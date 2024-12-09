As conference play begins, multiple freshmen are starting to round into form, taking the shape of the type of contributor they'll be for their program.

For this week's women's college basketball freshmen tracker, I'm highlighting a few stars who are becoming synonymous with "success" for their respective teams. This includes a bench shooter who is blazing the nets in the ACC.

Sarah Strong, UConn

No. 2 UConn looks like the best team in the country, and a lot of their success can be attributed to star freshman Sarah Strong.

On the season, the 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 16.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. However, Strong cranked her game up a notch in the undefeated Huskies' victory over No. 22 Louisville on Saturday.

Strong poured in 21 points, grabbed eight boards and handed out three assists during UConn's 85-52 blowout win over the Cardinals. Even though Strong stuffed the stat sheet, it's the efficient manner in which she dominated the game that has earned her a spot in this week's Freshmen Tracker.

Strong shot 80% (8 of 10) from the floor on Saturday to go along with the 60% (3 of 5) she shot from three. Historically, freshmen see a dip in their shooting and efficiency as they adjust to the college game. That memo seemed to have missed Strong as Saturday's performance adds to the over 57% she's been shooting from the field this season.

Another impressive note about Strong's performance is it came on a night when Paige Bueckers didn't really have it going. Despite only eight points coming from Bueckers, Strong was able to lift the Huskies to an impressive win over a ranked opponent. This bodes well for UConn as they plan for a future without Bueckers next season.

No. 2 UConn (8-0) will play No. 10 Notre Dame (7-2) in the Shamrock Classic on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Toby Fournier, Duke

No. 8 Duke sent a message to the ACC that was hand delivered by freshman Toby Fournier.

The Blue Devils opened up conference play on Sunday with a massive 81-59 win over Virginia Tech. And, leading the charge for Duke was the first-year forward, Fournier.

In 24 minutes of play, Fournier scored 27 bench points and pulled in nine rebounds while shooting over 70% from the floor (12 of 17).

Sunday's game serves as a bounce-back performance for Fournier following a pretty rough outing against then-No. 3 South Carolina.

During Duke's 11-point loss to the Gamecocks last Thursday, Fournier only scored two points in 13 minutes of action. Fortunately for her, she was able to right her wrongs by helping Duke get back on track to start ACC play.

No. 8 Duke (9-2) plays Wofford (6-2) on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Britt Prince, Nebraska

Britt Prince is turning into a key piece of the puzzle for No. 25 Nebraska.

On the season, the starting guard from Omaha is averaging 13.3 points on nearly 59% from the field. This includes a 23-point night against South Dakota and a 20-point performance against Creighton, who handed the Huskers their only loss this season.

Prince only chipped in seven points and seven rebounds in Nebraska's 84-65 rout of Minnesota on Sunday. But her start to the season has proven she'll be invaluable to the Cornhuskers as they look to make a dent in a stacked Big Ten conference.

No. 25 Nebraska (9-1) will play Tarleton State (5-5) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET