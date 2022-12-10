SIUE
ILLST

2nd Half
SIUE
Cougars
25
ILST
Redbirds
26

Time Team Play Score
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00   Colton Sandage personal foul  
4:00   Shamar Wright offensive rebound  
4:02   Shamar Wright misses two point layup  
4:20   Damarco Minor defensive rebound  
4:22   Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot  
4:50 +3 Lamar Wright makes three point jump shot (Terrance Thompson assists) 59-59
5:02   Cougars 30 second timeout  
5:13 +3 Colton Sandage makes three point jump shot (Alex Kotov assists) 56-59
5:15   Alex Kotov offensive rebound  
5:17   Seneca Knight misses two point layup  
5:38   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
5:40   Damarco Minor misses two point layup  
5:54   Malachi Poindexter personal foul  
6:02   Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound  
6:04   Colton Sandage misses two point layup  
6:32   Lamar Wright turnover (traveling)  
6:50   Shamar Wright defensive rebound  
6:52   Malachi Poindexter misses two point layup  
7:18 +2 Damarco Minor makes two point layup 56-56
7:39 +1 Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-56
7:39 +1 Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-55
7:39   TV timeout  
7:39   Ray'Sean Taylor personal foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
7:55   Darius Burford defensive rebound  
7:57   Jonathan Kurtas misses two point layup  
8:08   Kendall Lewis personal foul  
8:24 +2 Darius Burford makes two point layup (Seneca Knight assists) 54-54
8:47 +2 Lamar Wright makes two point layup (Ray'Sean Taylor assists) 54-52
9:03 +2 Kendall Lewis makes two point jump shot 52-52
9:21   Redbirds defensive rebound  
9:23   Shamar Wright misses two point layup  
9:31   Ray'Sean Taylor defensive rebound  
9:33   Darius Burford misses two point layup  
10:00   Kendall Lewis defensive rebound  
10:02   Ray'Sean Taylor misses two point jump shot  
10:17 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-50
10:17 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-49
10:17   Ray'Sean Taylor personal foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)  
10:18   Seneca Knight offensive rebound  
10:20   Luke Kasubke misses three point jump shot  
10:29   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
10:31   Jalen Hodge misses two point layup  
10:48   Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound  
10:50   Seneca Knight misses two point layup  
11:12 +2 Jonathan Kurtas makes two point layup 52-48
11:14   Jonathan Kurtas offensive rebound  
11:16   Shamar Wright misses two point layup  
11:31 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-48
11:31 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-47
11:31   TV timeout  
11:31   Terrance Thompson shooting foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)  
11:40   Luke Kasubke defensive rebound  
11:42   Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Terrance Thompson defensive rebound  
12:12   Malachi Poindexter misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Desmond Polk personal foul  
12:34   TV timeout  
12:34   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
12:44 +3 Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Terrance Thompson assists) 50-46
13:01   Kendall Lewis turnover (bad pass)  
13:25 +2 Terrance Thompson makes two point layup 47-46
13:27   Terrance Thompson offensive rebound  
13:29   Jalen Hodge misses two point layup  
13:36   Jalen Hodge defensive rebound  
13:38   Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot  
13:56 +2 Desmond Polk makes two point jump shot 45-46
14:13 +2 Kendall Lewis makes two point dunk 43-46
14:16   Kendall Lewis offensive rebound  
14:18   Colton Sandage misses two point layup  
14:25   Damarco Minor personal foul  
14:33   Kendall Lewis defensive rebound  
14:35   Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot  
14:53   Kendall Lewis turnover (offensive foul)  
14:53   Kendall Lewis offensive foul  
15:12 +2 Terrance Thompson makes two point layup (Damarco Minor assists) 43-44
15:28   Terrance Thompson defensive rebound  
15:30   Darius Burford misses two point layup  
15:45 +3 Ray'Sean Taylor makes three point jump shot (Damarco Minor assists) 41-44
16:00 +1 Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-44
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Damarco Minor shooting foul (Colton Sandage draws the foul)  
16:00 +2 Colton Sandage makes two point hook shot 38-43
16:23   Damarco Minor turnover (traveling)  
16:30   Harouna Sissoko personal foul  
16:44 +2 Kendall Lewis makes two point layup (Darius Burford assists) 38-41
16:49   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
16:51   Damarco Minor misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Ryan Schmitt personal foul  
17:22 +2 Ryan Schmitt makes two point layup (Colton Sandage assists) 38-39
17:31 +2 Shamar Wright makes two point layup (Damarco Minor assists) 38-37
17:37   Damarco Minor defensive rebound  
17:39   Darius Burford misses three point jump shot  
17:57   Redbirds defensive rebound  
17:59   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
18:06   Ray'Sean Taylor defensive rebound  
18:08   Shamar Wright blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup  
18:11   Seneca Knight offensive rebound  
18:13   Seneca Knight misses two point layup  
18:18   Lamar Wright personal foul  
18:16   Redbirds offensive rebound  
18:18   Jonathan Kurtas blocks Darius Burford's two point layup  
18:32   Ray'Sean Taylor personal foul  
18:45   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
18:47   Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot  
18:58 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point layup 36-37
19:15 +2 Jonathan Kurtas makes two point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists) 36-35
19:37 +2 Darius Burford makes two point layup 34-35
19:42   Jonathan Kurtas turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Schmitt steals)  

1st Half
SIUE
Cougars
34
ILST
Redbirds
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Cougars offensive rebound  
0:03   Ray'Sean Taylor misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Cougars 30 second timeout  
0:04   Harouna Sissoko personal foul  
0:36 +2 Colton Sandage makes two point layup 34-33
0:52 +2 Terrance Thompson makes two point layup 34-31
0:54   Terrance Thompson offensive rebound  
0:56   Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot  
1:12   Darius Burford personal foul  
1:36 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point layup 32-31
1:49   Colton Sandage misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:49   Damarco Minor technical foul  
1:53   Colton Sandage defensive rebound  
1:55   Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot  
2:07   Ray'Sean Taylor defensive rebound  
2:09   Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
2:28   Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot  
2:50   Malachi Poindexter turnover (traveling)  
2:59   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
3:01   Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot  
3:07 +2 Darius Burford makes two point layup 32-29
3:12   Ray'Sean Taylor turnover (bad pass) (Darius Burford steals)  
3:14   Harouna Sissoko personal foul  
3:14   Cougars offensive rebound  
3:16   Harouna Sissoko blocks Ray'Sean Taylor's two point layup  
3:34   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
3:36   Colton Sandage misses two point layup  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:46 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point jump shot 32-27
4:12 +1 Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-27
4:12 +1 Harouna Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-26
4:12   Shamar Wright shooting foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)  
4:24   Darius Burford defensive rebound  
4:26   Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot  
4:51   Colton Sandage turnover (bad pass)  
5:09 +3 Ray'Sean Taylor makes three point jump shot (Damarco Minor assists) 30-25
5:33 +3 Luke Kasubke makes three point jump shot (Darius Burford assists) 27-25
5:59 +2 Shamar Wright makes two point layup 27-22
6:01   Shamar Wright offensive rebound  
6:03   Shamar Wright misses two point layup  
6:31 +2 Colton Sandage makes two point layup 25-22
6:42 +2 Shamar Wright makes two point layup 25-20
6:43   Shamar Wright offensive rebound  
6:45   Shamar Wright misses two point hook shot  
7:05 +1 Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-20
7:05 +1 Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-19
7:05   Lamar Wright shooting foul (Colton Sandage draws the foul)  
7:09   Shamar Wright personal foul  
7:31   TV timeout  
7:38   Shamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Luke Kasubke steals)  
7:46 +2 Darius Burford makes two point layup (Luke Kasubke assists) 23-18
8:13 +2 Shamar Wright makes two point jump shot 23-16
8:16   Shamar Wright offensive rebound  
8:18   Ray'Sean Taylor misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Terrance Thompson defensive rebound  
8:34   Colton Sandage misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:34 +1 Colton Sandage makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-16
8:34   Jonathan Kurtas shooting foul (Colton Sandage draws the foul)  
8:41   Luke Kasubke defensive rebound  
8:43   Ray'Sean Taylor misses two point layup  
8:50   Damarco Minor defensive rebound  
8:52   Joe Petrakis misses three point jump shot  
9:07 +2 Jonathan Kurtas makes two point hook shot (Lamar Wright assists) 21-15
9:36   Shamar Wright defensive rebound  
9:38   Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot  
9:53 +2 Jonathan Kurtas makes two point hook shot 19-15
10:04   Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound  
10:06   Seneca Knight misses two point layup  
10:18   Shamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Joe Petrakis steals)  
10:44 +3 Malachi Poindexter makes three point jump shot (Joe Petrakis assists) 17-15
10:55   Joe Petrakis offensive rebound  
10:57   Joe Petrakis misses three point jump shot  
11:10   TV timeout  
11:10   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
11:11 +2 Damarco Minor makes two point layup 17-12
11:17   Jayden Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Damarco Minor steals)  
11:42 +2 Damarco Minor makes two point layup 15-12
11:56 +3 Luke Kasubke makes three point jump shot (Seneca Knight assists) 13-12
11:59   Seneca Knight offensive rebound  
12:01   Jayden Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:22 +2 Jonathan Kurtas makes two point hook shot 13-9
12:24   Jonathan Kurtas offensive rebound  
12:26   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
12:37   Cougars offensive rebound  
12:39   Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot  
13:02 +3 Malachi Poindexter makes three point jump shot (Luke Kasubke assists) 11-9
13:05   Luke Kasubke offensive rebound  
13:07   Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot  
13:21   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
13:23   Terrance Thompson misses two point hook shot  
13:45   Cougars defensive rebound  
13:47   Malachi Poindexter misses two point jump shot  
14:08   Alex Kotov defensive rebound  
14:10   Damarco Minor misses two point layup  
14:22 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point layup 11-6
14:44 +1 Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-4
14:44 +1 Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-4
14:44   Kendall Lewis shooting foul (Ray'Sean Taylor draws the foul)  
14:58 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot 9-4
15:04   Lamar Wright personal foul  
15:04   Kendall Lewis offensive rebound  
15:06   Luke Kasubke misses three point jump shot  
15:33 +2 Terrance Thompson makes two point hook shot 9-2
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Kendall Lewis turnover (traveling)  
16:19 +1 Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-2
16:19   Kendall Lewis shooting foul (Ray'Sean Taylor draws the foul)  
16:19 +2 Ray'Sean Taylor makes two point jump shot 6-2
16:36   Lamar Wright defensive rebound  
16:38   Darius Burford misses three point jump shot  
16:58 +2 Shamar Wright makes two point layup (Damarco Minor assists) 4-2
17:04   Damarco Minor defensive rebound  
17:06   Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot  
17:23 +1 Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
17:23 +1 Ray'Sean Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-2
17:23   Colton Sandage shooting foul (Ray'Sean Taylor draws the foul)  
17:29   Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound  
17:31   Darius Burford misses two point jump shot  
17:34   Darius Burford offensive rebound  
17:36   Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Lamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Lewis steals)  
17:57   Darius Burford turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Wright steals)  
18:05   Kendall Lewis defensive rebound  
18:07   Damarco Minor misses three point jump shot  
18:19 +2 Ryan Schmitt makes two point layup 0-2
18:23   Ryan Schmitt offensive rebound  
18:25   Jonathan Kurtas blocks Colton Sandage's two point layup  
18:39   Damarco Minor turnover (offensive foul)  
18:39   Damarco Minor offensive foul  
18:55   Cougars defensive rebound  
18:57   Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot  
19:14   Kendall Lewis offensive rebound  
19:16   Ryan Schmitt misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Colton Sandage defensive rebound  
19:35   Jonathan Kurtas misses two point layup  
19:46   Jonathan Kurtas defensive rebound  
19:48   Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Damarco Minor vs. Seneca Knight (Redbirds gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 59 59
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 21-54 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 20 17
Team 5 3
Assists 10 9
Steals 2 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 1 0
SIUE 7-3 342559
Illinois St. 4-6 332659
Horton Field House Normal, Illinois
Team Stats
SIUE 7-3 75.9 PPG 39.4 RPG 11.4 APG
Illinois St. 4-6 67.0 PPG 36.7 RPG 11.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Taylor G 12.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.4 APG 33.3 FG%
00
. Sandage G 7.7 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.8 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
R. Taylor G 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
15
C. Sandage G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
45.5 FG% 38.9
28.6 3PT FG% 23.8
100.0 FT% 85.7
SIUE
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Taylor 13 3 1 3/8 2/4 5/5 3 0 0 0 1 0 3
J. Kurtas 10 7 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 2 1 2 5
S. Wright 10 6 1 5/12 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 1 2 4 2
D. Minor 6 4 5 3/10 0/4 0/0 3 0 1 0 2 0 4
L. Wright 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 0 0 0 2 0 1
Total 59 28 10 25/55 4/14 5/5 14 0 2 3 8 8 20
Illinois St.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Sandage 13 2 1 4/11 1/4 4/6 2 0 0 0 1 0 2
S. Knight 12 7 2 4/14 0/4 4/4 0 0 0 0 0 3 4
D. Burford 8 3 2 4/10 0/2 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 1 2
K. Lewis 6 6 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 4 0 1 0 3 3 3
R. Schmitt 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0
Total 59 28 9 21/54 5/21 12/14 12 0 5 1 7 11 17
