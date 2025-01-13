LSU moved into the top five of this week's women's AP Top 25 after surviving a tough test against Tennessee. Meanwhile, Texas had its worst offensive day of the season against South Carolina on Sunday and subsequently dropped two spots.

UCLA remains No. 1, but still not unanimously so because No. 3 Notre Dame received two first-place votes. The Bruins are one of three major undefeated teams remaining, along with LSU and Ohio State. The Buckeyes stuck at No. 9 after an 84-77 win over then-No. 25 Michigan on Wednesday.

Cal (+6) saw the biggest jump this week after strong wins over No. 21 NC State and Florida State. Other programs that took a leap are Minnesota and Oklahoma State. Minnesota is ranked for the first time since 2019, while Oklahoma State enters the top 25 for the first time since 2018 after a 64-57 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Michigan left the rankings following its loss to the Buckeyes. That was the Wolverines' fourth loss in three weeks. Iowa also dropped out after losing three consecutive games to Maryland, Illinois and Indiana. This shows once again how tough the Big Ten is, as the conference has six ranked teams this week. The ACC also has six teams represented, but the SEC has the most with seven.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 16-0 773 (29) 1 2 South Carolina 16-1 740 (0) 2 3 Notre Dame 14-2 710 (2) 3 4 USC 16-1 680 4 5 LSU 18-0 625 6 6 UConn 15-2 599 7 7 Texas 16-2 580 5 8 Maryland 15-1 556 8 9 Ohio State 16-0 553 9 10 TCU 17-1 501 11 11 Kansas State 17-1 492 12 12 Kentucky 15-1 428 15 13 Oklahoma 14-3 383 10 14 North Carolina 15-3 360 19 15 Tennessee 14-2 327 16 16 Duke 13-4 313 14 17 Georgia Tech 15-2 248 13 18 Cal 16-2 240 24 19 Alabama 16-2 235 18 20 West Virginia 13-3 178 17 21 NC State 12-4 131 21 22 Michigan State 13-3 117 20 23 Utah 13-3 91 22 24 Minnesota 16-1 45 NR 25 Oklahoma State 14-2 45 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 43, Mississippi State 22, Indiana 14, Creighton 12, Nebraska 11, Baylor 8, Louisville 5, Harvard 3, Mississippi 3, Florida State 2, Iowa 1, Vanderbilt 1