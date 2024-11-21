UConn coach Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history on Wednesday, as he secured his 1,217th career victory with an 85-41 defeat of Fairleigh Dickinson. Over 60 of Auriemma's former players joined the sold-out crowd in Storrs, Connecticut, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Napheesa Collier, Tiffany Hayes and Maya Moore.

Over his legendary career, Auriemma has amassed 11 national championships, the most of any Division I coach in men's or women's basketball. He has also guided his teams to 22 Final Fours, including a record 14 straight from 2008–2022.

Auriemma took over in 1985 when the program had only ever achieved one winning season, but now it is considered one of the most consistent powerhouses in college sports. He has gone through this journey with associate head coach Chris Dailey by his side.

"They are the perfect head coach and associate head coach," Collier told CBS Sports. "His big picture, the way that he sees the game, the way that he's able to get the best out of his players, is so unmatched.

"And then with C.D., her attention to detail, she has helped to shape me into the person I am both on and off the court. So just their combination together, I think, was just a magic formula to creating great players. So I'm really honored to have been able to play for them."

Bird, who played for UConn from 1998–2002 and earned two national titles, still holds the program close to her heart.

"When you go back, it's always love ... It still feels like family, and that's what makes UConn special," Bird told CBS Sports earlier this year.

Bird and Auriemma share significant mutual respect, but Bird also had some fun describing her relationship with her former coach.

"We're very similar in some ways, so we butt heads a lot," Bird said. "So there's a lot of, how would you put it, arguing that happens? Yeah, we argue a little bit. The times that I have interviewed him in any kind of capacity, he is always just giving me shit. You are seeing it, that's our relationship."

Hayes, another one of the 45 former Huskies who have made a WNBA roster, highlighted Auriemma's off-the-court impact.

"Great coach, even greater person," Hayes said. "He is just a guy who is going to give you his everything on the court, but also off the court making sure you are doing what you need to do to stay on the court, but also teach you those life lessons that you can use even after you leave from his program. Like I said, great guy, better coach."

A notable absence was New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who was at UConn from 2012-16. Despite not being able to make it to Wednesay's game, she has a strong relationship with Auriemma. Before this college basketball season, she talked about her reaction to Auriemma, 70, signing a five-year extension with UConn and her experience playing for him.

"Not surprised that coach Auriemma is still going to be continuing to do his thing at UConn," Stewart told CBS Sports. "It was one of the best experiences of my life. Being able to play for him is something that I definitely miss. For these young kids, these players that are there now, I really hope they just appreciate and enjoy this moment because he is one-of-one."