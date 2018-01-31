BUTLER
Wideman scores 23, Butler sweeps Marquette 92-72 in Big East

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Tyler Wideman scored a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds, Kalan Martin scored 16 points, Kamar Baldwin 15 and Butler rode some hot shooting to a 92-72 defeat of Marquette Wednesday night and push its win streak to three games.

Butler (16-7, 6-4 Big East) shot 60 percent from the floor (33 of 55), 57 percent from behind the 3-point arc (8 of 14) and had five players reach double-figure scoring. Sean McDermott added 13 points and Aaron Thompson 11. The Bulldogs have swept Marquette in Big East play this season, and have won four of five games since the Jan. 12 home win against Marquette.

Markus Howard scored 26 points to lead Marquette (13-9, 4-9) with Sacar Anim adding 15 points, Greg Elliott and Sam Hauser 10 each. The Golden Eagles were 24 of 52 from the floor, making nine fewer field goals than Butler, and were out-rebounded 32-22.

Top scorer Andrew Rowsey was scoreless at 0-for-6.

Butler broke the game open with a 10-0 run for a 28-18 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. An 8-2 burst early in the second half pushed the lead to 56-35.

Key Players
K. Baldwin
S. Hauser
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
44.4 Field Goal % 49.8
33.3 Three Point % 48.8
74.2 Free Throw % 86.1
+ 2 Jamal Cain made dunk 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain 15.0
  Jamal Cain missed driving layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 31.0
  Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Jerald Gillens-Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Shooting foul on Greg Elliott 31.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Sean McDermott 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain 58.0
  Christian David missed fade-away jump shot 1:00
+ 3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Elliott 1:30
Team Stats
Points 92 72
Field Goals 33-55 (60.0%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 8-14 (57.1%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 32 22
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 23 15
Team 4 3
Assists 17 11
Steals 6 10
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Wideman F
23 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Butler 16-7 434992
home team logo Marquette 13-9 284472
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 16-7 79.9 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Marquette 13-9 82.0 PPG 34.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
4
T. Wideman F 9.8 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.4 APG 69.4 FG%
0
M. Howard G 21.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.8 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Wideman F 23 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
0
M. Howard G 26 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
60.0 FG% 46.2
57.1 3PT FG% 27.8
81.8 FT% 86.4
Butler
Starters
T. Wideman
K. Martin
K. Baldwin
A. Thompson
P. Jorgensen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Wideman 21 23 9 0 1 1 2 1 8/9 0/0 7/7 4 5
K. Martin 32 16 7 3 0 0 3 3 5/14 3/5 3/3 1 6
K. Baldwin 28 15 5 5 1 0 2 3 7/11 0/1 1/2 0 5
A. Thompson 21 11 1 2 1 0 2 3 5/8 1/2 0/2 0 1
P. Jorgensen 28 5 1 3 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
S. McDermott
N. Fowler
H. Baddley
J. Brunk
J. Gillens-Butler
C. David
C. Donovan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. McDermott 23 13 1 1 3 0 1 2 3/3 3/3 4/4 0 1
N. Fowler 15 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
H. Baddley 20 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Brunk 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Gillens-Butler 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
C. David 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Donovan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 200 92 28 17 6 1 14 17 33/55 8/14 18/22 5 23
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
S. Hauser
H. Froling
A. Rowsey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Howard 38 26 2 1 2 0 5 5 8/16 3/7 7/8 0 2
S. Anim 26 15 1 1 2 0 2 3 5/6 1/1 4/4 1 0
S. Hauser 28 10 4 2 2 0 1 2 4/10 0/2 2/4 2 2
H. Froling 18 4 2 1 0 1 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Rowsey 26 0 1 2 1 0 3 0 0/6 0/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
G. Elliott
J. Cain
M. Heldt
T. John
C. Marotta
I. Eke
M. Lelito
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Elliott 28 10 2 2 3 0 0 4 3/4 0/1 4/4 0 2
J. Cain 16 5 5 0 0 1 1 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 4
M. Heldt 11 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
T. John 9 0 1 2 0 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 19 11 10 3 14 21 24/52 5/18 19/22 4 15
