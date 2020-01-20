UGA
No. 15 Kentucky back on track, awaits Georgia

  • Jan 20, 2020

After bouncing back with a road win at Arkansas following its late collapse against South Carolina, No. 15 Kentucky will return home for a Southeastern Conference rematch with Georgia on Tuesday.

It is the first of five league foes the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 SEC) will meet twice in the regular season. They beat the Bulldogs (11-6, 1-3) in Athens 78-69 on Jan. 7, getting strong performances from forward Nick Richards and guard Tyrese Maxey to overcome a 37-31 halftime deficit.

Richards and Maxey each had 17 points and seven rebounds, with 13 of Richards' points and five of his rebounds coming in the second half. Georgia coach Tom Crean is well aware of the issues Richards presents.

"We don't have a matchup with Nick Richards," Crean said. "We didn't do a great job on a lot of their guys, but Nick Richards changed the game. We know when he plays well. They play well."

Crean is hoping his Bulldogs can duplicate their first-half performance in the rematch, especially on the boards. The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle in the first half before the Wildcats recovered and had a 41-35 advantage in the game.

"We preach two-handed rebounding, and we lose rebounds because we go up with one hand," Crean said. "When we're playing a team that's so fundamentally sound as they are with the boards, that's an issue.

"The rebounding got us. We couldn't deal with the live ball turnovers, but the rebounding got us in the second half."

Rebounding -- or lack of it -- was a big issue for Georgia in its last outing, a humbling 91-59 defeat at Mississippi State, which dominated the boards 40-22.

"This comes down to a competitive thing," Crean said. "I've said this before, players play to play, tough people compete to win and win championships. Your toughness is measured, which we talk about all the time. All the time.

"Your toughness is measured in the things you have to do a lot. Which is rebounding, which is transitioning on defense, which is talking on defense. In our case it's switching a lot. We were extremely quiet and we're just going to have to continue to work it out."

As it did against Georgia in the first meeting, Kentucky also had a big second half in its 73-66 win at Arkansas, going on a 17-2 run after coach John Calipari was ejected after picking up his second technical foul with 8:19 left.

Richards, who is averaging 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in SEC play, just missed a double-double Saturday with nine rebounds to go along with his 17 points. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. also played a key role down the stretch with 10 points and seven rebounds after assistant coach Kenny Payne challenged him.

"You're taking a test," Payne said he told Brooks. "How are you going to do on this test?

"He passed."

Field Level Media

1st Half
UGA Bulldogs 8
UK Wildcats 16

Time Team Play Score
12:23   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
12:33 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
12:33 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
12:33   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:37   Rayshaun Hammonds missed dunk  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:39   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
12:46   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:53   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by Jordan Harris  
13:21 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
13:21   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:21   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
13:24   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:34   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:43   Sahvir Wheeler missed driving layup  
14:00   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
14:10 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 7-14
14:23 +2 Toumani Camara made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 7-12
14:46 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
14:46 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
14:46   Shooting foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
15:03 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 5-10
15:14   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:16   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
15:28   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
15:55 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk 2-10
15:55   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
15:57   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
16:05   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
16:24 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
16:24   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:45 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup 2-6
16:45   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:45   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
16:50   Sahvir Wheeler missed driving layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
17:15 +2 Ashton Hagans made floating jump shot 0-6
17:23   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:25   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
18:10   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:12   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
18:36 +2 Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot 0-4
18:45   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
18:47   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
18:59   Bad pass turnover on EJ Montgomery  
19:13   3-second violation turnover on Anthony Edwards  
19:33 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 0-2
19:46   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
Key Players
A. Edwards
5 G
A. Hagans
0 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
40.4 Field Goal % 35.3
31.1 Three Point % 37.5
72.6 Free Throw % 74.1
Team Stats
Points 8 16
Field Goals 3-14 (21.4%) 5-9 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 8
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 3 7
Team 0 0
Assists 2 1
Steals 2 0
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 2 3
Fouls 4 3
Technicals 0 0
20
R. Hammonds F
5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
0
A. Hagans G
6 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Georgia
Starters
R. Hammonds
J. Harris
A. Edwards
S. Wheeler
C. Brown
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hammonds 5 4 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 2 2
J. Harris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
A. Edwards 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
S. Wheeler 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
C. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Total 8 7 2 3/14 1/6 1/2 4 27 2 0 2 4 3
Kentucky
Starters
I. Quickley
T. Maxey
K. Brooks Jr.
J. Juzang
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Quickley 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2
T. Maxey 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
K. Brooks Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 1 0 0
J. Juzang 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Total 16 8 1 5/9 0/2 6/6 3 19 0 2 3 1 7
NCAA BB Scores