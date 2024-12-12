Notre Fighting has faced some tough tests this season, but the biggest one is coming Thursday when it hosts undefeated UConn. The highly anticipated matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion.

UConn entered the season as the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 poll and has remained there thanks to a perfect 8-0 record that includes wins against North Carolina and Louisville.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Notre Dame has endured ups and downs over the first month of the 2024-25 campaign. The Irish upset then-No. 3 USC in Los Angeles on Nov. 23, but then suffered back-to-back losses to TCU and Utah.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Thursday's top-10 matchup:

Where to watch No. 2 UConn vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

When: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET



Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Indiana



Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN



Streaming: fubo



UConn, Notre Dame facing tough schedules

The Huskies are set to face four ranked opponents this month. Their first big test was against then-No. 22 Louisville at Barclays Center, and the Huskies passed with flying colors with an 85-52 win. Freshman Sarah Strong led the way with 21 points. It's still early in her career, but she has established herself as UConn's most important player not named Paige Bueckers.

Another vital player for UConn is Azzi Fudd, but she's likely to miss Thursday's game. Just when she was finding her rhythm after sitting out nearly a year to recover from a torn ACL, Fudd suffered a minor knee sprain against Louisville last week. Fudd, who has only played 47 games since arriving to Storrs in 2021, is considered day-to-day, according to Huskies coach Geno Auriemma.

After Notre Dame on Thursday, UConn will host Georgetown on Sunday. Next week gets even more challenging as the Huskies play No. 18 Iowa State on Tuesday and No. 5 USC on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, suffered two consecutive losses after upsetting USC. Fortunately for Niele Ivey's team, they had the perfect opportunity to bounce back with an 80-70 overtime victory against then-No. 4 Texas on Dec. 5. Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points against the Longhorns while Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron added 18 points apiece.

The Fighting Irish have one of the best backcourts in the nation with Hidalgo and Miles. Citron can also be a solid contributor offensively while being able to defend top players such as USC's JuJu Watkins.

Notre Dame followed its win against Texas with a dominant 93-62 victory over Syracuse three days later.

Last time out

Since 1996, UConn holds a 38-15 advantage in its all-time series against Notre Dame. However, the Irish have won the two most recent games -- in 2022 and this past January.

Notre Dame won their last encounter, 82-67, on Jan. 27 in Storrs. Hannah Hidalgo had one of her best offensive performances to date with 34 points, and she added 10 rebounds. Maddy Westbeld contributed 23 points while Citron tallied 15 of her own.

Those three players are still around, plus Miles is back after recovering from a torn ACL. However, a "lingering foot issue" has kept Westbeld from playing early this season, and so far it's unknown when she might return.

UConn's efforts in January were led by Aaliyah Edwards' 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Bueckers' 17 points. Edwards has since moved onto the WNBA.