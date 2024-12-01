Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are called to react after the disappointing 2-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool. After Saturday saw FC Barcelona lose to Las Palmas, Real will also have the opportunity to reduce the gap with Hansi Flick's team to only one point if the Blancos win against Getafe. Here's what you need to know:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How to watch and odds
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Odds: Real Madrid -319; Draw +380; Getafe +1000
Team news
Real Madrid: While Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are still injured, Ancelotti will be able to count on both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe despite the concerns after the game played against Liverpool as they will be available for selection.
Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Garcia; Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Brahim.
Getafe: While Carles Alena is expected to be out injured due to a muscular issue, former Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral should be only back on the bench after the recent muscular injury he suffered.
Potential Getafe XI: Soria; Iglesias, Duarte, Alderete, Rico; Milla, Arambarri; Nyom, Uche, Perez; Rodriguez
Prediction
Real Madrid need to win after the European disappointment and the game against Getafe can give them some hope for the La Liga title race. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Getafe 1.