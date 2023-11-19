away team background logo
CHARLS
CSTCAR

Charleston 1-3 66.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 11.0 APG
C. Carolina 1-2 81.7 PPG 49.3 RPG 16.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Burnham 4 24 13.8 5.5 0.3 1.30 0.50 1.5 39.6 26.3 60.0 2 3.5
A. Brzovic 4 23.5 13.3 6.0 2.0 0.80 0.30 1.5 42.9 0.0 91.7 2 4
K. Rodgers 4 22.5 9.3 4.5 0.8 2.00 0.30 1.5 48.3 22.2 70.0 1.8 2.8
B. Butler 4 20.8 7.0 3.3 0.8 0.00 0.30 2.0 45.5 40.0 66.7 1.5 1.8
R. Smith 4 25 6.3 2.0 2.0 0.80 0.30 1.3 22.2 20.0 72.7 0.5 1.5
F. Policelli 4 18.8 5.5 5.3 0.8 0.00 0.30 1.3 24.0 15.0 87.5 1.5 3.8
K. London 3 15.3 4.7 1.3 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.7 26.7 20.0 66.7 0.3 1
J. Scott 4 12 3.0 2.5 0.3 0.00 1.50 0.5 60.0 0.0 0.0 1 1.5
C. Fulton 4 26 2.5 3.5 2.5 0.80 0.00 1.3 26.7 18.2 0.0 1.3 2.3
M. Wol 4 7.3 2.0 1.8 0.5 1.00 0.00 0.3 37.5 0.0 100.0 0.5 1.3
E. Kilminster 4 7.8 0.8 0.5 1.0 0.50 0.00 1.3 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
J. Crawford 1 4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 4 0.0 66.8 43.3 11.0 7.30 3.30 13.5 37.3 18.8 72.2 14.5 25.0
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Meyer 3 32.3 15.0 4.7 3.0 1.30 0.30 2.0 46.5 36.4 33.3 1.3 3.3
K. Blackmon 3 27.7 14.0 3.3 1.7 1.00 0.00 2.0 46.7 40.9 45.5 1.7 1.7
K. Easley 3 29.7 13.3 7.7 4.0 1.00 0.00 2.3 42.4 37.5 69.2 2.7 5
G. Ojiako 3 25.3 11.3 8.3 0.7 0.00 1.30 0.7 59.1 0.0 61.5 3.7 4.7
J. Nichols 3 16.7 7.7 4.3 0.0 0.00 0.70 1.3 64.3 66.7 75.0 1.7 2.7
J. Sanders 3 16 7.3 1.3 2.0 0.30 0.00 2.0 36.8 40.0 40.0 0.3 1
I. Granja 3 17 7.0 1.7 0.3 0.70 0.30 1.0 35.0 35.7 66.7 0.3 1.3
H. Abraham 3 22.7 2.3 2.7 4.0 0.70 0.00 2.3 18.2 14.3 33.3 0 2.7
M. Stafl 3 10 2.3 5.0 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.7 37.5 25.0 0.0 2 3
J. Whitehead 2 3.5 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.00 1.00 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 1 0.5
Total 3 0.0 81.7 49.3 16.3 5.00 3.30 15.7 45.0 36.7 54.0 16.7 28.0
