With the New Year on the horizon, it was fitting this weekend was headlined by a clash of two freshmen heavyweights in Rutgers' Kiyomi McMiller and Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge. However, after the contest, it was clear one first-year star shines brighter than the other.

For the latest women's college basketball freshman tracker, we take a look at the McMiller-Cambridge match-up, along with other freshman phenoms.

Kiyomi McMiller, Rutgers

Heading into Sunday's game against No. 10 Ohio State, fans were hyping up a freshman bout between Kiyomi McMiller and Jaloni Cambridge. But even though Cambridge and Ohio State left the court with a 77-63 win over the Scarlet Knights, it was clear McMiller was the more impactful player.

McMiller scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. In comparison, Cambridge only scored two points. Rutgers was also bolstered by Destiny Adams' 31-point, 17-rebound double-double, which kept the squad competitive against the nation's No. 10 team. But unfortunately for Rutgers fans, Adams' offensive explosion came on a night when McMiller shot just 26% from the floor. If both Adams and McMiller were hitting on all cylinders, we might be talking about a Big Ten upset instead of a freshmen face-off.

On the other side of the scoreboard, Cambridge shot a horrendous 7.7% from the field. Despite this, Ohio State's all-around production was enough to give the Buckeyes a double-digit win.

Rutgers plays No. 8 Maryland on Thursday.

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville

Unlike McMiller, Tajianna Roberts' introduction to college basketball has not been accompanied by flashy moves or deep bag work. But she's been just as effective by being a steady and consistent contributor for Louisville.

Roberts scored 13 points against Boston College on Sunday to help lift Louisville to its first ACC conference win. She also grabbed three rebounds and handed out four assists in the 86-73 victory. This outing is on par with her season average of 12.7 points, 2.4 rebound and 2.1 assists.

The type of consistency and value Roberts brings to Louisville shows signs of her promising future. It also gives the Cardinals an opportunity to make a statement in the ACC as they look to move past Miami on Thursday.

Louisville plays Miami on Thursday.

Olivia Olson, Michigan

No. 23 Michigan wasn't able to make things interesting in the second half against No. 4 USC, but the Wolverines did find a bright spot for the future in Olivia Olson.

The freshman guard had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists against the Trojans. And on the season, she's averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Olson adds to a promising freshman class for Michigan that includes Mila Holloway (10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists) and the injured Syla Swords (15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists). So while Michigan doesn't look like a conference contender this year, its future is looking bright thanks to the talented freshman class.

No. 23 Michigan plays No. 1 UCLA on Wednesday.