No. 5 UConn looks to pick up speed vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
No. 5 UConn looks to pick up speed vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Fifth-ranked UConn will play the first of its two remaining non-conference games when it meets visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon in Storrs, Conn.
The Huskies (8-1) will play No. 7 Gonzaga in Seattle on Dec. 15 before they enter the Big East portion of their schedule. UConn bounced back from a 69-65 loss to Kansas last Friday by defeating No. 9 North Carolina 87-76 on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic.
"We got everything that we wanted to get out of this, when we put this on the schedule," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "The atmosphere was awesome, the opponent is one of the best teams in the country. It was just such a great test, coming off the disappointment in the Kansas loss, on the road, and playing an opponent like this, coming in with a couple of guys banged up. Just to put that type of impressive performance speaks to the group that we have this year."
UConn's Cam Spencer collected 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists during the victory over the Tar Heels. Spencer is averaging 15.9 points per game and is the team's No. 2 scorer behind Tristen Newton (17.1).
Alex Karaban recorded 18 points and nine rebounds, Newton finished with 14 points and freshman Solomon Ball netted a career-high 13.
"Playing these games (in the Jimmy V Classic) has been a great experience," Ball said. "I think going into the Big East games I feel like we're all going to be prepared. We didn't take losing too well (at Kansas), but we focused on putting that last game behind us, locked in on this game and you saw how it turned out. That was just what we wanted, that was everything to us.
"I could care less about my offensive end, I just want to make sure my team is winning at the end of the day. If nothing's falling, you just gotta lock in on defense."
Saturday's contest will wrap up a difficult three-game stretch for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-6). The Golden Lions are coming off road losses to No. 19 Oklahoma and Gonzaga.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which was picked 10th in the SWAC preseason poll, missed its first 14 field goal attempts in the loss to Gonzaga and shot 9 of 34 in the first half. Gonzaga led by as many as 49 points in the second half.
"They played it the right way and basically got a practice in the way they cleared the bench," Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman said. "(The loss) was a learning experience for our team and our staff, getting to see what an elite team looks like."
Joe French made eight 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 26 points against Gonzaga. Rashad Williams added 17 points and Kylen Milton finished with 13.
UConn guard Stephon Castle returned to the court against North Carolina after missing six games with a knee injury. Castle, who was selected as the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year, came off the bench and had three points and four assists in 10 minutes.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:08
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|36-52
|18:33
|Ishmael Plet turnover (traveling)
|18:40
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|36-49
|18:46
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|18:48
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|19:15
|+3
|Joe French makes three point jump shot (Rashad Williams assists)
|36-47
|19:25
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|33-47
|19:39
|Rashad Williams turnover (Donovan Clingan steals)
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Huskies defensive rebound
|0:02
|Lonnell Martin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-45
|0:05
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-44
|0:05
|Caleb Stokes shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|0:24
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:41
|+2
|Rashad Williams makes two point layup
|33-43
|0:53
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|31-43
|0:59
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|1:01
|Lonnell Martin Jr. misses two point layup
|1:17
|+1
|Solomon Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-41
|1:17
|Joe French shooting foul (Solomon Ball draws the foul)
|1:17
|+2
|Solomon Ball makes two point layup
|31-40
|1:21
|Solomon Ball defensive rebound
|1:23
|Donovan Clingan blocks Robert Lewis's two point layup
|1:24
|Golden Lions offensive rebound
|1:26
|Robert Lewis misses two point jump shot
|1:49
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|31-38
|2:02
|Kylen Milton turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|2:11
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point dunk
|31-35
|2:15
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|2:17
|Solomon Ball misses three point jump shot
|2:34
|+1
|Lonnell Martin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-33
|2:34
|+1
|Lonnell Martin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-33
|2:34
|Solomon Ball personal foul (Lonnell Martin Jr. draws the foul)
|2:48
|TV timeout
|2:48
|Golden Lions offensive rebound
|2:50
|Solomon Ball blocks Rashad Williams's two point layup
|3:05
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point layup
|29-33
|3:18
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|3:20
|Caleb Stokes misses two point jump shot
|3:35
|Rashad Williams defensive rebound
|3:37
|Stephon Castle misses two point jump shot
|3:55
|+3
|Lonnell Martin Jr. makes three point jump shot (Caleb Stokes assists)
|29-31
|4:15
|Caleb Stokes defensive rebound
|4:17
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|+2
|Caleb Stokes makes two point jump shot
|26-31
|4:55
|Golden Lions 30 second timeout
|4:55
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point layup
|24-31
|5:07
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|5:09
|Ishmael Plet misses two point layup
|5:21
|Ishmael Plet defensive rebound
|5:23
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|5:39
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|5:41
|Kylen Milton misses three point jump shot
|5:46
|Stephon Castle personal foul (Ishmael Plet draws the foul)
|5:58
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass)
|6:12
|Lonnell Martin Jr. turnover (back court violation)
|6:27
|Stephon Castle personal foul (Robert Lewis draws the foul)
|6:27
|Robert Lewis offensive rebound
|6:29
|Joe French misses three point jump shot
|6:32
|Golden Lions offensive rebound
|6:34
|Samson Johnson blocks Kylen Milton's two point layup
|6:47
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-29
|6:47
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-28
|6:47
|Trejon Ware personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|7:10
|Trejon Ware turnover (bad pass)
|7:21
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-27
|7:21
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:21
|Caleb Stokes personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|7:31
|+3
|Caleb Stokes makes three point jump shot (Lonnell Martin Jr. assists)
|24-26
|7:45
|Lonnell Martin Jr. defensive rebound
|7:45
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:45
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-26
|7:45
|Caleb Stokes personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|8:06
|+3
|Caleb Stokes makes three point jump shot (Trejon Ware assists)
|21-25
|8:13
|+1
|Jaylin Stewart makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-25
|8:13
|TV timeout
|8:13
|Golden Lions 30 second timeout
|8:13
|Trejon Ware shooting foul (Jaylin Stewart draws the foul)
|8:13
|+2
|Jaylin Stewart makes two point layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|18-24
|8:14
|Huskies offensive rebound
|8:16
|Robert Lewis blocks Hassan Diarra's two point layup
|8:19
|Solomon Ball defensive rebound
|8:21
|Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|+2
|Jaylin Stewart makes two point jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|18-22
|8:51
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|8:53
|Hassan Diarra blocks Rashad Williams's two point layup
|9:08
|Lonnell Martin Jr. defensive rebound
|9:09
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:09
|Robert Lewis personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|9:16
|Robert Lewis personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|9:29
|Rashad Williams offensive foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|9:29
|Rashad Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|9:34
|Rashad Williams offensive rebound
|9:36
|Donovan Clingan blocks Rashad Williams's two point jump shot
|9:52
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-20
|9:52
|Ishmael Plet shooting foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|9:52
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|18-19
|10:15
|+3
|Kylen Milton makes three point jump shot (Lonnell Martin Jr. assists)
|18-17
|10:32
|Kylen Milton defensive rebound
|10:34
|Solomon Ball misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Ishmael Plet personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|10:50
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|10:52
|Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-17
|11:11
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-16
|11:11
|TV timeout
|11:11
|Kaine McColley shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|11:14
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|11:16
|Hassan Diarra blocks Joe French's two point layup
|11:38
|+2
|Jaylin Stewart makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|15-15
|12:02
|+2
|Joe French makes two point jump shot (Kylen Milton assists)
|15-13
|12:03
|Tristen Newton personal foul (Joe French draws the foul)
|12:11
|Kaine McColley defensive rebound
|12:13
|Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|12:32
|+1
|Rashad Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-13
|12:32
|Rashad Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:32
|Alex Karaban shooting foul (Rashad Williams draws the foul)
|12:57
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
|12-13
|13:01
|Huskies offensive rebound
|13:03
|Stephon Castle misses two point jump shot
|13:10
|Hassan Diarra offensive rebound
|13:12
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|13:21
|Kylen Milton misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-11
|13:37
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:37
|Ishmael Plet shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|14:06
|+3
|Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot
|12-10
|14:11
|Alex Karaban turnover (bad pass) (Rashad Williams steals)
|14:33
|Ishmael Plet turnover (traveling)
|14:47
|Joe French defensive rebound
|14:49
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|+3
|Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Kylen Milton assists)
|9-10
|15:13
|Samson Johnson personal foul (Lonnell Martin Jr. draws the foul)
|15:13
|Kylen Milton offensive rebound
|15:15
|Lonnell Martin Jr. misses two point layup
|15:25
|Ishmael Plet defensive rebound
|15:27
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|15:33
|Samson Johnson blocks Ishmael Plet's two point layup
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Alex Karaban personal foul (Ishmael Plet draws the foul)
|15:51
|Golden Lions defensive rebound
|15:53
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Kylen Milton turnover (bad pass)
|16:13
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|6-10
|16:22
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|16:24
|Robert Lewis misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|Golden Lions defensive rebound
|16:49
|Solomon Ball misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|+2
|Lonnell Martin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|17:15
|Golden Lions offensive rebound
|17:17
|Donovan Clingan blocks Joe French's two point jump shot
|17:29
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|4-8
|17:31
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|17:33
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|Rashad Williams turnover (bad pass) (Cam Spencer steals)
|18:01
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|4-6
|18:21
|+2
|Ishmael Plet makes two point layup (Kylen Milton assists)
|4-3
|18:32
|Ishmael Plet offensive rebound
|18:34
|Lonnell Martin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|Ishmael Plet offensive rebound
|18:41
|Joe French misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|Donovan Clingan turnover (lost ball) (Lonnell Martin Jr. steals)
|19:10
|+2
|Joe French makes two point jump shot
|2-3
|19:43
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Solomon Ball assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Ishmael Plet vs. Donovan Clingan (Tristen Newton gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|18:08
|Ishmael Plet turnover (traveling)
|18:33
|+ 2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|18:40
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|18:46
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|18:48
|+ 3
|Joe French makes three point jump shot (Rashad Williams assists)
|19:15
|+ 2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|19:25
|Rashad Williams turnover (Donovan Clingan steals)
|19:39
|Huskies defensive rebound
|0:00
|Lonnell Martin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|+ 1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|52
|Field Goals
|13-35 (37.1%)
|18-33 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|19
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|9
|12
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|9
|3
|Fouls
|13
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ark.-Pine Bluff 4-6
|85.6 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|15.9 APG
|5 UConn 8-1
|85.9 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|18.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams G
|18.2 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|3.9 APG
|39.4 FG%
|
00
|. Karaban F
|14.4 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|52.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Williams G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|A. Karaban F
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|L. Martin Jr.
|7
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. French
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Milton
|3
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|I. Plet
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|9
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|L. Martin Jr.
|7
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. French
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Milton
|3
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|I. Plet
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stokes
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Lewis
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T. Ware
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. McCloud
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McColley
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Virden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Reinhart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|14
|8
|13/35
|7/15
|3/4
|13
|109
|2
|1
|9
|5
|9
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Karaban
|15
|3
|1
|5/8
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Clingan
|11
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|14
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|T. Newton
|9
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|S. Ball
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|C. Spencer
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Karaban
|15
|3
|1
|5/8
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Clingan
|11
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|14
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|T. Newton
|9
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|S. Ball
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|C. Spencer
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Stewart
|7
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Castle
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H. Diarra
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A. Roumoglou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Singare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|16
|10
|18/33
|4/13
|12/16
|7
|108
|3
|8
|3
|4
|12