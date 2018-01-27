CUSE
PITT

No Text

Sidibe scores 18 off the bench, Syracuse tops Pitt 60-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) Bourama Sidibe's aching left knee finally appears to be coming around. Syracuse's weird season may follow suit.

The freshman forward came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points to go with 16 rebounds in 31 energetic minutes as the Orange pulled away from Pittsburgh late in a 60-55 victory. Limited to just 35 minutes total during Syracuse's first seven Atlantic Coast Conference games, Sidibe looked healthy at both ends of the floor as Syracuse (15-6, 4-4 ACC) won its third straight.

''He was spectacular I thought,'' coach Jim Boeheim said. ''I thought he had like 12 (points) and 12 (rebounds) or something, or 12 and 10. Good thing I didn't take him out.''

Sidibe's play didn't allow it. While the starting frontcourt of Oshae Brissett, Marek Dolezaj and Paschal Chukwu combined to shoot just 6 of 26, Sidibe made 6 of 8 shots, most of them layups around the basket after finding open space in Pitt's 2-3 zone.

''I just see opportunity and go and play,'' Sidibe said. ''Last game I wanted to play and I didn't play. (Boeheim) was kind of telling me I'm not ready, my knee is not ready. I just go today and play and show him my knee is fine and I can play.''

Sidibe came in averaging just 2.8 points per game on the season and had scored 16 points total since Thanksgiving. He topped that total in the span of two hours as the Orange beat the Panthers for the second time in 11 days.

Tyus Battle chipped in 14 points for Syracuse, which held Pitt to 28 percent shooting (18 of 65) and never trailed after using a 12-3 surge to break a 40-40 tie. Brissett started the run with a tip-in and a 3-pointer, Sidibe hit a layup, Battle knocked down a 3-pointer of his own and when Sidibe made a layup, the Orange led 52-43 with 2:35 left.

''It felt ugly, the whole game,'' Syracuse guard Frank Howard said. ''The second half felt ugly to me as well, but at that point we just wanted to grind it out and focus on the next play and we hit some big shots on their court''

Marcus Carr led Pitt (8-14, 0-9) with 16 points and 12 assists and Jarod Wilson-Frame added 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds but the Panthers dropped their ninth straight. Three days after a near miss against North Carolina State, the Panthers hung around for more than 30 minutes but couldn't seem to figure out Syracuse's 2-3 zone with any consistency. Pitt endured a stretch of 8:55 in the first half without a bucket and missed 12 straight shots in the second half to give the Orange time to take control.

''We know there's going to be growing pains for a new team like ourselves,'' Wilson-Frame said. ''The last two games, we had `em right in our hands, an opportunity to win. Couple mistakes here and there, a couple of missed shots.''

STOPPING STEWART

Syracuse won the first meeting on Jan. 16, an occasionally brutal 59-45 victory in which the Panthers could do little against the Orange's zone defense save for freshman guard Parker Stewart, who poured in 23 points. Stewart was held to just six points in the rematch on 2 of 9 shooting.

CHUKWU CHUCKED

Sidibe's shot to get on the floor for extended minutes came at the expense of Chukwu. The 7-foot-2 junior finished with two points and six rebounds in 17 minutes and spent much of the second half watching Sidibe.

''Didn't anticipate (Sidibe) playing that much but Paschal wasn't involved in the game at all,'' Boeheim said.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange can't afford to give away any games if they want to have any shot of reaching the NCAA tournament. They flirted with it for the better part of 30 minutes before pulling away, though the upcoming schedule does them few favors with No. 2 Virginia, No. 4 Duke, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 18 Clemson still on the schedule.

Pitt: The Panthers remain emotionally engaged even as the losses pile up. Still, they're halfway to going winless in the ACC with three straight road games against ranked teams in the offing. Pitt's next legitimate shot at picking up its first ACC victory may not come until Feb. 13 against Boston College.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Travels to Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Pitt: Begins three-game road trip at Miami on Wednesday. The Hurricanes beat the Panthers 67-53 on Dec. 30.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
F. Howard
M. Carr
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
10.1 Pts. Per Game 10.1
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
40.0 Field Goal % 40.8
36.1 Three Point % 34.2
75.0 Free Throw % 86.4
+ 3 Shamiel Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 5.0
+ 1 Howard Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Howard Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Carr 9.0
+ 3 Jared Wilson-Frame made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 13.0
+ 1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
  Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Shamiel Stevenson 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe 21.0
  Jared Wilson-Frame missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Howard Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
Team Stats
Points 60 55
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 18-65 (27.7%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 9-34 (26.5%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 48 42
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 31 24
Team 3 6
Assists 14 14
Steals 6 6
Blocks 11 9
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
B. Sidibe F
18 PTS, 16 REB
home team logo
0
J. Wilson-Frame G/F
18 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Syracuse 15-6 223860
home team logo Pittsburgh 8-14203555
O/U 122.5, PITT +10.5
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
O/U 122.5, PITT +10.5
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logoSyracuse 15-6 70.6 PPG 43.5 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logoPittsburgh 8-14 64.4 PPG 36 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
35
B. Sidibe F 2.8 PPG 2.7 RPG 0.1 APG 65.4 FG%
0
J. Wilson-Frame G/F 12.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.2 APG 37.1 FG%
Top Scorers
35
B. Sidibe F 18 PTS 16 REB 0 AST
0
J. Wilson-Frame G/F 18 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
35.2 FG% 27.7
20.0 3PT FG% 26.5
73.1 FT% 71.4
Syracuse
Starters
T. Battle
O. Brissett
M. Dolezaj
F. Howard
P. Chukwu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Battle 39 14 5 2 1 1 2 1 5/10 2/6 2/2 0 5
O. Brissett 37 9 8 3 2 2 1 3 4/16 1/5 0/0 3 5
M. Dolezaj 29 7 5 3 0 2 2 3 2/6 0/0 3/5 3 2
F. Howard 36 6 2 4 2 0 3 3 2/10 0/4 2/3 0 2
P. Chukwu 17 2 6 0 0 3 0 2 0/4 0/0 2/4 5 1
Starters
T. Battle
O. Brissett
M. Dolezaj
F. Howard
P. Chukwu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Battle 39 14 5 2 1 1 2 1 5/10 2/6 2/2 0 5
O. Brissett 37 9 8 3 2 2 1 3 4/16 1/5 0/0 3 5
M. Dolezaj 29 7 5 3 0 2 2 3 2/6 0/0 3/5 3 2
F. Howard 36 6 2 4 2 0 3 3 2/10 0/4 2/3 0 2
P. Chukwu 17 2 6 0 0 3 0 2 0/4 0/0 2/4 5 1
Bench
B. Sidibe
H. Washington
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
B. Bayer
R. Featherston
M. Moyer
P. Herlihy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Sidibe 31 18 16 0 0 3 2 4 6/8 0/0 6/8 3 13
H. Washington 11 4 3 2 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 0 3
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Herlihy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 45 14 6 11 11 16 19/54 3/15 19/26 14 31
Pittsburgh
Starters
J. Wilson-Frame
M. Carr
K. Davis
P. Stewart
K. Chukwuka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wilson-Frame 35 18 13 1 3 0 2 2 7/23 3/13 1/2 6 7
M. Carr 37 16 2 12 1 0 3 2 4/12 2/6 6/8 1 1
K. Davis 33 7 6 0 2 1 0 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 5
P. Stewart 37 6 5 1 0 0 0 4 2/9 2/8 0/0 0 5
K. Chukwuka 10 0 1 0 0 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
Starters
J. Wilson-Frame
M. Carr
K. Davis
P. Stewart
K. Chukwuka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wilson-Frame 35 18 13 1 3 0 2 2 7/23 3/13 1/2 6 7
M. Carr 37 16 2 12 1 0 3 2 4/12 2/6 6/8 1 1
K. Davis 33 7 6 0 2 1 0 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 5
P. Stewart 37 6 5 1 0 0 0 4 2/9 2/8 0/0 0 5
K. Chukwuka 10 0 1 0 0 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Milligan
S. Stevenson
T. Brown
M. Boykins
P. Ilegomah
Z. Smith
S. George
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Milligan 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 3/3 0 1
S. Stevenson 8 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
T. Brown 30 2 6 0 0 6 1 3 1/7 0/0 0/1 3 3
M. Boykins 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Ilegomah 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 36 14 6 9 9 18 18/65 9/34 10/14 12 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores