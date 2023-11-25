away team background logo
home team background logo
SCST
MOST

1st Half
SCST
Bulldogs
MOSU
Bears

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
SC State 2-4 67.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 13.7 APG
Missouri St. 4-1 71.2 PPG 41.8 RPG 14.4 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
SC State
Roster
M. Taylor
O. Croskey
D. Everett
J. Simpson
D. Jones
M. Teal
W. Dubinsky
C. McCarty
J. Morrow
S. Alston
E. Charles
R. Brown
A. Taylor
D. James
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Taylor 6 25 10.7 2.8 3.7 1.50 0.00 1.5 40.6 14.3 68.8 0.3 2.5
O. Croskey 6 23.8 9.5 2.8 1.2 2.20 0.00 1.7 39.6 30.4 80.0 0.7 2.2
D. Everett 6 20.2 8.8 7.5 0.7 1.00 0.30 1.5 53.7 0.0 50.0 3.3 4.2
J. Simpson 6 19.2 6.2 3.0 1.3 0.50 0.00 1.5 33.3 8.3 54.5 1.2 1.8
D. Jones 6 17.7 5.5 5.8 1.0 0.50 1.00 1.7 40.0 0.0 61.9 2 3.8
M. Teal 6 17.5 5.5 1.8 1.8 0.70 0.20 2.3 44.0 33.3 56.3 0.2 1.7
W. Dubinsky 6 14.7 5.3 2.0 1.0 0.70 0.00 0.5 32.4 29.6 100.0 0.5 1.5
C. McCarty 6 14.3 4.8 3.5 0.5 0.80 0.70 1.2 68.8 0.0 87.5 1.8 1.7
J. Morrow 6 13.8 4.5 3.5 0.5 0.50 0.50 1.3 45.5 0.0 87.5 1.5 2
S. Alston 5 14.8 2.8 2.0 1.0 0.60 0.00 1.8 16.7 66.7 46.2 0.2 1.8
E. Charles 3 5.3 2.3 0.7 0.0 0.70 0.30 1.0 75.0 0.0 50.0 0 0.7
R. Brown 6 9.5 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.70 0.00 0.2 35.3 14.3 0.0 0.7 0.2
A. Taylor 3 11.3 1.3 1.0 1.0 0.70 0.00 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0 1
D. James 5 4 0.4 0.8 0.2 0.00 0.80 0.4 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.2
Total 6 0.0 67.5 43.5 13.7 10.20 3.50 17.0 40.4 24.2 62.4 15.7 24.5
Missouri St.
Roster
A. Mason
D. Clay
C. Moore
M. Lee
N. Benson
C. Edwards
D. Mayo Jr.
T. Bey
R. Ayres
D. Carper
K. Gipson
T. Pinegar
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Mason 5 32.2 16.8 3.8 3.2 0.60 0.20 3.0 50.0 51.7 69.2 0.4 3.4
D. Clay 5 29.4 14.2 7.2 3.0 0.80 0.60 1.2 50.0 46.2 68.4 0.8 6.4
C. Moore 4 25.3 12.5 4.3 0.3 0.30 0.80 1.0 43.2 39.1 69.2 1 3.3
M. Lee 5 34.8 10.6 5.2 5.4 0.40 0.20 4.4 31.8 28.0 78.3 0.4 4.8
N. Benson 5 21 8.2 7.0 1.2 0.40 1.80 1.6 78.3 0.0 50.0 2.8 4.2
C. Edwards 5 15.4 5.4 3.0 0.2 0.80 0.40 0.6 37.9 21.4 50.0 1.4 1.6
D. Mayo Jr. 5 25 3.2 3.0 0.8 0.60 0.40 0.4 42.9 50.0 40.0 0.8 2.2
T. Bey 4 12 1.8 3.5 0.3 0.50 0.30 0.5 21.4 0.0 50.0 0.5 3
R. Ayres 5 11.6 1.4 2.4 0.2 0.40 0.00 0.0 28.6 28.6 50.0 0.6 1.8
D. Carper 2 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
K. Gipson 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
T. Pinegar 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 5 0.0 71.2 41.8 14.4 4.80 4.40 13.4 45.0 37.3 65.9 9.0 30.8
