1st Half
SIU
Salukis
16
UIC
Flames
19

Time Team Play Score
7:36   TV timeout  
7:36   Jace Carter shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
7:38   Scottie Ebube turnover (bad pass) (Toby Okani steals)  
7:40   Steven Clay defensive rebound  
7:42   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
8:10   Tre Anderson turnover (out of bounds)  
8:34 +3 Foster Wonders makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 16-19
8:54 +2 Jaden Brownell makes two point dunk (Filip Skobalj assists) 13-19
9:03   Steven Clay defensive rebound  
9:05   Jace Carter blocks Marcus Domask's two point jump shot  
9:22 +1 Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-17
9:22   Tre Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:22   Dalton Banks shooting foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)  
9:38 +2 Lance Jones makes two point layup 13-16
9:41   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
9:43   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
9:51   Dalton Banks misses two point layup  
10:01   Troy D'Amico defensive rebound  
10:03   Jaden Brownell misses two point layup  
10:25   Lance Jones turnover (offensive foul)  
10:25   Lance Jones offensive foul  
10:30   Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
10:35   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
10:37   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
10:54   Trent Brown defensive rebound  
10:54   Jace Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:54 +1 Jace Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-16
10:54   Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Jace Carter draws the foul)  
11:00   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Jaden Brownell draws the foul)  
11:09   Marcus Domask turnover (out of bounds)  
11:31   Jalen Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)  
11:38   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
11:40   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
11:50   TV timeout  
11:50   Jalen Jackson turnover (traveling)  
12:12   Jace Carter defensive rebound  
12:12   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:12 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-15
12:12   Tre Anderson shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
12:24 +2 Jalen Jackson makes two point layup 10-15
12:32   Jace Carter defensive rebound  
12:34   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:50 +3 Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Filip Skobalj assists) 10-13
12:57   Flames offensive rebound  
12:59   Troy D'Amico blocks Tre Anderson's two point layup  
13:05   Jace Carter offensive rebound  
13:07   Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot  
13:22   JD Muila turnover (offensive foul)  
13:22   JD Muila offensive foul  
13:34   Jalen Jackson turnover (offensive foul)  
13:34   Jalen Jackson offensive foul  
13:46   Marcus Domask turnover (offensive foul)  
13:46   Marcus Domask offensive foul  
13:53   JD Muila offensive rebound  
13:55   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
14:11 +3 Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Filip Skobalj assists) 10-10
14:32 +2 Lance Jones makes two point layup 10-7
14:48 +2 Tre Anderson makes two point layup 8-7
15:03 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 8-5
15:11   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
15:13   Jalen Jackson misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:21   Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass) (Filip Skobalj steals)  
15:34   JD Muila defensive rebound  
15:36   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Xavier Johnson personal foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)  
15:59   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
16:01   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
16:11   Clarence Rupert defensive rebound  
16:13   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
16:22   Tre Anderson defensive rebound  
16:24   Marcus Domask misses two point driving hook shot  
16:47 +2 Jalen Jackson makes two point layup 5-5
16:55   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
16:57   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
17:03   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
17:05   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
17:39 +2 Clarence Rupert makes two point layup 5-3
17:42   Clarence Rupert offensive rebound  
17:43   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
18:04   Tre Anderson turnover (offensive foul)  
18:04   Tre Anderson offensive foul  
18:23 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 3-3
18:43 +3 Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Jace Carter assists) 0-3
18:53   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
18:55   Jace Carter blocks Marcus Domask's two point jump shot  
19:16   Clarence Rupert defensive rebound  
19:18   Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot  
19:39   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
19:41   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Clarence Rupert vs. Toby Okani (Salukis gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Jace Carter shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul) 7:36
  Scottie Ebube turnover (bad pass) (Toby Okani steals) 7:38
  Steven Clay defensive rebound 7:40
  Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot 7:42
  Tre Anderson turnover (out of bounds) 8:10
Foster Wonders makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 8:34
Jaden Brownell makes two point dunk (Filip Skobalj assists) 8:54
  Steven Clay defensive rebound 9:03
  Jace Carter blocks Marcus Domask's two point jump shot 9:05
Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9:22
  Tre Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2 9:22
Team Stats
Points 16 19
Field Goals 6-19 (31.6%) 7-16 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 14
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 8 12
Team 0 1
Assists 3 4
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 7 4
Technicals 0 0
5
L. Jones G
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
4
T. Anderson G
6 PTS, 1 REB
12T
S. Illinois 21-9 16-16
UIC 12-18 19-19
Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago, IL
Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
S. Illinois 21-9 66.5 PPG 34.1 RPG 14.1 APG
UIC 12-18 67.6 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Jones G 13.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.5 APG 37.3 FG%
00
. Anderson G 12.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.6 APG 36.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Jones G 7 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
4
T. Anderson G 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
31.6 FG% 43.8
37.5 3PT FG% 37.5
50.0 FT% 50.0
S. Illinois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jones 7 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
C. Rupert 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
X. Johnson 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Newton 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Domask 0 0 0 0/6 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jones 7 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
C. Rupert 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
X. Johnson 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
J. Newton 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Domask 0 0 0 0/6 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Wonders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. D'Amico - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ebube - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Muila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hornecker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 10 3 6/19 3/8 1/2 7 0 2 1 6 2 8
UIC
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 6 1 0 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
J. Carter 4 3 1 1/3 1/3 1/2 1 - 0 2 0 1 2
J. Jackson 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 0 0
F. Skobalj 3 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
T. Okani 0 7 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 7
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 6 1 0 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 0 0 0 2 0 1
J. Carter 4 3 1 1/3 1/3 1/2 1 0 0 2 0 1 2
J. Jackson 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0
F. Skobalj 3 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
T. Okani 0 7 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 7
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brownell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Clay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yaklich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Saragba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 13 4 7/16 3/8 2/4 4 0 2 2 6 1 12
