to handle the pressure that comes with stepping into Estadio Azteca. Though head coach Sebastian Beccacece would have prefered less travel delays getting into Mexico, there's value in being fresh off a recent win.

After their comeback victory over Germany, the group have nothing to lose, making them a dangerous team to face in the knockouts. The squad is also relatively healthy, with a great defensive core led by Moises Caicedo in the middle with Willian Pacho and Piero Hinacapie in tow. If Enner Valencia can finally turn it up in front of the goal, they'll be difficult to stop in transition.

How to watch Mexico vs. Ecuador

Date: Tuesday, June 30 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Mexico -178 | Draw +125 | Ecuador +146

Mexico vs. Ecuador predicted starting lineups

Mexico: Jose Rangel; Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Alan Franco, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie; John Yeboah, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Nilson Angulo; Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata

Keep up with the World Cup standings here.

Mexico vs. Ecuador pick, prediction

With three consecutive draws between them in the last four years, look for two defensively-minded teams to be cautious and to pick and choose their moments of attack in a narrow and cagey match. Mexico's ability to find the scoring in their games more quickly gives them a slight advantage. Pick: Mexico 1, Ecuador 0

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.



The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.