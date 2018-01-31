Wideman scores 23, Butler sweeps Marquette 92-72 in Big East
MILWAUKEE (AP) Tyler Wideman scored a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds, Kalan Martin scored 16 points, Kamar Baldwin 15 and Butler rode some hot shooting to a 92-72 defeat of Marquette Wednesday night and push its win streak to three games.
Butler (16-7, 6-4 Big East) shot 60 percent from the floor (33 of 55), 57 percent from behind the 3-point arc (8 of 14) and had five players reach double-figure scoring. Sean McDermott added 13 points and Aaron Thompson 11. The Bulldogs have swept Marquette in Big East play this season, and have won four of five games since the Jan. 12 home win against Marquette.
Markus Howard scored 26 points to lead Marquette (13-9, 4-9) with Sacar Anim adding 15 points, Greg Elliott and Sam Hauser 10 each. The Golden Eagles were 24 of 52 from the floor, making nine fewer field goals than Butler, and were out-rebounded 32-22.
Top scorer Andrew Rowsey was scoreless at 0-for-6.
Butler broke the game open with a 10-0 run for a 28-18 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. An 8-2 burst early in the second half pushed the lead to 56-35.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|49.8
|33.3
|Three Point %
|48.8
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|86.1
|+ 2
|Jamal Cain made dunk
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|15.0
|Jamal Cain missed driving layup
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|31.0
|Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Jerald Gillens-Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Shooting foul on Greg Elliott
|31.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Sean McDermott
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|58.0
|Christian David missed fade-away jump shot
|1:00
|+ 3
|Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Elliott
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|72
|Field Goals
|33-55 (60.0%)
|24-52 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-14 (57.1%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|19-22 (86.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|22
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|23
|15
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|17
|11
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Wideman F
|9.8 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.4 APG
|69.4 FG%
|
0
|M. Howard G
|21.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.8 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Wideman F
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|M. Howard G
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|86.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wideman
|21
|23
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8/9
|0/0
|7/7
|4
|5
|K. Martin
|32
|16
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/14
|3/5
|3/3
|1
|6
|K. Baldwin
|28
|15
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|A. Thompson
|21
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/8
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|P. Jorgensen
|28
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wideman
|21
|23
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8/9
|0/0
|7/7
|4
|5
|K. Martin
|32
|16
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/14
|3/5
|3/3
|1
|6
|K. Baldwin
|28
|15
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|A. Thompson
|21
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/8
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|P. Jorgensen
|28
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McDermott
|23
|13
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|3/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|N. Fowler
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|H. Baddley
|20
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Brunk
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Gillens-Butler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. David
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Donovan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|92
|28
|17
|6
|1
|14
|17
|33/55
|8/14
|18/22
|5
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Howard
|38
|26
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|8/16
|3/7
|7/8
|0
|2
|S. Anim
|26
|15
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|0
|S. Hauser
|28
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|2
|H. Froling
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Rowsey
|26
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Howard
|38
|26
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|8/16
|3/7
|7/8
|0
|2
|S. Anim
|26
|15
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|0
|S. Hauser
|28
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|2
|H. Froling
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Rowsey
|26
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Elliott
|28
|10
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3/4
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Cain
|16
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Heldt
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. John
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|19
|11
|10
|3
|14
|21
|24/52
|5/18
|19/22
|4
|15
-
LSU
18TENN61
84
Final
-
TULANE
ECU71
69
Final/OT
-
PSU
5MICHST68
76
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK67
63
Final
-
STLOU
STJOES60
59
Final
-
PROV
SETON57
73
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA64
74
Final
-
UVM
BING68
54
Final
-
15WVU
IOWAST77
93
Final
-
HARTFD
NH79
62
Final
-
COPPST
HAMP59
70
Final/OT
-
PITT
MIAMI57
69
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK71
83
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
BU55
64
Final
-
NAVY
AMER61
44
Final
-
LSALLE
DAVID65
84
Final
-
HOU
8CINCY70
80
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH75
73
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE88
64
Final
-
COLG
LAFAY83
93
Final
-
STBON
GMASON85
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
SELOU67
54
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA82
102
Final
-
SAV
FAMU107
100
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
82
Final
-
INDST
VALPO63
69
Final
-
FSU
WAKE72
76
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN49
57
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH51
55
Final
-
LAMAR
ABIL69
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
BRAD67
69
Final
-
MEMP
SFLA86
74
Final
-
MD
3PURDUE67
75
Final
-
MISSST
SC81
76
Final
-
TEXAS
10TXTECH71
73
Final/OT
-
NMEX
UTAHST80
89
Final
-
WYO
COLOST91
86
Final/2OT
-
MIZZOU
BAMA69
60
Final
-
BUTLER
MARQET92
72
Final
-
VATECH
BC85
80
Final/OT
-
UCONN
UCF61
70
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASHST100
72
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY68
71
Final
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH75
68
Final
-
FRESNO
NEVADA92
102
Final
-
SJST
UNLV67
76
Final