OAK
NKY
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:11
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Osei Price assists)
|11-15
|13:26
|Chris Brandon personal foul
|13:28
|Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|13:30
|Xavier Rhodes misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|Xavier Rhodes defensive rebound
|13:42
|Xavier Rhodes blocks Jalen Moore's two point layup
|14:02
|+2
|Marques Warrick makes two point jump shot
|9-15
|14:23
|+2
|Rocket Watts makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|9-13
|14:52
|+3
|Trevon Faulkner makes three point jump shot (Xavier Rhodes assists)
|7-13
|15:23
|Chris Brandon defensive rebound
|15:25
|Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|Sam Vinson personal foul
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:50
|Trevon Faulkner turnover (bad pass)
|16:08
|+3
|Blake Lampman makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
|7-10
|16:33
|+2
|Sam Vinson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Xavier Rhodes assists)
|4-10
|16:43
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-8
|16:43
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-8
|16:43
|Sam Vinson shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|17:00
|+1
|Marques Warrick makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-8
|17:00
|Blake Lampman shooting foul (Marques Warrick draws the foul)
|17:00
|+3
|Marques Warrick makes three point jump shot
|2-7
|17:18
|+2
|Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|2-4
|17:49
|+3
|Marques Warrick makes three point jump shot (Sam Vinson assists)
|0-4
|18:10
|Trey Robinson defensive rebound
|18:12
|Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|Chris Brandon personal foul
|18:23
|Jalen Moore defensive rebound
|18:25
|Xavier Rhodes misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Golden Grizzlies turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:17
|Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|19:17
|Chris Brandon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:17
|+1
|Chris Brandon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:17
|Blake Lampman shooting foul (Chris Brandon draws the foul)
|19:25
|Trey Townsend turnover (lost ball) (Sam Vinson steals)
|19:48
|Trey Robinson turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|(Norse gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Osei Price assists)
|13:11
|Chris Brandon personal foul
|13:26
|Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|13:28
|Xavier Rhodes misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|Xavier Rhodes defensive rebound
|13:40
|Xavier Rhodes blocks Jalen Moore's two point layup
|13:42
|+ 2
|Marques Warrick makes two point jump shot
|14:02
|+ 2
|Rocket Watts makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|14:23
|+ 3
|Trevon Faulkner makes three point jump shot (Xavier Rhodes assists)
|14:52
|Chris Brandon defensive rebound
|15:23
|Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|15
|Field Goals
|4-7 (57.1%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|3
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|3
|3
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|4
|3
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|2
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
9 PTS
|Team Stats
|5 Oakland 13-18
|73.3 PPG
|32.4 RPG
|11.9 APG
|4 N. Kentucky 19-12
|67.8 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Hervey F
|4 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|M. Warrick G
|9 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|57.1
|FG%
|71.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hervey
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Lampman
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Watts
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Townsend
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Moore
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hervey
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Lampman
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Watts
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Townsend
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Moore
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Shepherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sherman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Craggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Capriotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Solomon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Conway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|3
|4
|4/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Warrick
|9
|0
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Vinson
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brandon
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X. Rhodes
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Robinson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Warrick
|9
|0
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Vinson
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Brandon
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X. Rhodes
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Robinson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Faulkner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Pivorius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Zorgvol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sumler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tchilombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sherman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Minor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hupmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|3
|3
|5/7
|3/5
|2/3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
-
5BU
4ARMY39
38
2nd 15:57 ESP+
-
11TXST
6ODU36
18
2nd 15:51 ESP+
-
7AMER
2NAVY7
11
1st 13:02 ESP+
-
3EKY
2LIB13
11
1st 14:23 ESP+
-
FIU
LT18
13
1st 12:46 ESP+
-
6LAF
3LEH19
4
1st 14:04 ESP+
-
8L-MD
1COLG6
17
1st 13:46 ESP+
-
5LIP
1KENN4
17
1st 13:13 ESP+
-
MAN
SIEN9
10
1st 14:38
-
MICH
ILL15
13
1st 12:18 ESPN
-
5OAK
4NKY11
15
1st 13:11 ESP+
-
RIDE
SPU12
15
1st 13:40
-
RUTG
MINN13
8
1st 13:38 FS1
-
UCF
TEMP10
6
1st 13:55 ESPU
-
10VALP
7MURR4
6
1st 16:00 ESP+
-
WICH
1HOU12
9
1st 12:29 ESP2
-
MRST
IONA0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COPP
MORG0
0153 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0147.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
QUIN
FAIR0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
5SEMO
4TNST0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
UMES
DSU0
0135 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
AAMU
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
8DET
1YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
NTEX0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
6RMU
3CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WRST
2MIL0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCN
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
10ULM
7GASO0
0130.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
SOU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
4UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
UAPB0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MEM
SMU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP2
-
NORF
HOW0
0149 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
5PUR
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm FS1
-
STAN
ORST0
0130 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
UCD0
0138 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
9USD
8PORT0
0157 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
WKY
UTEP0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
11UIC
6MOSU0
0127 O/U
-8
9:30pm ESP+
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0140.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSN0
0128 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3UTM0
0151.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
UCRV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
8ARIZ
USC0
0154.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
ORE0
0129.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
WSU
WASH0
0135 O/U
+1.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
10PEP
7UOP0
0159.5 O/U
+3.5
11:30pm
-
9APP
8USA61
68
Final ESP+
-
9ILST
8UNI62
75
Final ESP+
-
13ARST
5TROY59
63
Final ESP+
-
12EVAN
5INST58
97
Final ESP+
-
CP
UCSD0
0