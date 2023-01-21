Duax's 21 lead Northern Iowa over UIC 78-72
CHICAGO (AP) Michael Duax scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat UIC 78-72 on Saturday.
Duax added 11 rebounds for the Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Tytan Anderson shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Trevante Anderson led the way for the Flames (9-12, 1-9) with 27 points and seven assists. UIC also got 20 points and six rebounds from Jace Carter. In addition, Toby Okani finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Flames extended their losing streak to seven straight.
Duax scored seven points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 38-31. Northern Iowa pulled off the victory after a 13-0 second-half run erased a 10-point deficit and gave them the lead at 48-45 with 11:19 left in the half. Duax scored 14 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Northern Iowa's next game is Wednesday against Valparaiso at home, while UIC visits Missouri State on Tuesday.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Tytan Anderson vs. Toby Okani (Flames gains possession)
|19:33
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|0-3
|19:17
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|18:49
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Filip Skobalj assists)
|0-6
|18:28
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|18:15
|Christian Jones misses two point jump shot
|18:13
|James Betz defensive rebound
|17:53
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|2-6
|17:25
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|James Betz defensive rebound
|17:13
|Christian Jones personal foul
|17:05
|+2
|James Betz makes two point jump shot
|4-6
|16:47
|+3
|Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|4-9
|16:29
|Toby Okani shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)
|16:29
|Michael Duax misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:29
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-9
|16:16
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup (Tre Anderson assists)
|5-11
|15:57
|Cole Henry misses two point jump shot
|15:55
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|15:47
|Jalen Jackson misses two point layup
|15:45
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|15:26
|Michael Duax misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Cole Henry offensive rebound
|15:26
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Flames defensive rebound
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:08
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|5-14
|14:46
|Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|Flames defensive rebound
|14:44
|Tytan Anderson personal foul
|14:30
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point jump shot (Cameron Fens assists)
|5-16
|14:12
|Cameron Fens shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|14:11
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-16
|14:11
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-16
|13:53
|+2
|Tre Anderson makes two point jump shot
|7-18
|13:28
|Bowen Born turnover (lost ball) (Tre Anderson steals)
|13:21
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|13:14
|Cole Henry misses two point dunk
|13:12
|Flames defensive rebound
|12:59
|Michael Duax blocks Tre Anderson's two point layup
|12:57
|Landon Wolf defensive rebound
|12:49
|Tre Anderson personal foul
|12:29
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|12:27
|Flames defensive rebound
|12:07
|+3
|Toby Okani makes three point jump shot (Jalen Jackson assists)
|7-21
|11:56
|Christian Jones personal foul
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|11:41
|Drew Daniel offensive rebound
|11:41
|Drew Daniel misses two point layup
|11:39
|Griffin Yaklich defensive rebound
|11:23
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup (Tre Anderson assists)
|7-23
|11:12
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|10:59
|Griffin Yaklich misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|10:43
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point layup
|9-23
|10:24
|Jalen Jackson turnover (traveling)
|10:00
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot (Landon Wolf assists)
|12-23
|9:39
|James Betz personal foul
|9:18
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Flames offensive rebound
|9:13
|Flames turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:05
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point jump shot
|14-23
|8:44
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|14-26
|8:25
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|8:13
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|14-29
|8:07
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|8:07
|TV timeout
|7:49
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|16-29
|7:23
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|James Betz defensive rebound
|7:05
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point jump shot
|18-29
|6:47
|Jaden Brownell misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|6:33
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|20-29
|6:30
|Flames 30 second timeout
|6:07
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|6:05
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|5:47
|Filip Skobalj shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)
|5:47
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-29
|5:47
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-29
|5:37
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|5:20
|Jace Carter blocks Tytan Anderson's two point layup
|5:18
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|5:04
|James Betz personal foul
|4:52
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|4:35
|Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|4:27
|Michael Duax misses two point layup
|4:19
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|4:25
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|4:25
|Griffin Yaklich blocks Michael Duax's two point layup
|4:25
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|4:19
|Tytan Anderson offensive foul
|4:19
|Tytan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|4:03
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point jump shot
|22-31
|4:03
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|4:03
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|3:55
|Michael Duax turnover (traveling)
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:41
|Tre Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|3:17
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
|24-31
|2:55
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|2:48
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Jace Carter steals)
|2:42
|+2
|Tre Anderson makes two point layup (Jace Carter assists)
|24-33
|2:20
|+3
|Landon Wolf makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|27-33
|1:59
|Jalen Jackson misses two point layup
|1:57
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|1:51
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|27-35
|1:41
|Jalen Jackson personal foul
|1:41
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-35
|1:41
|Bowen Born misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:41
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|1:28
|Filip Skobalj turnover (bad pass)
|1:16
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|Flames defensive rebound
|1:02
|Bowen Born personal foul
|0:58
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Landon Wolf defensive rebound
|0:29
|+3
|Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Michael Duax assists)
|31-35
|0:06
|+3
|Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|31-38
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|19:21
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point jump shot (Christian Jones assists)
|31-40
|19:01
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|18:48
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists)
|31-43
|18:29
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Trey Campbell assists)
|33-43
|18:15
|Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|17:55
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (James Betz assists)
|35-43
|17:34
|Toby Okani misses two point layup
|17:32
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|17:18
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass)
|16:55
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup
|35-45
|16:33
|Toby Okani personal foul
|16:27
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
|38-45
|16:02
|Christian Jones misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|15:49
|Tytan Anderson turnover
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:36
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|15:34
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|15:13
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|40-45
|15:01
|Jalen Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Michael Duax steals)
|14:59
|Jalen Jackson personal foul
|14:43
|Cameron Fens blocks Cole Henry's two point layup
|14:41
|Cole Henry offensive rebound
|14:36
|+3
|Michael Duax makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
|43-45
|14:19
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|14:14
|Jace Carter personal foul
|14:13
|Cole Henry misses two point jump shot
|14:11
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|14:09
|Bowen Born personal foul
|13:36
|Toby Okani offensive foul
|13:36
|Toby Okani turnover (offensive foul)
|13:21
|Griffin Yaklich shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)
|13:21
|+1
|Cole Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-45
|13:21
|+1
|Cole Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-45
|13:00
|Tre Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Tytan Anderson steals)
|12:49
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
|47-45
|12:21
|Jalen Jackson turnover
|12:15
|Cole Henry misses two point layup
|12:13
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|11:47
|Jace Carter misses two point jump shot
|11:45
|Panthers defensive rebound
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:19
|Christian Jones shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|11:19
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:19
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-45
|11:02
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point layup (Toby Okani assists)
|48-47
|10:34
|Jace Carter shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|10:34
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-47
|10:34
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-47
|10:07
|Tytan Anderson shooting foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|10:07
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-48
|10:07
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-49
|9:54
|Tre Anderson blocks Michael Duax's two point layup
|9:52
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|9:46
|James Betz personal foul
|9:35
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Jalen Jackson assists)
|50-52
|9:17
|Michael Duax turnover (traveling)
|9:17
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|9:01
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|8:47
|+3
|Michael Duax makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
|53-52
|8:34
|Tre Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Landon Wolf steals)
|8:24
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point dunk (Michael Duax assists)
|55-52
|8:11
|Michael Duax shooting foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
|8:10
|Toby Okani misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:10
|+1
|Toby Okani makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-53
|7:52
|Michael Duax misses two point jump shot
|7:50
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|7:41
|+2
|Tre Anderson makes two point layup
|55-55
|7:25
|+2
|Landon Wolf makes two point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
|57-55
|7:08
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot
|57-58
|6:53
|Jalen Jackson personal foul
|6:53
|TV timeout
|6:53
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-58
|6:53
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-58
|6:39
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|6:11
|Michael Duax misses three point jump shot
|6:09
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|5:47
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|5:47
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|5:47
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup
|61-58
|5:45
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Jalen Jackson draws the foul)
|5:45
|Jalen Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:45
|+1
|Jalen Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-59
|5:30
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|Panthers offensive rebound
|5:19
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|5:17
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|5:11
|Michael Duax misses two point layup
|5:11
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|5:11
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup
|63-59
|4:48
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|4:35
|+3
|Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|66-59
|4:27
|Flames 30 second timeout
|4:07
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|4:05
|Flames turnover
|3:56
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Christian Jones steals)
|3:34
|Toby Okani misses two point layup
|3:32
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|3:19
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|66-61
|3:11
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point dunk
|68-61
|3:03
|Michael Duax personal foul
|2:49
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Filip Skobalj assists)
|68-64
|2:30
|+2
|Landon Wolf makes two point layup (Trey Campbell assists)
|70-64
|2:17
|Christian Jones turnover (bad pass) (Trey Campbell steals)
|1:59
|Michael Duax misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|1:38
|Tre Anderson offensive foul
|1:38
|Tre Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|1:28
|Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Jackson steals)
|1:20
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point layup
|70-66
|0:56
|Toby Okani personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|0:56
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-66
|0:56
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-66
|0:49
|Tytan Anderson personal foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|0:49
|Tre Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:49
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-67
|0:45
|Jalen Jackson personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-67
|0:45
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-67
|0:35
|Tre Anderson misses two point layup
|0:33
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|0:31
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|74-69
|0:31
|Christian Jones personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-69
|0:31
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-69
|0:24
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot
|76-72
|0:24
|Tre Anderson personal foul (Trey Campbell draws the foul)
|0:24
|Trey Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:24
|Trey Campbell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:24
|Tre Anderson defensive rebound
|0:15
|Landon Wolf blocks Toby Okani's two point layup
|0:13
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|0:12
|Christian Jones personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-72
|0:12
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-72
|0:03
|Tre Anderson misses two point layup
|0:01
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|72
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|13-28 (46.4%)
|Free Throws
|21-26 (80.8%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|26
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|23
|16
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|12
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|N. Iowa 11-9
|69.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Ill.-Chicago 9-12
|66.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Duax G
|8.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|57.9 FG%
|
00
|. Anderson G
|11.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.4 APG
|31.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Duax G
|21 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|T. Anderson G
|27 PTS
|1 REB
|7 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|46.4
|
|
|80.8
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Duax
|21
|11
|2
|8/16
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|38
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|B. Born
|18
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/6
|9/10
|3
|37
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Anderson
|17
|8
|0
|5/12
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|T. Campbell
|6
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/2
|0
|32
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Betz
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wolf
|7
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Henry
|4
|6
|6
|1/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|D. Daniel
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Courbat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Jacobson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Peksari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Heise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|34
|16
|25/56
|7/20
|21/26
|12
|200
|4
|2
|9
|11
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Anderson
|27
|1
|7
|9/13
|6/7
|3/4
|3
|37
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|J. Carter
|20
|6
|1
|8/14
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|T. Okani
|12
|8
|2
|5/15
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|F. Skobalj
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Jones
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jackson
|7
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|G. Yaklich
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Brownell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Fens
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Clay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Saragba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|20
|17
|27/56
|13/28
|5/8
|21
|200
|4
|4
|10
|4
|16
