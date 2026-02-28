Two junior lightweight world titles are on the line Saturday when IBF champion Eduardo Nunez takes on WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete in a 12-round boxing main event. The main card is set for 9 p.m. ET from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and will air on DAZN. Nunez is coming off a unanimous decision win over Christopher Diaz this past September. Navarrete, meanwhile, retained his WBO junior lightweight title after a unanimous win for Navarrete over Charley Suarez last May was later changed to a no contest due to an incorrect call by the referee.

Nunez is a -175 (wager $175 to win $100), while Navarrete is priced at +145 (wager $100 to win $145) in the latest Eduardo Nunez vs. Emanuel Navarrete odds. The total for rounds completed is 10.5, with the Over favored at -225. Before locking in your Eduardo Nunez vs. Emanuel Navarrete picks, you need to see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine boxing analyst Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst who has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. Among his notable picks are calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also picking Crawford specifically by decision (+220). His other notable 2025 winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch.

In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also predicted Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July.

Eduardo Nunez vs. Emanuel Navarrete prop bets

Nagel has analyzed the Eduardo Nunez vs. Emanuel Navarrete bout and one of his top prop picks is Nunez to win by KO/TKO at +230. Nunez, 28, has held the IBF junior lightweight title since May 28, 2025, when he defeated Masanori Rikiishi by unanimous decision. Nunez has won 29 of his 30 professional fights with 27 coming via knockout. Since losing a unanimous decision six-round fight to Hiram Gallardo in June 2018, he has won 19 bouts in a row.

Navarrete, 31, has won world championships in three divisions. He held the WBO junior featherweight crown from 2018 to 2020, the WBO featherweight crown from 2020 to 2023 and the WBO junior lightweight championship since defeating Liam Wilson by TKO in the ninth round of their scheduled 12-round bout in February 2023. In 43 career fights, Navarrete is 39-2 with one draw and one no contest. He has 32 wins by knockout. See the rest of Nagel's bets here.

How to make Eduardo Nunez vs. Emanuel Navarrete picks

