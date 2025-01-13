gettyimages-2190440365-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

LSU moved into the top five of this week's women's AP Top 25 after surviving a tough test against Tennessee. Meanwhile, Texas had its worst offensive day of the season against South Carolina on Sunday and subsequently dropped two spots. 

UCLA remains No. 1, but still not unanimously so because No. 3 Notre Dame received two first-place votes. The Bruins are one of three major undefeated teams remaining, along with LSU and Ohio State. The Buckeyes stuck at No. 9 after an 84-77 win over then-No. 25 Michigan on Wednesday. 

Cal (+6) saw the biggest jump this week after strong wins over No. 21 NC State and Florida State. Other programs that took a leap are Minnesota and Oklahoma State. Minnesota is ranked for the first time since 2019, while Oklahoma State enters the top 25 for the first time since 2018 after a 64-57 win over West Virginia on Saturday. 

Michigan left the rankings following its loss to the Buckeyes. That was the Wolverines' fourth loss in three weeks. Iowa also dropped out after losing three consecutive games to Maryland, Illinois and Indiana. This shows once again how tough the Big Ten is, as the conference has six ranked teams this week. The ACC also has six teams represented, but the SEC has the most with seven. 

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA16-0773 (29)1
2South Carolina16-1740 (0)2
3Notre Dame14-2710 (2)3
4USC16-16804
5LSU18-06256
6UConn15-25997
7Texas16-25805
8Maryland15-15568
9Ohio State16-05539
10TCU17-150111
11Kansas State17-149212
12Kentucky15-142815
13Oklahoma14-338310
14North Carolina15-336019
15Tennessee14-232716
16Duke13-431314
17Georgia Tech15-224813
18Cal16-224024
19Alabama16-223518
20West Virginia13-317817
21NC State12-413121
22Michigan State13-311720
23Utah13-39122
24Minnesota16-145NR
25Oklahoma State14-245NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 43, Mississippi State 22, Indiana 14, Creighton 12, Nebraska 11, Baylor 8, Louisville 5, Harvard 3, Mississippi 3, Florida State 2, Iowa 1, Vanderbilt 1