Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are called to react after the disappointing 2-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool. After Saturday saw FC Barcelona lose to Las Palmas, Real will also have the opportunity to reduce the gap with Hansi Flick's team to only one point if the Blancos win against Getafe. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 1 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -319; Draw +380; Getafe +1000

Team news

Real Madrid: While Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are still injured, Ancelotti will be able to count on both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe despite the concerns after the game played against Liverpool as they will be available for selection.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Garcia; Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Brahim.

Getafe: While Carles Alena is expected to be out injured due to a muscular issue, former Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral should be only back on the bench after the recent muscular injury he suffered.

Potential Getafe XI: Soria; Iglesias, Duarte, Alderete, Rico; Milla, Arambarri; Nyom, Uche, Perez; Rodriguez

Prediction

Real Madrid need to win after the European disappointment and the game against Getafe can give them some hope for the La Liga title race. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Getafe 1.