0:00
End of period
0:01
+2
Warith Alatishe makes two point driving jump shot
24-16
0:26
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
0:28
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
0:57
+1
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-16
0:57
+1
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-16
0:57
Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (Warith Alatishe steals)
|
|
1:20
Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
Roman Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:28
Beavers 30 second timeout
|
|
1:32
Roman Silva defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
Cooper Kaifes misses two point layup
|
|
1:53
Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:17
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:40
+2
Roman Silva makes two point turnaround jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
20-16
|
2:56
Roman Silva defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
Jacob Hutson misses two point layup
|
|
3:11
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
Warith Alatishe misses two point layup
|
|
3:20
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:48
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
Jacob Hutson misses two point tip shot
|
|
3:52
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
Ramblers offensive rebound
|
|
3:53
Lucas Williamson misses two point layup
|
|
4:22
+1
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-16
|
4:22
+1
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-16
|
4:22
Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
4:29
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
Tate Hall misses two point layup
|
|
4:53
+3
Ethan Thompson makes three point jump shot (Tariq Silver assists)
|
16-16
|
5:11
Aher Uguak turnover
|
|
5:11
Aher Uguak offensive foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
5:18
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
Maurice Calloo misses two point layup
|
|
5:47
+2
Cameron Krutwig makes two point floating jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
13-16
|
6:07
Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
Roman Silva misses two point layup
|
|
6:37
+1
Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-14
|
6:37
+1
Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-13
|
6:37
TV timeout
|
|
6:37
Rodrigue Andela shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
+3
Tariq Silver makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
13-12
|
7:26
+3
Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
10-12
|
7:38
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
Rodrigue Andela misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:52
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
Cameron Krutwig misses two point tip shot
|
|
7:57
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
7:59
Marquise Kennedy misses two point layup
|
|
8:18
+2
Maurice Calloo makes two point turnaround jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
10-9
|
8:35
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
Rodrigue Andela blocks Aher Uguak's two point layup
|
|
8:55
Ramblers 30 second timeout
|
|
9:01
+2
Rodrigue Andela makes two point alley-oop layup (Maurice Calloo assists)
|
8-9
|
9:14
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
|
|
9:16
Maurice Calloo misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:39
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:57
Gianni Hunt turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:05
Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Tariq Silver steals)
|
|
10:39
+3
Ethan Thompson makes three point step back jump shot
|
6-9
|
10:43
Lucas Williamson personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
10:53
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
Rodrigue Andela blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|
|
10:57
Tate Hall offensive rebound
|
|
10:59
Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:28
Beavers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:27
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
11:29
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:50
TV timeout
|
|
11:50
Keith Clemons personal foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:43
Maurice Calloo turnover
|
|
12:43
Maurice Calloo offensive foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|
|
13:03
Aher Uguak turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:06
Gianni Hunt turnover (bad pass) (Aher Uguak steals)
|
|
13:09
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
13:10
Marquise Kennedy blocks Gianni Hunt's three point jump shot
|
|
13:31
+1
Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-9
|
13:31
+1
Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-8
|
13:31
Rodrigue Andela shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|
|
13:51
+2
Rodrigue Andela makes two point turnaround hook shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
3-7
|
14:03
Aher Uguak personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
14:19
+1
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
1-7
|
14:19
Lucas Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
14:19
+1
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
1-6
|
14:19
Jarod Lucas shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
14:29
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:52
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:56
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:47
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
15:49
Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:09
Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|
|
16:12
Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
Roman Silva misses two point layup
|
|
16:43
Lucas Williamson personal foul (Warith Alatishe draws the foul)
|
|
16:43
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
16:46
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:11
+2
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
1-5
|
17:23
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
Zach Reichle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:23
+1
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-3
|
17:23
Keith Clemons shooting foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
+2
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
0-3
|
17:55
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:13
Lucas Williamson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:18
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
Jarod Lucas misses two point layup
|
|
18:30
Roman Silva defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:39
Zach Reichle turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)
|
|
18:59
+1
Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:59
Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:59
Jarod Lucas shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|
|
19:27
Beavers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
20:00
Roman Silva vs. Cameron Krutwig (Jarod Lucas gains possession)
