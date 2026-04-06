The four majors are the biggest weeks of the year in golf betting, and the latest DraftKings golf promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5+ bet for new users. Other DraftKings golf promos are available for existing users as well, creating plenty of chances to capitalize on DraftKings golf bonus bets, DraftKings golf profit boosts, and other DraftKings golf promos for the biggest tournaments. The first golf major of the year takes place from April 9-12. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code.:

This page will also explain the various types of golf bets, including picking the winner and the golf prop bets available to maximize this DraftKings promo for golf betting.

DraftKings golf promos for majors

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after a first $5+ bet, and you can use this DraftKings promo for any golf wagers. Other DraftKings golf promos for existing users are listed in the table below, as well.

Bonus offer New or all users? How to claim Expiration Bet $5+, get $200 in bonus bets instantly New Just click here Until further notice King of the Course All Opt in under Rewards tab April 9

How does the DraftKings golf promo code work?

Here are the steps for new users to sign up for one of the top sports betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to the DraftKings terms and conditions. Make a first deposit of $5 or more Place an initial bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of $25 bonus bet tokens. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Schedule of majors for DraftKings golf promos

The biggest DraftKings golf promos are offered ahead of the four majors. Here is the schedule for 2026:

April 9-12: Augusta, Georgia

May 14-17: PGA Championship

June 18-21: U.S. Open

July 16-19: The Open Championship

Live betting on golf majors

The start of a golf tournament is just the beginning for golf betting opportunities. Given the up-and-down nature of golf, where one hole can make a drastic difference for a golfer's outlook, whether that's an early Eagle or a double-bogey at the worst time, golf is one of the most popular sports to live bet due to fluctuating odds.

Live betting golf options include:

Hole score

Hole head-to-head matchups



Outright tournament winner

Finishing positions

End-of-round leaders

2-ball or 3-ball round matchups

Player over/under round score

2-balls or 3-balls allow a sports bettor to wager on the best score in a specific grouping that day, another exciting potential option to use DraftKings golf promos in-tournament. Hypothetically, if Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are all grouped together, you can wager on which player will have the best score in that marquis group.

Tips and strategies for how to bet on golf

Recent form

Riding the hot hand is one of the most popular ways to bet on golf, especially as the major season progresses. Golf is as much a mental sport as it is a physical one, so if a golfer is coming off multiple strong tournaments, they are likely going to feel confident on the course. For example, for the first major of 2026, Matt Fitzpatrick is coming off a win at the Valspar Championship and a second-place finish at The Players Championship, which could make him a popular option to utilize the latest DraftKings golf promo in the first major.

Course history

The majority of majors change locations annually, making it important to note how a golfer has performed at a specific location in the past when considering how to utilize golf promos, such as DraftKings golf promos. For example, the 2026 U.S. Open will be held at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Brooks Koepka won the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, with Tommy Fleetwood finishing second, as something to consider when thinking about how to utilize DraftKings golf promos.

The first major always takes place at Augusta, where Rory McIlroy won last year and Scottie Scheffler has won two of the last four years.

Course fit

No two golf courses in the world are identical, meaning the layout of a course will make a significant difference for which golfer's skillsets are likely to shine best. Some favor strong drivers, some favor quality putters. For the first major of the year, Augusta is known as a place where a strong approach game can be a key in determining the winner.

Collin Morikawa is considered one of the top approach players in golf, ranking first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach to green and 10th in proximity, which could make him a viable candidate to back for DraftKings golf promos.

Weather/Tee times

Sometimes, the biggest differentiator is something no golfer has any control over: weather. For example, at Augusta, the morning wave (early) is often considered the preferred time with smoother greens, fewer ball markings from previous groups and typically calmer winds, resulting in better predictability for golfers. The afternoon wave (late) can bring stronger winds and firmer, faster greens. However, playing in the afternoons increases the chances of warmer weather, which could allow the ball to drive further, so each time has its advantages and disadvantages. Overall, many consider a later morning tee time as the ideal draw.

Injuries

It's important to note any injuries that may develop leading into or during major week, as even a minor injury increases the chances of an early withdrawal, destroying your chances to cash out big when using DraftKings golf promos. Before Augusta, Collin Morikawa withdrew from last weekend's Valero Texas Open before it started, and he hasn't played since withdrawing from the Players Championship due to a back injury in March. Rory McIlroy, last year's winner at Augusta, continues fighting a back injury as a situation to consider when making picks for DraftKings golf promos as well.

Managing your bankroll when golf betting

When you are betting on a winner, or even a top five or top 10 finisher, you aren't dealing with a situation with anything near a 50/50 probability. Unlike betting the point spread across multiple games on an NFL Sunday slate, you aren't dealing with two results of either Team A covers or Team B covers. 90-156 golfers compete in major championship fields, leaving copious amounts of possible outcomes to consider when forming a golf sports betting strategy.

Scottie Scheffler, the current world No. 1-ranked golfer, has dominated the sport for the last three years and has 14 wins since the start of 2024. Through March 2026, he's also failed to win 31 tournaments, losing 68.9% of his tournaments. Meaning even the best golfers in the world will lose way more than they win, due to the field size. Don't forget that fact.

If you are going to bet multiple winners to win a specific major, many experienced golf bettors will build a betting card that results in a net equivalent to a winning wager of at least 7-1. For example, if you bet $1 on five different golfers with odds of 20-1 or lower to win, you are risking $5 to win a maximum win of $20 (which is truly $15 after considering your stakes). Ultimately, that's equivalent to a 3-1 bet, so if you aren't happy with that return, you may want to include some longshots for DraftKings golf promos.

You don't have to wager the same amount on all golfers, so you could bet more money (or units) on the favorites than the longshots to reach this 7-1 mark.

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.