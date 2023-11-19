CHARLS
CSTCAR
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Charleston 1-3
|66.8 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|11.0 APG
|C. Carolina 1-2
|81.7 PPG
|49.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Burnham
|4
|24
|13.8
|5.5
|0.3
|1.30
|0.50
|1.5
|39.6
|26.3
|60.0
|2
|3.5
|A. Brzovic
|4
|23.5
|13.3
|6.0
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.5
|42.9
|0.0
|91.7
|2
|4
|K. Rodgers
|4
|22.5
|9.3
|4.5
|0.8
|2.00
|0.30
|1.5
|48.3
|22.2
|70.0
|1.8
|2.8
|B. Butler
|4
|20.8
|7.0
|3.3
|0.8
|0.00
|0.30
|2.0
|45.5
|40.0
|66.7
|1.5
|1.8
|R. Smith
|4
|25
|6.3
|2.0
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|22.2
|20.0
|72.7
|0.5
|1.5
|F. Policelli
|4
|18.8
|5.5
|5.3
|0.8
|0.00
|0.30
|1.3
|24.0
|15.0
|87.5
|1.5
|3.8
|K. London
|3
|15.3
|4.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|26.7
|20.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1
|J. Scott
|4
|12
|3.0
|2.5
|0.3
|0.00
|1.50
|0.5
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|C. Fulton
|4
|26
|2.5
|3.5
|2.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.3
|26.7
|18.2
|0.0
|1.3
|2.3
|M. Wol
|4
|7.3
|2.0
|1.8
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.3
|E. Kilminster
|4
|7.8
|0.8
|0.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Crawford
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|66.8
|43.3
|11.0
|7.30
|3.30
|13.5
|37.3
|18.8
|72.2
|14.5
|25.0
|J. Meyer
|3
|32.3
|15.0
|4.7
|3.0
|1.30
|0.30
|2.0
|46.5
|36.4
|33.3
|1.3
|3.3
|K. Blackmon
|3
|27.7
|14.0
|3.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|46.7
|40.9
|45.5
|1.7
|1.7
|K. Easley
|3
|29.7
|13.3
|7.7
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.3
|42.4
|37.5
|69.2
|2.7
|5
|G. Ojiako
|3
|25.3
|11.3
|8.3
|0.7
|0.00
|1.30
|0.7
|59.1
|0.0
|61.5
|3.7
|4.7
|J. Nichols
|3
|16.7
|7.7
|4.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|1.3
|64.3
|66.7
|75.0
|1.7
|2.7
|J. Sanders
|3
|16
|7.3
|1.3
|2.0
|0.30
|0.00
|2.0
|36.8
|40.0
|40.0
|0.3
|1
|I. Granja
|3
|17
|7.0
|1.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|35.0
|35.7
|66.7
|0.3
|1.3
|H. Abraham
|3
|22.7
|2.3
|2.7
|4.0
|0.70
|0.00
|2.3
|18.2
|14.3
|33.3
|0
|2.7
|M. Stafl
|3
|10
|2.3
|5.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|37.5
|25.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|J. Whitehead
|2
|3.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.5
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.5
|Total
|3
|0.0
|81.7
|49.3
|16.3
|5.00
|3.30
|15.7
|45.0
|36.7
|54.0
|16.7
|28.0