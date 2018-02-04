BYU
GONZAG

No Text

Hachimura leads No. 14 Gonzaga over BYU 68-60

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 04, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Another grinding defensive battle for No. 14 Gonzaga, just as the Bulldogs expected.

Rui Hachimura scored 15 points, Josh Perkins added 14 and Gonzaga edged BYU 68-60 on Saturday night for its fifth win in a row.

On Thursday, the high-scoring Zags escaped with a 69-59 win over San Diego.

''We knew it was going to be like that,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of the BYU game. ''It's tough to generate baskets off that defense.''

''Nobody plays harder'' than BYU, Few said.

The Bulldogs won despite shooting only 37.5 percent in the second half, when BYU came back from a halftime deficit to tie the game.

''We can have some lulls,'' Few said, after his team finished nearly 20 points below its season average.

''Guys were firing shots from all over the place,'' Few said. ''We just didn't make them.''

BYU got within 62-60 in the final minutes. But the Zags forced two turnovers and scored the final six points to seal the win.

''Any time you can beat them you beat a real good team,'' Few said.

Johnathan Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-4, 11-1 West Coast), which had lost to BYU at home each of the previous three seasons. Perkins added seven assists.

TJ Haws had 22 points for BYU (18-7, 7-5), which was coming off a head-scratching road loss at Loyola Marymount. Luke Worthington added 16 points and Yoeli Childs had 14.

''We played hard and if we keep playing like that, I have no doubt we will have a great February and be a very successful team in March,'' Worthington said.

BYU coach Dave Rose said his players were frustrated by the loss.

''I thought we played well,'' Rose said. ''If we hit a couple more 3s, it may have been a different story.'' The Cougars were only 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

''We're a skilled group, but we got into situations where their physicality overwhelmed us,'' Rose said.

Although Gonzaga has lost only 15 times in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004, three of those were to BYU in the past three years. Last year's loss in the final game of the regular season was top-ranked Gonzaga's first defeat.

Few said he wasn't troubled by past results.

''I just wanted to win,'' he said.

Haws' 3-pointer brought BYU within 57-55, and his next basket tied the score at 59 with 2:39 left.

Zach Norvell Jr. sank a 3-pointer and Williams hit a layup for a 64-60 Gonzaga lead with 1:36 left.

BYU turned the ball over on its next two possessions and the Zags extended their lead at the free throw line.

Gonzaga used an 8-0 run midway through the first half to build a 24-17 lead. Gonzaga extended the lead to 36-26 at halftime, after limiting BYU to 41 percent shooting.

The Bulldogs went cold in the second half, and Haws hit a 3-pointer to bring the Cougars within 39-35.

Two free throws by Elijah Bryant tied the score at 43 with 13 minutes left.

BRYANT STYMIED

BYU leading scorer Elijah Bryant was held to four points and shot just 1 of 11 from the floor. ''They always seem to have one or two guys that can take away your best scorers,'' Rose said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Zags have a chance to move up in the polls as three teams ranked above them lost on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: Childs has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. The Cougars had lost two of their previous three games. They are seeking a 13th straight season with at least 20 wins.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won at least 20 games for the 21st consecutive season. They have six players averaging in double figures and their 87.4 points per game are fifth in the nation.

UP NEXT

BYU hosts Santa Clara next Thursday.

Gonzaga plays at Pacific next Thursday and has a rematch against No. 13 Saint Mary's next Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Bryant
3 G
J. Perkins
13 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
43.4 Field Goal % 44.4
39.1 Three Point % 43.1
87.9 Free Throw % 74.1
  Defensive rebound by Johnathan Williams 3.0
  Jahshire Hardnett missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jahshire Hardnett 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Silas Melson 21.0
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Jahshire Hardnett 29.0
  Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Zach Norvell Jr. 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs 48.0
Team Stats
Points 60 68
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 23 21
Team 6 4
Assists 12 12
Steals 2 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
T. Haws G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
21
R. Hachimura F
15 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 18-7 263460
home team logo 14 Gonzaga 21-4 363268
O/U 145.0, GONZAG -12.0
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
O/U 145.0, GONZAG -12.0
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 18-7 74.6 PPG 35.4 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo 14 Gonzaga 21-4 86.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
30
T. Haws G 11.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.1 APG 40.5 FG%
21
R. Hachimura F 11.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.8 APG 60.6 FG%
Top Scorers
30
T. Haws G 22 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
21
R. Hachimura F 15 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
44.6 FG% 43.5
15.0 3PT FG% 27.3
77.8 FT% 66.7
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
L. Worthington
Y. Childs
E. Bryant
J. Hardnett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Haws 39 22 2 4 1 1 4 1 9/16 3/7 1/1 0 2
L. Worthington 32 16 3 0 0 0 0 3 6/8 0/0 4/6 1 2
Y. Childs 37 14 11 4 0 1 2 3 7/12 0/1 0/0 2 9
E. Bryant 34 4 3 1 0 1 2 3 1/11 0/8 2/2 0 3
J. Hardnett 34 4 4 3 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 2
Starters
T. Haws
L. Worthington
Y. Childs
E. Bryant
J. Hardnett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Haws 39 22 2 4 1 1 4 1 9/16 3/7 1/1 0 2
L. Worthington 32 16 3 0 0 0 0 3 6/8 0/0 4/6 1 2
Y. Childs 37 14 11 4 0 1 2 3 7/12 0/1 0/0 2 9
E. Bryant 34 4 3 1 0 1 2 3 1/11 0/8 2/2 0 3
J. Hardnett 34 4 4 3 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 2
Bench
D. Nixon
Z. Seljaas
M. Cannon
P. Dastrup
R. Andrus
B. Shaw
K. Brown
R. Bergersen
E. Troy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Nixon 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Seljaas 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Cannon 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Dastrup 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3
R. Andrus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bergersen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 28 12 2 3 11 15 25/56 3/20 7/9 5 23
Gonzaga
Starters
J. Perkins
J. Williams
K. Tillie
Z. Norvell Jr.
S. Melson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Perkins 37 14 2 7 1 0 1 4 5/12 2/6 2/2 0 2
J. Williams 35 13 10 1 0 1 3 1 6/9 0/1 1/2 2 8
K. Tillie 19 9 5 0 0 0 1 0 4/8 1/4 0/0 1 4
Z. Norvell Jr. 28 7 5 2 1 0 0 2 2/9 1/6 2/2 1 4
S. Melson 30 3 0 2 2 0 0 1 1/8 1/3 0/0 0 0
Starters
J. Perkins
J. Williams
K. Tillie
Z. Norvell Jr.
S. Melson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Perkins 37 14 2 7 1 0 1 4 5/12 2/6 2/2 0 2
J. Williams 35 13 10 1 0 1 3 1 6/9 0/1 1/2 2 8
K. Tillie 19 9 5 0 0 0 1 0 4/8 1/4 0/0 1 4
Z. Norvell Jr. 28 7 5 2 1 0 0 2 2/9 1/6 2/2 1 4
S. Melson 30 3 0 2 2 0 0 1 1/8 1/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
R. Hachimura
C. Kispert
J. Jones
A. Martin
J. Beach
J. Larsen
J. Ayayi
J. Wade
B. Pete
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 25 15 3 0 1 0 0 2 6/9 0/0 3/4 2 1
C. Kispert 18 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Jones 8 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/2 3 0
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Larsen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 31 12 5 2 5 12 27/62 6/22 8/12 10 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores