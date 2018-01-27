No. 11 Arizona holds on to beat Utah 74-73
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona watched all of its 13-point lead over Utah disappear. Someone needed to step up and make a shot.
Of course it was Dusan Ristic, the Wildcats' 7-foot big man, on a contested 3-pointer.
Ristic, 0 for 5 on the season from the arc, hit a 3-pointer in the final two minutes and made all three of his attempts while scoring 23 points, helping No. 11 Arizona hold off Utah 74-73 on Saturday.
''I made two before and I was confident enough to take it,'' said Ristic, who eclipsed 1,000 career points with his final 3. ''I usually don't take those, even in practice.''
Despite playing without sophomore guard Rawle Alkins (foot) for the third time in four games, Arizona (18-4, 8-1 Pac-12) appeared to be in control after Ristic's 3-pointer and two free throws put the Wildcats up four.
Utah rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit and made it interesting at the end, pulling within 74-73 on Justin Bibbins' 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left, then got the ball back after Arizona's Allonzo Trier was called for an offensive foul before the ball was inbounded.
The Utes (12-9, 4-5) passed the ball inside to Donnie Tillman, but he was unable to hit a contested shot. Arizona's Keanu Pinder then missed a free throw with 0.3 seconds left and David Collette was well short on a desperation shot from the opposite free throw line.
Sedrick Barefield led Utah with 26 points and keyed a 12-0 second-half run that pushed the Utes into the lead.
''We made enough shots to make it interesting in the end,'' Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''It was a heck of a game and it's unfortunate anybody has to lose.
Utah avenged an earlier loss on Thursday by knocking off No. 21 Arizona State. Barefield hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and the Utes didn't miss a shot in overtime in the 80-77 victory.
Arizona won the first meeting with Utah 94-82 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 4. Alkins had 22 points in that one, but was in street clothes for the rematch.
The Wildcats didn't seem to miss their emotional leader, jumping out with a 14-4 run while hitting their first six shots.
The Utes gathered themselves after the early Arizona onslaught and quieted the rowdy McKale Center crowd - at least a little - with a 9-0 run to pull within 31-27 late in the first half.
Arizona kept hitting shots, though, and held Utah scoreless over the final 4:35 to lead 43-33 at halftime. The Wildcats went 16 for 23 from the floor, including 7 of 9 from the 3-point arc.
''We moved the ball well,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''We had an unselfish team.''
The Utes started making shots again in the second half. So did Arizona, keeping the lead to at least 7.
Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Trier each picked up fouls, giving Utah an opportunity.
The Utes took advantage even as Miller rotated both players back in, scoring 12 straight points to take a 66-65 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left.
''We have a nice resilience to us and I think our guys are realizing that if you play hard and bring the fight, we have a chance,'' Krystkowiak said.
BIG PICTURE
Utah got only a desert split, but beating one ranked team and losing to another in one of the nation's toughest road environments is a solid trip.
Arizona keeps finding ways to win, is firmly in control of the Pac-12 lead and could move up in Monday's AP Top 25.
ALKINS UPDATE
Alkins had surgery before the season for a stress fracture in his right foot, causing him to miss Arizona's first nine games. When the soreness issue started to arise two weeks ago, Arizona decided to take a cautious route, hoping to have him pain free for March.
Miller said Alkins has been through a string of medical tests to see if there's damage to his foot and nothing has shown up.
''He doesn't have a fracture of any kind,'' he said. ''His bone is healing; in some parts it's completely healed, other parts it's good healing. But when a player that has a foot like that his that's been surgically repaired and runs into discomfort all of a sudden, you really just have to shut him down.''
UP NEXT
Utah: plays at Colorado on Friday.
Arizona: has its Washington swing next week, starting with Washington State on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|10.9
|Reb. Per Game
|10.9
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|61.9
|45.3
|Three Point %
|34.6
|85.1
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by David Collette
|1.0
|Keanu Pinder missed free throw
|1.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Rawson
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Keanu Pinder
|1.0
|Donnie Tillman missed layup
|2.0
|Turnover on Allonzo Trier
|5.0
|Offensive foul on Allonzo Trier
|5.0
|+ 3
|Justin Bibbins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collette
|5.0
|Turnover on Parker Jackson-Cartwright
|9.0
|Turnover on Sedrick Barefield
|9.0
|Lost ball turnover on Allonzo Trier, stolen by Sedrick Barefield
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|74
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|29-45 (64.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|27
|Offensive
|3
|1
|Defensive
|15
|24
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|8
|15
|Fouls
|15
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Utah 13-8
|75.3 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.8 APG
|11 Arizona 18-4
|82.1 PPG
|38 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|S. Barefield G
|10.9 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.4 APG
|35.2 FG%
|
14
|D. Ristic C
|10.7 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|56.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Barefield G
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|D. Ristic C
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|64.4
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|62.5
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collette
|29
|14
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|J. Bibbins
|36
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/9
|1/6
|7/9
|0
|1
|T. Rawson
|36
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. Van Dyke
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Bealer
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collette
|29
|14
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|J. Bibbins
|36
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/9
|1/6
|7/9
|0
|1
|T. Rawson
|36
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. Van Dyke
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Bealer
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|33
|26
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|8/12
|2/4
|8/8
|0
|2
|D. Tillman
|24
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|12
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Seeley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Connor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jokl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rydalch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Doutrive
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Duda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Popoola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|18
|13
|4
|2
|8
|15
|24/54
|7/19
|18/21
|3
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ristic
|33
|23
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|9/11
|3/3
|2/2
|0
|7
|A. Trier
|37
|16
|4
|5
|0
|1
|6
|5
|7/9
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|4
|D. Ayton
|38
|15
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|6/10
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|8
|P. Jackson-Cartwright
|30
|12
|2
|6
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Smith
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ristic
|33
|23
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|9/11
|3/3
|2/2
|0
|7
|A. Trier
|37
|16
|4
|5
|0
|1
|6
|5
|7/9
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|4
|D. Ayton
|38
|15
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|6/10
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|8
|P. Jackson-Cartwright
|30
|12
|2
|6
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Smith
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Randolph
|19
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Pinder
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|E. Akot
|13
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|2
|I. Lee
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Denny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Alkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Trillo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barcello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|25
|19
|3
|7
|15
|22
|29/45
|10/16
|6/11
|1
|24
-
NAU
MNTNA64
82
2nd 0.0
-
EILL
TNST47
50
2nd 1.0
-
UOP
BYU65
80
2nd 0.0 ESFC
-
NDAK
IDAHO41
40
1st 53.0
-
STNFRD
UCLA25
24
1st 8:25 PACN
-
BOISE
AF29
25
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
VALPO
ILLST23
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
SDGST
UNLV38
38
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
CSN37
36
1st 0.0
-
DUQ
24RI58
61
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST106
111
Final/2OT
-
NCST
10UNC95
91
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
20FLA60
81
Final
-
14TXTECH
SC70
63
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC74
86
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB67
85
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT89
78
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN70
75
Final
-
MISS
TEXAS72
85
Final
-
UGA
KSTATE51
56
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW47
70
Final
-
VCU
GMASON84
76
Final
-
UMASS
FORD69
82
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD84
81
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
EVAN73
77
Final
-
NILL
WMICH72
79
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON83
76
Final
-
2UVA
4DUKE65
63
Final
-
NEAST
DREXEL67
68
Final
-
CAMP
WINTHR64
75
Final
-
KENSAW
USCUP81
80
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
83
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY74
85
Final
-
12OKLA
BAMA73
80
Final
-
TEXST
GAST50
54
Final
-
STJOHN
BUTLER45
70
Final
-
NORL
UIW68
58
Final
-
LONGWD
GWEBB57
60
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
FAU
RICE63
62
Final
-
TROY
LALAF69
81
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
80
Final
-
TEXPA
CHIST87
81
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON74
83
Final
-
ARKST
APPST93
88
Final
-
ARKLR
CSTCAR62
72
Final
-
EMICH
MIAOH58
48
Final
-
STFRAN
MOUNT72
86
Final
-
MARIST
MNMTH78
91
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY89
82
Final
-
SUTAH
MONST66
69
Final
-
CIT
MERCER76
74
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD68
79
Final
-
CLMB
CORN81
82
Final
-
MIAMI
FSU94
103
Final/OT
-
WCAR
FURMAN66
100
Final
-
TCU
VANDY78
81
Final
-
SACST
PORTST71
61
Final
-
NH
BING57
52
Final
-
DAYTON
STLOU65
75
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH86
79
Final/OT
-
UNF
STETSON73
65
Final
-
LIB
PRESBY81
66
Final
-
CUSE
PITT60
55
Final
-
RUT
PSU43
60
Final
-
22TENN
IOWAST68
45
Final
-
IUPUI
ILLCHI62
71
Final
-
CARK
NWST95
78
Final
-
HOW
UMES85
75
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT64
70
Final
-
SCST
COPPST65
73
Final
-
SAV
DELST106
86
Final
-
TEXAM
5KANSAS68
79
Final
-
KENTST
CMICH84
76
Final
-
CCTST
LIU89
94
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV77
84
Final
-
GC
UTVALL56
68
Final
-
VMI
CHATT70
69
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU59
74
Final
-
JACKST
MVSU67
72
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW77
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST90
86
Final/OT
-
NCC
ORAL74
105
Final
-
NCOLO
EWASH65
67
Final
-
IPFW
SDAKST76
78
Final
-
UTAH
11ARIZ73
74
Final
-
MCNSE
LAMAR80
86
Final
-
SNCLRA
PEPPER73
59
Final
-
SDAK
DENVER68
84
Final
-
OKLAST
ARK65
66
Final
-
HARV
BROWN86
77
Final
-
SILL
MOST79
77
Final
-
LSU
19AUBURN70
95
Final
-
FIU
NTEXAS67
69
Final/OT
-
9CINCY
MEMP62
48
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT72
83
Final
-
PVAM
ALST86
80
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP75
71
Final
-
ALCORN
STHRN48
61
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK70
71
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU50
81
Final
-
SAMHOU
SFA66
82
Final
-
MRSHL
WKY74
85
Final
-
USM
LATECH66
89
Final
-
UTAHST
FRESNO65
62
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO88
66
Final
-
IONA
MANH78
65
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM84
81
Final
-
STJOES
PENN56
67
Final
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO75
101
Final
-
ALBANY
STNYBRK57
50
Final
-
JVILLE
FGC62
68
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH77
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DEL64
59
Final
-
UK
7WVU83
76
Final
-
DART
YALE64
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN105
89
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF75
62
Final
-
TEXSO
ALAM58
56
Final
-
SELOU
NICHST67
63
Final
-
OREGST
OREG57
66
Final
-
TXSA
UAB82
70
Final
-
UCSB
UCRIV76
69
Final
-
SANFRAN
15GONZAG73
82
Final
-
GRAM
ARKPB69
68
Final
-
GTOWN
CREIGH77
85
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY76
92
Final
-
VATECH
ND80
75
Final
-
WAKE
LVILLE77
96
Final
-
CPOLY
UCDAV56
80
Final
-
NMEXST
UMKC73
48
Final
-
IOWA
NEB84
98
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD98
82
Final
-
COLO
21ARIZST66
80
Final
-
SEMO
JAXST60
78
Final
-
EKY
MURYST73
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISSST62
74
Final
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC69
79
Final/OT
-
WEBER
IDST77
70
Final
-
COLOST
NMEX65
80
Final
-
TNMART
TNTECH55
63
Final
-
PORT
16MARYCA0
0140.0 O/U
-23.0
11:00pm ESFC
-
CSFULL
HAWAII0
0139.0 O/U
-6.0
1:00am