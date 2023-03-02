OAK
NKY

1st Half
OAK
Golden Grizzlies
11
NKY
Norse
15

Time Team Play Score
13:11 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Osei Price assists) 11-15
13:26   Chris Brandon personal foul  
13:28   Rocket Watts defensive rebound  
13:30   Xavier Rhodes misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Xavier Rhodes defensive rebound  
13:42   Xavier Rhodes blocks Jalen Moore's two point layup  
14:02 +2 Marques Warrick makes two point jump shot 9-15
14:23 +2 Rocket Watts makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists) 9-13
14:52 +3 Trevon Faulkner makes three point jump shot (Xavier Rhodes assists) 7-13
15:23   Chris Brandon defensive rebound  
15:25   Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Sam Vinson personal foul  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50   Trevon Faulkner turnover (bad pass)  
16:08 +3 Blake Lampman makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists) 7-10
16:33 +2 Sam Vinson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Xavier Rhodes assists) 4-10
16:43 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
16:43 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-8
16:43   Sam Vinson shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
17:00 +1 Marques Warrick makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-8
17:00   Blake Lampman shooting foul (Marques Warrick draws the foul)  
17:00 +3 Marques Warrick makes three point jump shot 2-7
17:18 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists) 2-4
17:49 +3 Marques Warrick makes three point jump shot (Sam Vinson assists) 0-4
18:10   Trey Robinson defensive rebound  
18:12   Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot  
18:21   Chris Brandon personal foul  
18:23   Jalen Moore defensive rebound  
18:25   Xavier Rhodes misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Golden Grizzlies turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:17   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
19:17   Chris Brandon misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:17 +1 Chris Brandon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:17   Blake Lampman shooting foul (Chris Brandon draws the foul)  
19:25   Trey Townsend turnover (lost ball) (Sam Vinson steals)  
19:48   Trey Robinson turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   (Norse gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 11 15
Field Goals 4-7 (57.1%) 5-7 (71.4%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 3 3
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 3 3
Team 0 0
Assists 4 3
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 2 4
Technicals 0 0
1
K. Hervey F
4 PTS
3
M. Warrick G
9 PTS
12T
5 Oakland 13-18 11-11
4 N. Kentucky 19-12 15-15
Truist Arena Highland Heights, KY
Truist Arena Highland Heights, KY
Team Stats
5 Oakland 13-18 73.3 PPG 32.4 RPG 11.9 APG
4 N. Kentucky 19-12 67.8 PPG 34.3 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Hervey F 11.5 PPG 6.7 RPG 0.9 APG 48.1 FG%
00
. Warrick G 18.9 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.9 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Hervey F 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
3
M. Warrick G 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
57.1 FG% 71.4
33.3 3PT FG% 60.0
100.0 FT% 66.7
Oakland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hervey 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Lampman 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
R. Watts 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Townsend 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Moore 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Shepherd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sherman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Craggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Capriotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Conway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 3 4 4/7 1/3 2/2 2 0 0 0 1 0 3
N. Kentucky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Warrick 9 0 0 3/3 2/2 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
S. Vinson 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 0
C. Brandon 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
X. Rhodes 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
T. Robinson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Faulkner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Pivorius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zorgvol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sumler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tchilombo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sherman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Minor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hupmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 3 3 5/7 3/5 2/3 4 0 1 1 2 0 3
