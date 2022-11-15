Ohio State, Zed Key offer Eastern Illinois another big test
Eastern Illinois isn't afraid to take on the big dogs, or in this case, the Big Ten, to prepare itself for the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Panthers (0-3) already have lost at Illinois 87-57 in the season opener, and their next Big Ten test takes them to Columbus on Wednesday to face the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0). Eastern Illinois also plays at Iowa in December.
"It's the experiences the players get from playing in those venues," Panthers coach Marty Simmons said. "They'll be a time when they're (my) age and they'll have children and they'll want to tell them about playing in the State Farm (Illinois) or playing over at Ohio State, whatever it may be.
"It prepares you for the league. You're going to play against great competition. You're going to play against great competition when you get in the league."
Eastern Illinois' other losses were to Illinois State (54-49) and Central Michigan (76-60), suggesting the Buckeyes are about to face a third straight overmatched opponent.
OSU has downed Robert Morris, 91-53, and Charleston Southern, 82-56, behind a pair of double-doubles by Zed Key. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds against Robert Morris, and 17 points and 13 boards Thursday.
By halftime against Charleston Southern, Key scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds (five offensive), becoming the first Ohio State player to record a double-double in the first half since Kaleb Wesson's 11-11 against UMass Lowell on Nov. 10, 2019.
"He's typically a really physical player," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said of Key (6-foot 8, 255 pounds). "He's a load in there. Teams tell us that. Physically, he's a big kid to handle."
Key knows the double-doubles will soon be harder to come by.
"Obviously this isn't a Big Ten schedule," Key said. "Even some of the upcoming games that we have, it's going to be a lot tougher with stuff we won't get away with. Stuff on defense. Our ball-screen coverage. Turning the ball over."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|55.3 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|8.0 APG
|
|86.5 PPG
|50.0 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Hodges
|3
|30.7
|12.7
|4.3
|2.0
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|43.8
|50.0
|60.0
|0.7
|3.7
|Y. Rose Jr.
|3
|26.7
|7.7
|5.3
|2.0
|2.30
|0.30
|1.7
|35.7
|0.0
|42.9
|1.3
|4
|S. Malone
|3
|17.3
|5.0
|3.7
|0.3
|2.30
|0.00
|1.3
|27.8
|0.0
|62.5
|1
|2.7
|C. Donaldson
|3
|24
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|28.6
|14.3
|50.0
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Haffner
|2
|9
|4.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|37.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hamlin
|3
|13
|4.0
|2.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.70
|2.0
|40.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|1.7
|K. Carlesimo
|3
|18.7
|3.3
|1.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.0
|26.7
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|N. Ellington
|3
|8.3
|3.3
|4.0
|0.3
|0.70
|1.00
|0.3
|42.9
|0.0
|44.4
|1.7
|2.3
|C. Lane
|2
|9.5
|3.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|P. Bizimana
|3
|14.7
|2.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|23.1
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|R. Bolis
|3
|8.7
|2.7
|1.7
|0.7
|1.70
|0.30
|0.7
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0.3
|D. Luers
|3
|15.7
|2.7
|2.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|25.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|2.7
|K. Thomas
|3
|10
|2.7
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|12.5
|0.0
|54.5
|1.7
|1.3
|Total
|3
|0.0
|55.3
|34.3
|8.0
|10.30
|3.70
|14.3
|33.1
|22.0
|55.7
|10.7
|22.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sensabaugh
|2
|17.5
|15.5
|6.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|2.5
|55.0
|28.6
|70.0
|1.5
|5
|J. Sueing
|2
|22.5
|15.5
|2.5
|1.5
|1.50
|0.50
|1.5
|52.4
|33.3
|77.8
|1
|1.5
|Z. Key
|2
|21
|15.0
|11.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|80.0
|66.7
|57.1
|5
|6.5
|S. McNeil
|2
|24
|9.5
|3.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|46.7
|50.0
|100.0
|1.5
|1.5
|R. Gayle Jr.
|2
|17.5
|8.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|60.0
|66.7
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|T. Holden
|2
|18.5
|7.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
|71.4
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|3.5
|I. Likekele
|2
|26
|6.5
|7.0
|5.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|46.2
|0.0
|33.3
|1.5
|5.5
|B. Thornton
|2
|23.5
|5.5
|1.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|42.9
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|1
|F. Okpara
|2
|16.5
|3.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|O. Spencer
|2
|3
|1.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.5
|C. Baumann
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|K. Etzler
|2
|4.5
|0.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2.5
|B. Hardman
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|86.5
|50.0
|14.5
|4.00
|3.50
|14.0
|53.7
|38.9
|74.4
|14.0
|33.5
-
UAPB
KENT68
94
2nd 0.0
-
SHU
LOW0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
20MICH
PITT0
0139 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
SIEN0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
AVER
RAD0
0
7:00pm
-
CHSO
TUL0
0147 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
NKY0
0137 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLST
CAN0
0138 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
DSU
CLMB0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
EIU
OSU0
0132.5 O/U
-31.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FGCU
22TENN0
0140 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
ECU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
NE0
0136.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MACUM
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
MRST
LEH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
TOL0
0157 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DET0
0142.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
W&M
AMER0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
WVWESL
RMU0
0
7:00pm
-
IOWA
HALL0
0151.5 O/U
-1
7:30pm FS1
-
PRES
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-26.5
7:30pm
-
SDST
9ARK0
0152.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
EVAN0
0148.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
SNIND
ND0
0149.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
TXSO
3HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TRI
COOK0
0
8:00pm
-
VALP
CHST0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
SOU
SMC0
0132.5 O/U
-20
8:30pm
-
VCU
ASU0
0133.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
BALL
NEOM0
0144 O/U
+5
8:37pm
-
CSUB
IDHO0
0132 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MOSU
BYU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
2GONZ
11TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESP2
-
EVER
PRST0
0
10:00pm
-
SF
FRES0
0133 O/U
-1
10:00pm