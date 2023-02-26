SILL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Jace Carter shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|7:38
|Scottie Ebube turnover (bad pass) (Toby Okani steals)
|7:40
|Steven Clay defensive rebound
|7:42
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Tre Anderson turnover (out of bounds)
|8:34
|+3
|Foster Wonders makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|16-19
|8:54
|+2
|Jaden Brownell makes two point dunk (Filip Skobalj assists)
|13-19
|9:03
|Steven Clay defensive rebound
|9:05
|Jace Carter blocks Marcus Domask's two point jump shot
|9:22
|+1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-17
|9:22
|Tre Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:22
|Dalton Banks shooting foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|9:38
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point layup
|13-16
|9:41
|Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|9:43
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|9:51
|Dalton Banks misses two point layup
|10:01
|Troy D'Amico defensive rebound
|10:03
|Jaden Brownell misses two point layup
|10:25
|Lance Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|10:25
|Lance Jones offensive foul
|10:30
|Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)
|10:35
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|10:37
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|10:54
|Trent Brown defensive rebound
|10:54
|Jace Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:54
|+1
|Jace Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-16
|10:54
|Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Jace Carter draws the foul)
|11:00
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Jaden Brownell draws the foul)
|11:09
|Marcus Domask turnover (out of bounds)
|11:31
|Jalen Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)
|11:38
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|11:40
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|11:50
|TV timeout
|11:50
|Jalen Jackson turnover (traveling)
|12:12
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|12:12
|Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:12
|+1
|Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-15
|12:12
|Tre Anderson shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|12:24
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point layup
|10-15
|12:32
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|12:34
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|+3
|Tre Anderson makes three point jump shot (Filip Skobalj assists)
|10-13
|12:57
|Flames offensive rebound
|12:59
|Troy D'Amico blocks Tre Anderson's two point layup
|13:05
|Jace Carter offensive rebound
|13:07
|Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|JD Muila turnover (offensive foul)
|13:22
|JD Muila offensive foul
|13:34
|Jalen Jackson turnover (offensive foul)
|13:34
|Jalen Jackson offensive foul
|13:46
|Marcus Domask turnover (offensive foul)
|13:46
|Marcus Domask offensive foul
|13:53
|JD Muila offensive rebound
|13:55
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Filip Skobalj assists)
|10-10
|14:32
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point layup
|10-7
|14:48
|+2
|Tre Anderson makes two point layup
|8-7
|15:03
|+3
|Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|8-5
|15:11
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|15:13
|Jalen Jackson misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:21
|Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass) (Filip Skobalj steals)
|15:34
|JD Muila defensive rebound
|15:36
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Tre Anderson draws the foul)
|15:59
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|16:01
|Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|16:11
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|16:13
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Tre Anderson defensive rebound
|16:24
|Marcus Domask misses two point driving hook shot
|16:47
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point layup
|5-5
|16:55
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|16:57
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|17:05
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|+2
|Clarence Rupert makes two point layup
|5-3
|17:42
|Clarence Rupert offensive rebound
|17:43
|Lance Jones misses two point layup
|18:04
|Tre Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|18:04
|Tre Anderson offensive foul
|18:23
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|3-3
|18:43
|+3
|Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Jace Carter assists)
|0-3
|18:53
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|18:55
|Jace Carter blocks Marcus Domask's two point jump shot
|19:16
|Clarence Rupert defensive rebound
|19:18
|Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|19:41
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Clarence Rupert vs. Toby Okani (Salukis gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jace Carter shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|7:36
|Scottie Ebube turnover (bad pass) (Toby Okani steals)
|7:38
|Steven Clay defensive rebound
|7:40
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Tre Anderson turnover (out of bounds)
|8:10
|+ 3
|Foster Wonders makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|8:34
|+ 2
|Jaden Brownell makes two point dunk (Filip Skobalj assists)
|8:54
|Steven Clay defensive rebound
|9:03
|Jace Carter blocks Marcus Domask's two point jump shot
|9:05
|+ 1
|Tre Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:22
|Tre Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|19
|Field Goals
|6-19 (31.6%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|14
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|8
|12
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|3
|4
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
Key Players
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 21-9
|66.5 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|14.1 APG
|UIC 12-18
|67.6 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Jones G
|13.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|37.3 FG%
|
00
|. Anderson G
|12.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.6 APG
|36.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Jones G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|T. Anderson G
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|31.6
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jones
|7
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Rupert
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Newton
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Domask
|0
|0
|0
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Wonders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. D'Amico
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ebube
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Muila
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hornecker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|10
|3
|6/19
|3/8
|1/2
|7
|0
|2
|1
|6
|2
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Anderson
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Carter
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Jackson
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|F. Skobalj
|3
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Okani
|0
|7
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brownell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Clay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yaklich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Saragba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|13
|4
|7/16
|3/8
|2/4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|12
