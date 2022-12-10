SIUE
ILLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|Colton Sandage personal foul
|4:00
|Shamar Wright offensive rebound
|4:02
|Shamar Wright misses two point layup
|4:20
|Damarco Minor defensive rebound
|4:22
|Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|+3
|Lamar Wright makes three point jump shot (Terrance Thompson assists)
|59-59
|5:02
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|5:13
|+3
|Colton Sandage makes three point jump shot (Alex Kotov assists)
|56-59
|5:15
|Alex Kotov offensive rebound
|5:17
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|5:38
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|5:40
|Damarco Minor misses two point layup
|5:54
|Malachi Poindexter personal foul
|6:02
|Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound
|6:04
|Colton Sandage misses two point layup
|6:32
|Lamar Wright turnover (traveling)
|6:50
|Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|6:52
|Malachi Poindexter misses two point layup
|7:18
|+2
|Damarco Minor makes two point layup
|56-56
|7:39
|+1
|Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-56
|7:39
|+1
|Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-55
|7:39
|TV timeout
|7:39
|Ray'Sean Taylor personal foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
|7:55
|Darius Burford defensive rebound
|7:57
|Jonathan Kurtas misses two point layup
|8:08
|Kendall Lewis personal foul
|8:24
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point layup (Seneca Knight assists)
|54-54
|8:47
|+2
|Lamar Wright makes two point layup (Ray'Sean Taylor assists)
|54-52
|9:03
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point jump shot
|52-52
|9:21
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|9:23
|Shamar Wright misses two point layup
|9:31
|Ray'Sean Taylor defensive rebound
|9:33
|Darius Burford misses two point layup
|10:00
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|10:02
|Ray'Sean Taylor misses two point jump shot
|10:17
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-50
|10:17
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-49
|10:17
|Ray'Sean Taylor personal foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|10:18
|Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|10:20
|Luke Kasubke misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|10:31
|Jalen Hodge misses two point layup
|10:48
|Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound
|10:50
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|11:12
|+2
|Jonathan Kurtas makes two point layup
|52-48
|11:14
|Jonathan Kurtas offensive rebound
|11:16
|Shamar Wright misses two point layup
|11:31
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-48
|11:31
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-47
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:31
|Terrance Thompson shooting foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|11:40
|Luke Kasubke defensive rebound
|11:42
|Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|Terrance Thompson defensive rebound
|12:12
|Malachi Poindexter misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|Desmond Polk personal foul
|12:34
|TV timeout
|12:34
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|12:44
|+3
|Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Terrance Thompson assists)
|50-46
|13:01
|Kendall Lewis turnover (bad pass)
|13:25
|+2
|Terrance Thompson makes two point layup
|47-46
|13:27
|Terrance Thompson offensive rebound
|13:29
|Jalen Hodge misses two point layup
|13:36
|Jalen Hodge defensive rebound
|13:38
|Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|+2
|Desmond Polk makes two point jump shot
|45-46
|14:13
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point dunk
|43-46
|14:16
|Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|14:18
|Colton Sandage misses two point layup
|14:25
|Damarco Minor personal foul
|14:33
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|14:35
|Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot
|14:53
|Kendall Lewis turnover (offensive foul)
|14:53
|Kendall Lewis offensive foul
|15:12
|+2
|Terrance Thompson makes two point layup (Damarco Minor assists)
|43-44
|15:28
|Terrance Thompson defensive rebound
|15:30
|Darius Burford misses two point layup
|15:45
|+3
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes three point jump shot (Damarco Minor assists)
|41-44
|16:00
|+1
|Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-44
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|Damarco Minor shooting foul (Colton Sandage draws the foul)
|16:00
|+2
|Colton Sandage makes two point hook shot
|38-43
|16:23
|Damarco Minor turnover (traveling)
|16:30
|Harouna Sissoko personal foul
|16:44
|+2
|Kendall Lewis makes two point layup (Darius Burford assists)
|38-41
|16:49
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|16:51
|Damarco Minor misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Ryan Schmitt personal foul
|17:22
|+2
|Ryan Schmitt makes two point layup (Colton Sandage assists)
|38-39
|17:31
|+2
|Shamar Wright makes two point layup (Damarco Minor assists)
|38-37
|17:37
|Damarco Minor defensive rebound
|17:39
|Darius Burford misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|17:59
|Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Ray'Sean Taylor defensive rebound
|18:08
|Shamar Wright blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup
|18:11
|Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|18:13
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|18:18
|Lamar Wright personal foul
|18:16
|Redbirds offensive rebound
|18:18
|Jonathan Kurtas blocks Darius Burford's two point layup
|18:32
|Ray'Sean Taylor personal foul
|18:45
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|18:47
|Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point layup
|36-37
|19:15
|+2
|Jonathan Kurtas makes two point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists)
|36-35
|19:37
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point layup
|34-35
|19:42
|Jonathan Kurtas turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Schmitt steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Cougars offensive rebound
|0:03
|Ray'Sean Taylor misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:04
|Harouna Sissoko personal foul
|0:36
|+2
|Colton Sandage makes two point layup
|34-33
|0:52
|+2
|Terrance Thompson makes two point layup
|34-31
|0:54
|Terrance Thompson offensive rebound
|0:56
|Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|Darius Burford personal foul
|1:36
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point layup
|32-31
|1:49
|Colton Sandage misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:49
|Damarco Minor technical foul
|1:53
|Colton Sandage defensive rebound
|1:55
|Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|Ray'Sean Taylor defensive rebound
|2:09
|Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|2:28
|Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|Malachi Poindexter turnover (traveling)
|2:59
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|3:01
|Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point layup
|32-29
|3:12
|Ray'Sean Taylor turnover (bad pass) (Darius Burford steals)
|3:14
|Harouna Sissoko personal foul
|3:14
|Cougars offensive rebound
|3:16
|Harouna Sissoko blocks Ray'Sean Taylor's two point layup
|3:34
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|3:36
|Colton Sandage misses two point layup
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:46
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point jump shot
|32-27
|4:12
|+1
|Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-27
|4:12
|+1
|Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-26
|4:12
|Shamar Wright shooting foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
|4:24
|Darius Burford defensive rebound
|4:26
|Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot
|4:51
|Colton Sandage turnover (bad pass)
|5:09
|+3
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes three point jump shot (Damarco Minor assists)
|30-25
|5:33
|+3
|Luke Kasubke makes three point jump shot (Darius Burford assists)
|27-25
|5:59
|+2
|Shamar Wright makes two point layup
|27-22
|6:01
|Shamar Wright offensive rebound
|6:03
|Shamar Wright misses two point layup
|6:31
|+2
|Colton Sandage makes two point layup
|25-22
|6:42
|+2
|Shamar Wright makes two point layup
|25-20
|6:43
|Shamar Wright offensive rebound
|6:45
|Shamar Wright misses two point hook shot
|7:05
|+1
|Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-20
|7:05
|+1
|Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-19
|7:05
|Lamar Wright shooting foul (Colton Sandage draws the foul)
|7:09
|Shamar Wright personal foul
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:38
|Shamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Luke Kasubke steals)
|7:46
|+2
|Darius Burford makes two point layup (Luke Kasubke assists)
|23-18
|8:13
|+2
|Shamar Wright makes two point jump shot
|23-16
|8:16
|Shamar Wright offensive rebound
|8:18
|Ray'Sean Taylor misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|Terrance Thompson defensive rebound
|8:34
|Colton Sandage misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:34
|+1
|Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-16
|8:34
|Jonathan Kurtas shooting foul (Colton Sandage draws the foul)
|8:41
|Luke Kasubke defensive rebound
|8:43
|Ray'Sean Taylor misses two point layup
|8:50
|Damarco Minor defensive rebound
|8:52
|Joe Petrakis misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|+2
|Jonathan Kurtas makes two point hook shot (Lamar Wright assists)
|21-15
|9:36
|Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|9:38
|Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|+2
|Jonathan Kurtas makes two point hook shot
|19-15
|10:04
|Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound
|10:06
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|10:18
|Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Joe Petrakis steals)
|10:44
|+3
|Malachi Poindexter makes three point jump shot (Joe Petrakis assists)
|17-15
|10:55
|Joe Petrakis offensive rebound
|10:57
|Joe Petrakis misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|TV timeout
|11:10
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|11:11
|+2
|Damarco Minor makes two point layup
|17-12
|11:17
|Jayden Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Damarco Minor steals)
|11:42
|+2
|Damarco Minor makes two point layup
|15-12
|11:56
|+3
|Luke Kasubke makes three point jump shot (Seneca Knight assists)
|13-12
|11:59
|Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|12:01
|Jayden Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|+2
|Jonathan Kurtas makes two point hook shot
|13-9
|12:24
|Jonathan Kurtas offensive rebound
|12:26
|Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|12:37
|Cougars offensive rebound
|12:39
|Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|+3
|Malachi Poindexter makes three point jump shot (Luke Kasubke assists)
|11-9
|13:05
|Luke Kasubke offensive rebound
|13:07
|Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|Alex Kotov defensive rebound
|13:23
|Terrance Thompson misses two point hook shot
|13:45
|Cougars defensive rebound
|13:47
|Malachi Poindexter misses two point jump shot
|14:08
|Alex Kotov defensive rebound
|14:10
|Damarco Minor misses two point layup
|14:22
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point layup
|11-6
|14:44
|+1
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-4
|14:44
|+1
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-4
|14:44
|Kendall Lewis shooting foul (Ray'Sean Taylor draws the foul)
|14:58
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|15:04
|Lamar Wright personal foul
|15:04
|Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|15:06
|Luke Kasubke misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|+2
|Terrance Thompson makes two point hook shot
|9-2
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:52
|Kendall Lewis turnover (traveling)
|16:19
|+1
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-2
|16:19
|Kendall Lewis shooting foul (Ray'Sean Taylor draws the foul)
|16:19
|+2
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes two point jump shot
|6-2
|16:36
|Lamar Wright defensive rebound
|16:38
|Darius Burford misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|+2
|Shamar Wright makes two point layup (Damarco Minor assists)
|4-2
|17:04
|Damarco Minor defensive rebound
|17:06
|Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|+1
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|17:23
|+1
|Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|17:23
|Colton Sandage shooting foul (Ray'Sean Taylor draws the foul)
|17:29
|Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound
|17:31
|Darius Burford misses two point jump shot
|17:34
|Darius Burford offensive rebound
|17:36
|Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|Lamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Lewis steals)
|17:57
|Darius Burford turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Wright steals)
|18:05
|Kendall Lewis defensive rebound
|18:07
|Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|+2
|Ryan Schmitt makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:23
|Ryan Schmitt offensive rebound
|18:25
|Jonathan Kurtas blocks Colton Sandage's two point layup
|18:39
|Damarco Minor turnover (offensive foul)
|18:39
|Damarco Minor offensive foul
|18:55
|Cougars defensive rebound
|18:57
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|19:14
|Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|19:16
|Ryan Schmitt misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|Colton Sandage defensive rebound
|19:35
|Jonathan Kurtas misses two point layup
|19:46
|Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound
|19:48
|Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Damarco Minor vs. Seneca Knight (Redbirds gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Colton Sandage personal foul
|4:00
|Shamar Wright offensive rebound
|4:00
|Shamar Wright misses two point layup
|4:02
|Damarco Minor defensive rebound
|4:20
|Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|+ 3
|Lamar Wright makes three point jump shot (Terrance Thompson assists)
|4:50
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|5:02
|+ 3
|Colton Sandage makes three point jump shot (Alex Kotov assists)
|5:13
|Alex Kotov offensive rebound
|5:15
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|5:17
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|5:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|59
|Field Goals
|25-55 (45.5%)
|21-54 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|10
|9
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|SIUE 7-3
|75.9 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Illinois St. 4-6
|67.0 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Top Scorers
|R. Taylor G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|C. Sandage G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Polk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Rudd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pruitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Staples
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sakenis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|28
|10
|25/55
|4/14
|5/5
|14
|0
|2
|3
|8
|8
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sandage
|13
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|4/6
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Knight
|12
|7
|2
|4/14
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Burford
|8
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Lewis
|6
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|-
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|R. Schmitt
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sandage
|13
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|4/6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Knight
|12
|7
|2
|4/14
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Burford
|8
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Lewis
|6
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|R. Schmitt
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kasubke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Poindexter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kotov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McChesney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stadelman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|28
|9
|21/54
|5/21
|12/14
|12
|0
|5
|1
|7
|11
|17
-
AMER
GW59
55
2nd 2:34
-
BRE
WCU55
99
2nd 41.0 ESP+
-
JU
UNCW46
71
2nd 3:03
-
MURR
BELLAR50
63
2nd 3:26
-
NORF
W&M59
51
2nd 2:17
-
SEA
UND40
44
2nd 11:59
-
SIUE
ILST59
59
2nd 4:00
-
UTSA
NMEX62
84
2nd 5:46
-
UTVA
NAU68
66
2nd 1:39
-
WINT
FUR63
75
2nd 4:01
-
BRWN
MSU31
46
2nd 11:07 BTN
-
ULM
NWST39
47
2nd 16:58
-
WSU
UNLV47
57
2nd 11:59 FS1
-
BC
NOVA23
30
1st 3:50 FOX
-
BUT
CAL41
26
1st 0.0 PACN
-
EWU
SDST41
29
1st 0.0
-
FRES
UOP29
38
1st 0.0
-
LSUAX
SOU36
45
1st 0.0
-
MEM
11AUB21
22
1st 7:45 ESP2
-
MTSU
BELM27
27
1st 1:01
-
SJSU
SACL29
37
1st 0.0
-
STFR
LOW13
22
1st 5:21
-
6KAN
MIZZ30
17
1st 9:31 ESPN
-
MORG
UMBC8
15
1st 11:04
-
TNTC
TROY6
2
1st 18:39 ESP+
-
UMES
15DUKE4
14
1st 11:33 ACCN
-
GRCN
NTEX7
12
1st 12:39 ESP+
-
NEOM
MTST0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
NH
SJU0
0144 O/U
-22
6:00pm FS2
-
UAB
WVU0
0155 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
LBSU
SAC0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
UTEP
DEP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm FS1
-
Boyce
EKY0
0
7:00pm
-
BU
MRST0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CSUF
SUU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
Gallaudet
JMAD0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
MTSM0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
MER
FGCU0
0139 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
PRIN0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEV
ORE0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
WKY0
0145 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
10ARIZ
14IND0
0158 O/U
+2
7:30pm FOX
-
CLEM
LCHI0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ACCN
-
TXST
UTA0
0124 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ALCN
SIU0
0129 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
BSU
STL0
0142 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
ORU0
0162.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm
-
GWEB
ODU0
0126 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PFW
MOSU0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MONT
NDST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SAM
UL0
0152 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
HOUC0
0159.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UCSB
PEP0
0146 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
GB0
0125.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
UNO
PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-18
8:30pm
-
LT
WYO0
0144 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
STMARNS
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
21CREI0
0144 O/U
-11
10:00pm FS1
-
CABP
USD0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NCO
CSN0
0143.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
PRST
CP0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
24TCU
SMU0
0137.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
TUL63
88
Final
-
DREX
LAS65
58
Final/OT
-
JOHNU
CHAT47
97
Final
-
PSU
17ILL74
59
Final BTN
-
UVM
COLG73
72
Final
-
LIU
5CONN61
114
Final FS1
-
9ARK
OKLA88
78
Final ESP2
-
UAPB
2TEX43
88
Final LHN
-
GTWN
SYR64
83
Final ABC
-
LAF
QUIN63
76
Final ESP3
-
LOU
FSU53
75
Final ACCN
-
RAD
VMI74
77
Final
-
SPU
JOES57
73
Final
-
TEMP
PENN57
77
Final ESP+
-
YALE
16UK59
69
Final SECN
-
ARMY
URI67
77
Final ESP+
-
COOK
UNF48
88
Final
-
CAN
TOL68
69
Final
-
DRKE
RICH52
82
Final ESP+
-
DET
CHAR80
82
Final/OT ESP+
-
EVAN
BALL69
88
Final
-
HC
NE58
59
Final
-
UNCA
DAY56
79
Final
-
NCST
MIA73
80
Final ESP+
-
REGT
CCAR39
102
Final
-
UCI
SDAK83
71
Final
-
WAKE
LSU70
72
Final ESPU
-
WEBBER
STET59
83
Final
-
4PUR
NEB65
62
Final/OT BTN
-
ALB
PROV55
93
Final FS1
-
UIC
WMU62
56
Final
-
8ALA
1HOU71
65
Final ABC
-
CMU
TLSA63
70
Final ESP+
-
DU
19UCLA64
87
Final PACN
-
KENT
CLST67
58
Final
-
LAM
USM59
95
Final ESP+
-
SCST
SCUP84
89
Final/OT
-
22SDSU
SMC61
68
Final ESP+
-
TXAMC
ABIL64
83
Final ESP+
-
VALP
MISS61
98
Final SECN
-
WIU
EIU79
75
Final
-
WOFF
GASO57
79
Final ESP+
-
XAV
CINCY80
77
Final ESP2
-
GT
UNC59
75
Final ESPN
-
GEOCT
DSU75
69
Final
-
SHU
PITT66
91
Final ACCN
-
LON
WICH63
81
Final ESP+