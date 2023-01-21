Southern Illinois gets 61-57 victory against Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Lance Jones' 11 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 61-57 on Saturday.
Jones shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (16-5, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jawaun Newton added 10 points while finishing 4 of 6 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Marcus Domask and Xavier Johnson also had 10 points.
Jonathan Mogbo led the Bears (10-10, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds for Missouri State.
Southern Illinois went into the half leading Missouri State 30-25. Newton scored eight points in the half. Southern Illinois used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 53-42 with 5:56 left in the half before finishing off the win.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Tuesday. Southern Illinois hosts Murray State while Missouri State hosts UIC.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Bears gains possession)
|19:29
|Jonathan Mogbo misses two point jump shot
|19:27
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|19:00
|Salukis turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:49
|Donovan Clay turnover (bad pass) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|18:24
|Jonathan Mogbo blocks Jawaun Newton's two point layup
|18:22
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|18:12
|Xavier Johnson personal foul
|18:12
|Dalen Ridgnal turnover (bad pass) (Clarence Rupert steals)
|18:05
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point layup
|2-0
|17:59
|Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Lance Jones steals)
|17:50
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|5-0
|17:39
|Donovan Clay offensive foul
|17:39
|Donovan Clay turnover (offensive foul)
|17:18
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|17:07
|+3
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dalen Ridgnal assists)
|5-3
|16:38
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point pullup jump shot
|8-3
|15:58
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|15:39
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point reverse layup
|8-5
|15:04
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|14:38
|Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot
|14:36
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|14:15
|Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|14:13
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|14:05
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|13:51
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:49
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|13:22
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|13:10
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point driving layup
|10-5
|13:10
|Bryan Trimble Jr. shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|13:10
|TV timeout
|13:10
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-5
|12:59
|Alston Mason turnover (bad pass) (Troy D'Amico steals)
|12:36
|Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|12:16
|Damien Mayo Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Dalton Banks steals)
|12:05
|JD Muila misses two point layup
|12:03
|JD Muila offensive rebound
|11:54
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound
|11:43
|Alston Mason turnover (bad pass)
|11:43
|TV timeout
|11:21
|+2
|JD Muila makes two point hook shot
|13-5
|11:00
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point dunk (Alston Mason assists)
|13-7
|10:34
|Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|10:21
|Alston Mason misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Damien Mayo Jr. makes two point layup (Jonathan Mogbo assists)
|13-9
|9:46
|+2
|JD Muila makes two point hook shot
|15-9
|9:13
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point turnaround hook shot
|15-11
|8:48
|Troy D'Amico misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|Chance Moore defensive rebound
|8:24
|Chance Moore misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|8:06
|+2
|Dalton Banks makes two point floating jump shot
|17-11
|7:47
|+2
|Alston Mason makes two point pullup bank jump shot
|17-13
|7:30
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|Damien Mayo Jr. defensive rebound
|7:14
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|7:12
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|7:12
|TV timeout
|7:07
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:05
|Kendle Moore offensive rebound
|6:52
|JD Muila personal foul (Alston Mason draws the foul)
|6:34
|+3
|Alston Mason makes three point stepback jump shot
|17-16
|6:08
|JD Muila misses two point jump shot
|6:06
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|5:57
|+3
|Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Troy D'Amico assists)
|20-16
|5:38
|JD Muila personal foul
|5:32
|Troy D'Amico shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|5:32
|Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:32
|Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:32
|Troy D'Amico defensive rebound
|5:14
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|5:12
|Troy D'Amico offensive rebound
|4:40
|Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)
|4:29
|Clarence Rupert personal foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)
|4:27
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Bryan Trimble Jr. offensive rebound
|4:19
|+3
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot
|20-19
|4:19
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|4:19
|TV timeout
|3:52
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point pullup jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|23-19
|3:19
|Jonathan Mogbo misses two point jump shot
|3:17
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|2:50
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|2:41
|+3
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damien Mayo Jr. assists)
|23-22
|2:25
|+3
|Troy D'Amico makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|26-22
|1:57
|+3
|Bryan Trimble Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damien Mayo Jr. assists)
|26-25
|1:53
|Bears 30 second timeout
|1:25
|+2
|JD Muila makes two point reverse layup (Lance Jones assists)
|28-25
|1:03
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|0:52
|Bryan Trimble Jr. blocks Lance Jones's two point layup
|0:50
|Troy D'Amico offensive rebound
|0:36
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point pullup jump shot
|30-25
|0:00
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Salukis defensive rebound
|0:00
|Troy D'Amico turnover (bad pass) (Dalen Ridgnal steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|Alston Mason defensive rebound
|19:19
|+2
|Alston Mason makes two point driving layup
|30-27
|18:51
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|18:49
|Dalen Ridgnal personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|18:32
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point stepback jump shot
|33-27
|18:18
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Alston Mason draws the foul)
|18:09
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point driving layup
|33-29
|18:09
|Clarence Rupert shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|18:09
|+1
|Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-30
|17:47
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|Jonathan Mogbo defensive rebound
|17:36
|Donovan Clay misses two point layup
|17:34
|Scottie Ebube defensive rebound
|17:30
|+2
|Scottie Ebube makes two point dunk
|35-30
|17:19
|Alston Mason personal foul
|16:26
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point dunk
|35-32
|16:26
|Jonathan Mogbo misses two point jump shot
|16:24
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|16:26
|Clarence Rupert personal foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)
|16:26
|+1
|Jonathan Mogbo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-33
|16:26
|Jonathan Mogbo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:26
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|16:05
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|16:03
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|15:54
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|15:44
|Jonathan Mogbo turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)
|15:30
|Kendle Moore personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|15:18
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|15:18
|Lance Jones offensive foul
|15:18
|Lance Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|14:50
|Alston Mason turnover (lost ball) (JD Muila steals)
|14:28
|Bryan Trimble Jr. shooting foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)
|14:28
|+1
|Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-33
|14:28
|+1
|Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-33
|13:55
|Alston Mason misses two point jump shot
|13:53
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|13:46
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound
|13:32
|Alston Mason misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|12:54
|+3
|Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot
|40-33
|12:54
|Bears 30 second timeout
|12:54
|TV timeout
|12:39
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point layup (Donovan Clay assists)
|40-35
|12:10
|+3
|Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
|43-35
|11:52
|Troy D'Amico personal foul
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|11:24
|JD Muila turnover (Jonathan Mogbo steals)
|11:19
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|43-38
|10:55
|Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|JD Muila offensive rebound
|10:50
|+2
|JD Muila makes two point layup
|45-38
|10:23
|Kendle Moore misses two point jump shot
|10:21
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|10:22
|Donovan Clay misses two point layup
|10:20
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|10:22
|JD Muila shooting foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)
|10:22
|+1
|Jonathan Mogbo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-39
|10:22
|Jonathan Mogbo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:22
|Kendle Moore offensive rebound
|1:08
|JD Muila blocks Alston Mason's two point layup
|1:06
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|10:06
|Jonathan Mogbo turnover
|9:36
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Clay steals)
|9:23
|+3
|Chance Moore makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|45-42
|8:55
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|8:53
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|8:52
|Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Alston Mason steals)
|8:52
|Jawaun Newton personal foul
|8:52
|Alston Mason misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:52
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|8:45
|Chance Moore misses two point jump shot
|8:43
|Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|8:24
|+2
|Troy D'Amico makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
|47-42
|8:02
|Troy D'Amico blocks Donovan Clay's two point jump shot
|8:00
|Bears offensive rebound
|7:56
|Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot
|7:54
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|7:25
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound
|7:14
|Chance Moore misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|7:09
|TV timeout
|7:09
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|6:52
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|50-42
|6:32
|Chance Moore offensive foul
|6:32
|Chance Moore turnover (offensive foul)
|6:05
|Jonathan Mogbo personal foul
|5:56
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|53-42
|5:35
|+2
|Damien Mayo Jr. makes two point layup
|53-44
|5:35
|Bears 30 second timeout
|5:04
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point driving layup
|55-44
|4:46
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point alley-oop layup (Alston Mason assists)
|55-46
|4:16
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|57-46
|4:08
|Chance Moore misses two point layup
|4:06
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|3:49
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|3:36
|Alston Mason misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|3:25
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|3:10
|Donovan Clay blocks JD Muila's two point layup
|3:08
|Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound
|3:05
|Jawaun Newton personal foul
|3:05
|TV timeout
|3:05
|+1
|Alston Mason makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-47
|3:05
|+1
|Alston Mason makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-48
|2:55
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|2:54
|Damien Mayo Jr. personal foul (JD Muila draws the foul)
|2:54
|JD Muila misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:54
|Damien Mayo Jr. defensive rebound
|2:45
|Lance Jones personal foul
|2:42
|+1
|Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-49
|2:42
|+1
|Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-50
|2:26
|Donovan Clay personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|2:26
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-50
|2:26
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-50
|2:09
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point driving layup
|59-52
|1:42
|Marcus Domask turnover (traveling)
|1:26
|Alston Mason misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|1:16
|+2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point tip dunk
|59-54
|0:54
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound
|0:43
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|59-57
|0:42
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|0:14
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|61-57
|0:08
|Bears 30 second timeout
|0:03
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Troy D'Amico defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Troy D'Amico defensive rebound
|0:01
|Bryan Trimble Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:03
|Bears 30 second timeout
|0:08
|+ 2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|0:14
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|0:42
|+ 3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists)
|0:43
|Bryan Trimble Jr. defensive rebound
|0:52
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|+ 2
|Jonathan Mogbo makes two point tip dunk
|1:16
|Jonathan Mogbo offensive rebound
|1:24
|Alston Mason misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|57
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|21-52 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|36
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|19
|21
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|14
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 16-5
|67.4 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Missouri St. 10-10
|66.1 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|45.1
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jones
|11
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Newton
|10
|6
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|M. Domask
|10
|4
|2
|3/12
|1/5
|3/3
|0
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|X. Johnson
|10
|0
|2
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Rupert
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Muila
|8
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|21
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|D. Banks
|7
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. D'Amico
|5
|4
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|T. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Wonders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ebube
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hornecker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|27
|9
|23/51
|10/26
|5/6
|14
|200
|7
|2
|7
|8
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mogbo
|14
|11
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|30
|1
|1
|2
|7
|4
|D. Clay
|9
|5
|4
|3/10
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|36
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|K. Moore
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Ridgnal
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Ayres
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Trimble Jr.
|12
|6
|0
|4/12
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|A. Mason
|9
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|2/3
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Mayo Jr.
|4
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Moore
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinegar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gipson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|34
|10
|21/52
|8/24
|7/12
|10
|200
|4
|3
|11
|13
|21
