The Los Angeles Dodgers took two of three games against the New York Yankees this past weekend, and now they get to host the other New York team for a four-game series. The Mets and Dodgers begin their set on Monday night at 10:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network, with the two currently battling for the best record in the National League. The Mets are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the best mark at 37-22, while the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are both one game behind at 36-23. The game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Mets-Dodgers picks or play MLB player props, check out the latest MLB odds and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

The Dodgers are trotting out Dustin May, who has gone 3-4 with a 4.20 ERA so far this campaign. Meanwhile, Paul Blackburn will be making his season debut with the Mets after being sidelined with right knee inflammation. May's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook sits at 5.5, with the Under favored at -150. Blackburn's is lower at 3.5, though his Over is favored at -132.

Even with all of the star power in this game, there's a gap between Shohei Ohtani and everyone else to homer tonight. Ohtani is at +158 to hit his NL-leading 23rd home run on Monday night, with Pete Alonso coming in next at +390. Then four players all follow at +430 -- Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez and Max Muncy. Muncy had only launched three homers over his first 50 games this season before whacking four out of the yard in his past five games.

The Dodgers are sizable -167 home favorites (wager $167 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +140 underdogs (wager $100 to win $140). The total is currently residing at 9.5 runs, with the Over favored at -114 after it opened at -105. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Dodgers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Yankees-Dodgers game.

NEW YORK METS at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 6/2 | 10:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -165

Los Angeles wins in 60% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-143)

New York covers in 62% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-114)

The Over hits in 51.6% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.3, Mets 4.8