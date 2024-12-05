Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino icon and the only male boxer to win world titles in eight divisions, headlines the 2025 International Boxing Hall of Fame induction class.

The 45-year-old Pacquiao, who last fought professionally in 2021, joins a pair of former two-division champions, Vinny Paz and Michael Nunn, in the men's modern category as part of the newest class announced Thursday by the IBHOF. The ceremony will take place during Hall of Fame Induction Weekend from June 5-8 in Canastota, New York.

"I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame," Pacquiao said. "This certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift. Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and public servant, it has been my goal to bring honor to my country, the Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world."

The 2025 class also includes Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis and Mary Jo Saunders in the women's modern category and Cathy Davis in the women's trailblazer category. Cut man Al Gavin joined referees Kenny Bayless and Harry Gibbs in the non-participant category while broadcaster/journalist Randy Gordon, television producer Ross Greenburg gained induction in the observer category.

In addition, Rodrigo Valdez was voted into the old timer category and Owen Smith gained induction as a men's pioneer. All inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who authored a legendary 26-year pro career that began in 1995 at the age of 16, won world titles between 112 and 154 pounds. He's the only boxer in history to hold world titles in four different decades and he will join Freddie Roach, his legendary coach and seven-time BWAA trainer of the year, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

"I opened my gym, Wild Card Boxing Club, in hopes that the next Muhammad Ali would walk through the door," Roach said. "Little did I know that in 2001, my Muhammad Ali would weigh 122 pounds. His name was Manny Pacquiao, and he was and still is the pride of the Philippines.

"As much as I loved working together with Manny all those years, I'm even happier sharing the same wall with him in the International Boxing Hall of Fame."

Paz (50-10, 30 KOs), who was known as Vinny Pazienza until 2001, is a 61-year-old native of Cranston, Rhode Island, who won world titles at 135 and 154 pounds over a colorful and unpredictable 24-year career that ended in 2004. "The Pazmanian Devil," whose life was immortalized in the 2016 film "Bleed for This" starring Miles Teller, is best known for his 1992 comeback from a broken neck suffered in a car accident when he defied doctors' orders by training despite having a circular metal brace screwed into his skull in four spots.

"This is awesome! I love it. Wow!" Paz said. "This is the best phone call I've ever taken! I'm so glad. Love it, love it, love it!"

After nearly missing out on a spot to compete for the 1984 U.S. Olympic boxing team, Nunn (58-4, 38 KOs) turned pro and went on to win world titles at middleweight and super middleweight over an 18-year career. The 61-year-old native of Davenport, Iowa, who served 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and was released in 2019, won the IBF middleweight title from Frank Tate in 1988 and recorded title defenses against Iran Barkley, Marlon Starling and Hall-of-Famer Donald Curry.

"Thank God, I've been waiting on this moment for so long," Nunn said. "God has truly blessed me. I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame and all the voters. This is the highest achievement a boxer can have in the sport. As a small town guy from Iowa, to reach the highest achievement in boxing makes me proud. This is the crowning moment of my career."