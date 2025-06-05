The New York Mets have already taken two of the first three games in their clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers. L.A. will try to salvage a home split in the series finale Thursday. New York now has the best record in the National League at 39-23, while the Dodgers are close behind at 37-25. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to see what the best bets for Mets-Dodgers are or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

David Peterson (4-2, 2.69 ERA) gets the start for New York. The left-hander is having a strong campaign after enjoying a breakout 2024. He faced the Dodgers on May 25 in Queens, working 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball to get the win. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Peterson is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced +105 and the Under at -140. The model rates the Over 4.5 stars out of 5, projecting the southpaw for 5.3 punchouts.

Los Angeles counters with Landon Knack (3-2, 4.58). The right-hander opposed Peterson on May 25 and took a tough-luck loss after allowing three runs (just one earned) over six innings. Knack has been pressed into duty in part due to the glut of injuries suffered by the Los Angeles pitching staff. He's also set at 4.5 Ks at DraftKings, with the Over at +100 and the Under at -130. The model rates the Under 3 stars out of 5, projecting Knack for 4.3 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani and Pete Alonso are +205 co-favorites to hit a home run at DraftKings. They're followed by Francisco Lindor (+270), Juan Soto (+275), Brandon Nimmo (+310) and Max Muncy (+350).

The Dodgers are -129 favorites (wager $129 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +111 (wager $100 to win $111) underdogs. The total comes in at 9.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Dodgers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Thursday's Mets-Dodgers game:

NEW YORK METS at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 6/5 | 4:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -129

Los Angeles wins in 56% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-179)

New York covers in 66% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (-117)

The Under hits in 53.2% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.9, Mets 4.6