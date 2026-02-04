Brandon Moreno has a new opponent for UFC Fight Night in Mexico City on Feb. 28. After Asu Almabayev was forced to withdraw from the card's main event against Moreno with a hand injury, the UFC has tabbed Lone'er Kavanagh to step in.

After a 6-0 start to his professional career on the English scene, Kavanagh fought for an opportunity to secure a UFC contract in a 2024 bout on Dana White's Contender Series. That proved to be a successful opportunity, with Kavanagh scoring a second round stoppage of An Tuan Ho with a left hook.

Kavanagh was successful in his first two trips to the Octagon, with decision wins over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos before a second-round TKO loss to Charles Johnson this past August.

Almabayev's misfortune is Kavanaugh's gain, as he now receives the biggest opportunity of his career against the former two-time UFC flyweight champion Moreno.

Moreno's second stint as champion ended with a split decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja in July 2023 and a split decision loss to Brandon Royval followed. After back-to-back wins, Moreno suffered the first stoppage loss of his career, a TKO defeat to Tatsuro Taira in December.

Moreno is 1-2-1 in UFC bouts in his native Mexico and faces a near must-win situation against a replacement opponent to remain in the conversation for a possible opportunity to become a three-time UFC champion.