Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the ring to face Derek Chisora in a scheduled 12-round boxing main event on Saturday. Wilder is coming off a TKO win over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on June 27, 2025, while Chisora is on a three-bout winning streak. He defeated Otto Wallin by unanimous decision on Feb. 8, 2025, in Manchester, England. The main card is set for 2 p.m. ET from 02 Arena in London and will be broadcast on DAZN.

Chisora is a -190 favorite (wager $190 to win $100), while Wilder comes back at +150 (wager $100 to win $150). The over/under for total rounds completed is 8.5. Before locking in your Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He previously served as SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. He has recently returned to his role as SportsLine's top boxing analyst and had a massively profitable 2025 campaign. Perhaps his biggest winner was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220).

His other notable 2025 winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155) while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also correctly predicted Jake Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July. Anyone who has followed Nagel's boxing picks this year could already be up more than $2,500.

Now, with the Wilder vs. Chisora fight card approaching, Nagel has studied the matchup from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Wilder vs. Chisora preview

Wilder, 40, is nicknamed Dr. Sleep. In 49 career bouts, he has gone 44-4, with 43 of those wins by knockout. He has also fought to one draw. The native of Alabama was a bronze medalist at heavyweight at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He was a heavyweight champion at the 2007 Chattanooga Golden Gloves as well as the heavyweight champion at the 2007 National Championships at Colorado Springs, Colo.

He began his professional career in November 2008 with a second-round knockout of Ethan Cox. He would later go on to win the vacant WBC Continental Americas heavyweight championship in December 2012. He twice successfully defended that title, before defeating Bermane Stiverne for the WBC heavyweight crown in January 2015. He successfully defended that title 10 times before suffering his first loss to Tyson Fury in February 2020. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Chisora, 42, has challenged twice for the WBC heavyweight title in 2012 and 2022. He has held multiple heavyweight championships at the regional level, including the British and Commonwealth crowns from 2010 to 2011. He also held the European championship from 2013 to 2014. His knockout-to-win percentage is 65%.

He began his professional career in February 2007. In 49 career fights, he has compiled a 36-13 record. Chisora has 23 wins by knockout and 13 by decision. On July 9, 2022, he earned a split decision win over Kubrat Pulev to win the vacant WBA International heavyweight championship. He is 3-1 since that fight. You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora prop bets

One of of Nagel's picks: He likes the fight to go Over 8.5 rounds (-115). Both fighters are nearing the end of their careers and have much to prove. For Chisora, this is seen by many as a send-off bout into retirement. For Wilder, a win could put him back in the title picture.

Chisora has gone at least 10 rounds in each of his last eight fights, dating back to 2020. Wilder, meanwhile, has gone seven rounds or more in two of his last three fights, which includes a knockout win and knockout loss. He went the distance in a unanimous decision loss to Joseph Parker in December 2023. See Nagel's other picks at SportsLine.

How to make Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora picks

Nagel has locked in two other best bets, including a strong money-line play, and a plus-money method of victory bet He's sharing them only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chisora vs. Wilder, and which method of victory prop presents massive value? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's best bets for the Saturday, April 4, heavyweight bout, all from the combat sports specialist who has covered the sport for more than 20 years, and find out.