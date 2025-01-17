United States men's national team midfielder Yunus Musah is hoping to become a much more crucial player under the new AC Milan manager, Sergio Conceicao. Since the Portuguese head coach took charge of the Rossoneri, the former Valencia player finally found more game time, but more that that, it looks like Conceicao believes he can take that next step. In fact, he's expected to start against Juventus on Saturday in a crucial Serie A game.

Since Conceicao took charge at the end of December, Musah took part in all four games played, and also started in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana when they defeated arch-rivals Inter. The midfielder has the qualities that former FC Porto is looking for, the temperament and the desire to stabilize his role in the team. Musah joined AC Milan in the summer 2023, as his USMNT teammate did, but while Pulisic evolved and became perhaps the best player for the Rossoneri, Musah struggled to find his starting role.

One reason for that is that Musah has become trapped by what Milan believe to be his best quality, his versatility. At the club, Musah played in multiple roles in midfield and occasionally as an attacking winger and right back. His versatility helped former managers Stefano Pioli and Paulo Fonseca play him often and where they needed him the most, but at the same time didn't help him find a stable place in the starting eleven in one specific role.

During the 2024-25 Serie A season, Musah played 12 games as a central midfielder, once as defensive midfielder, three times as right central midfielder and once as an attacking winger. Musah is currently the solution of some gaps in the roster, when he's asked to, but Conceicao will probably need to find him more game time where he feels more comfortable to play.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about Musah's tactical approach back in October to TNT Sports and understood perfectly his current status: "I think it's an important moment for him, to have confidence in him, but maybe not to give him too much responsibility in the build-up. He just needs to be in a position where he can help the team."

AC Milan are currently working to sign Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who might become the first signing of the Conceicao era, and that would also help Musah find more minutes where he should, avoiding the scenario of the UMSNT playing as an emergency right back in case of injuries for club's captain Davide Calabria and Emerson Royal.

Conceicao's tactical approach might also help him to become more central in the team, as he likes to play with two central midfielders ahead of the four-line back defense. Musah can play together with players like Ismanel Bennacer and Youssouf Fofana, while Tijjani Reijnders plays upfront behind the attacking line.

Christian Pulisic was able to become the best player on the roster in less than one season and quickly assimilated the tactical concepts of the managers he was coached over the past year, Musah took more time but that was also because he was asked to change his role much more and that wasn't easy at all. With Conceico, everything might be easier and that it's a great news also for USMNT head coach Pochettino, who needs Musah at his best.

