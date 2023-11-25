SCST
MOST
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|SC State 2-4
|67.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Missouri St. 4-1
|71.2 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Taylor
|6
|25
|10.7
|2.8
|3.7
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|40.6
|14.3
|68.8
|0.3
|2.5
|O. Croskey
|6
|23.8
|9.5
|2.8
|1.2
|2.20
|0.00
|1.7
|39.6
|30.4
|80.0
|0.7
|2.2
|D. Everett
|6
|20.2
|8.8
|7.5
|0.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.5
|53.7
|0.0
|50.0
|3.3
|4.2
|J. Simpson
|6
|19.2
|6.2
|3.0
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|8.3
|54.5
|1.2
|1.8
|D. Jones
|6
|17.7
|5.5
|5.8
|1.0
|0.50
|1.00
|1.7
|40.0
|0.0
|61.9
|2
|3.8
|M. Teal
|6
|17.5
|5.5
|1.8
|1.8
|0.70
|0.20
|2.3
|44.0
|33.3
|56.3
|0.2
|1.7
|W. Dubinsky
|6
|14.7
|5.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.5
|32.4
|29.6
|100.0
|0.5
|1.5
|C. McCarty
|6
|14.3
|4.8
|3.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.70
|1.2
|68.8
|0.0
|87.5
|1.8
|1.7
|J. Morrow
|6
|13.8
|4.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.3
|45.5
|0.0
|87.5
|1.5
|2
|S. Alston
|5
|14.8
|2.8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.8
|16.7
|66.7
|46.2
|0.2
|1.8
|E. Charles
|3
|5.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|R. Brown
|6
|9.5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.5
|0.70
|0.00
|0.2
|35.3
|14.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.2
|A. Taylor
|3
|11.3
|1.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|22.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. James
|5
|4
|0.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.80
|0.4
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.2
|Total
|6
|0.0
|67.5
|43.5
|13.7
|10.20
|3.50
|17.0
|40.4
|24.2
|62.4
|15.7
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Mason
|5
|32.2
|16.8
|3.8
|3.2
|0.60
|0.20
|3.0
|50.0
|51.7
|69.2
|0.4
|3.4
|D. Clay
|5
|29.4
|14.2
|7.2
|3.0
|0.80
|0.60
|1.2
|50.0
|46.2
|68.4
|0.8
|6.4
|C. Moore
|4
|25.3
|12.5
|4.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.80
|1.0
|43.2
|39.1
|69.2
|1
|3.3
|M. Lee
|5
|34.8
|10.6
|5.2
|5.4
|0.40
|0.20
|4.4
|31.8
|28.0
|78.3
|0.4
|4.8
|N. Benson
|5
|21
|8.2
|7.0
|1.2
|0.40
|1.80
|1.6
|78.3
|0.0
|50.0
|2.8
|4.2
|C. Edwards
|5
|15.4
|5.4
|3.0
|0.2
|0.80
|0.40
|0.6
|37.9
|21.4
|50.0
|1.4
|1.6
|D. Mayo Jr.
|5
|25
|3.2
|3.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.40
|0.4
|42.9
|50.0
|40.0
|0.8
|2.2
|T. Bey
|4
|12
|1.8
|3.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|21.4
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|3
|R. Ayres
|5
|11.6
|1.4
|2.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|28.6
|50.0
|0.6
|1.8
|D. Carper
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Gipson
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Pinegar
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|71.2
|41.8
|14.4
|4.80
|4.40
|13.4
|45.0
|37.3
|65.9
|9.0
|30.8