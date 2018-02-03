DeVoe leads No. 20 Clemson past Wake Forest 75-67
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) The 20th-ranked Clemson Tigers needed to protect a pair of foul-plagued defenders from the whistles, and had to cool down the Wake Forest shooters who kept their team in the game.
Coach Brad Brownell's little-used zone defense accomplished both things.
Gabe DeVoe scored 24 points and Clemson beat Wake Forest 75-67 on Saturday.
''They couldn't figure it out,'' DeVoe said of the reaction to the zone by the Demon Deacons - who went 5 minutes between field goals down the stretch.
Marcquise Reed added 10 of his 22 in the final six minutes to help the Tigers (19-4, 8-3) win their third straight and claim sole possession of second place in the league standings, a half-game ahead of No. 4 Duke.
DeVoe described his teammates as ''super-confident'' because ''we've got a lot of older guys who have been in this situation before, and that helps us out a lot. Down the stretch, just staying calm under pressure, making shots on the offensive end and getting stops on the defensive end.''
Bryant Crawford scored 16 points and Keyshawn Woods added 13 for the Demon Deacons (9-14, 2-9), who ultimately lost control of a tight game that had 20 lead changes and 12 ties.
''I guess we weren't mentally dialed in down the stretch,'' Woods said. ''The zone messed us up.''
Reed put the Tigers ahead to stay with a free throw with 3:39 to play, and his jumper with about 90 seconds left put Clemson up 69-65 - the first time since early in the second half that the margin was greater than one possession either way.
Doral Moore added 13 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Shelton Mitchell finished with 10 points for the Tigers.
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: The Tigers did enough to sidestep a letdown that could have come following their victory over No. 19 North Carolina five nights earlier. The result was a leg up on the rest of the conference in the race for second in the ACC behind No. 2 Virginia, which has at least a three-game lead on everyone else.
Wake Forest: This one will go on the lengthy list of ones that got away for the Demon Deacons - who also struggled down the stretch in losses to Tennessee, North Carolina and N.C. State. They missed nine of their final 10 shots in this one - including all five 3s they took in that stretch - after making 11 of their first 24 attempts of the second half.
STAR WATCH
DeVoe, a North Carolina native, was 8 of 11 from the field and made five 3-pointers for the third consecutive game. He finished one point shy of the career high he set a week earlier against Georgia Tech. ''I feel like every shot I take is going in, and fortunately, they've been going down lately,'' he said.
FOUL TROUBLE
Reed picked up his fourth foul with 7:08 to play, necessitating Brownell's switch to the zone, and forward Elijah Thomas also finished with four fouls for the Tigers. Reed and Thomas shared the team lead with six defensive rebounds apiece. ''Obviously, some of that (zone defense) was to protect our players,'' Brownell said.
TRENDING
The Demon Deacons fell to 0-6 this season against Top 25 opponents. This was just the second time they've finished within single digits of a ranked team. North Carolina beat them 73-69 in January.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Plays host to Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Wake Forest: Visits Miami on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|45.3
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|38.3
|Three Point %
|34.5
|85.6
|Free Throw %
|89.7
|Defensive rebound by Marcquise Reed
|10.0
|Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Shelton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Shelton Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Olivier Sarr
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Shelton Mitchell
|16.0
|Brandon Childress missed jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Spivey
|28.0
|+ 2
|Bryant Crawford made jump shot
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|67
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|31
|25
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 Clemson 19-4
|75.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Wake Forest 9-14
|74.1 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|G. DeVoe G
|13.0 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
13
|B. Crawford G
|16.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.8 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. DeVoe G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|B. Crawford G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. DeVoe
|36
|24
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/11
|5/7
|3/3
|0
|5
|M. Reed
|34
|22
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/13
|2/6
|6/8
|1
|6
|S. Mitchell
|35
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|E. Thomas
|27
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/8
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|6
|A. Simms
|26
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. DeVoe
|36
|24
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/11
|5/7
|3/3
|0
|5
|M. Reed
|34
|22
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/13
|2/6
|6/8
|1
|6
|S. Mitchell
|35
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|E. Thomas
|27
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/8
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|6
|A. Simms
|26
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Skara
|11
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|M. Donnal
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Trapp
|13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|S. Spencer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. William
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Fields
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Oliver II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|36
|10
|3
|2
|8
|17
|24/56
|10/24
|17/20
|5
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Crawford
|39
|16
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/12
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|5
|D. Moore
|34
|9
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|8
|B. Childress
|34
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Thompson
|12
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Brown
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Crawford
|39
|16
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/12
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|5
|D. Moore
|34
|9
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|8
|B. Childress
|34
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Thompson
|12
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Brown
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|30
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Mitchell
|15
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3/4
|3/3
|0/1
|0
|3
|O. Sarr
|19
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|4
|A. Spivey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilbekin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bilas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Eggleston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|32
|12
|6
|1
|8
|17
|23/59
|8/20
|13/17
|7
|25
-
4DUKE
STJOHN77
81
Final
-
OKLAST
7KANSAS84
79
Final
-
TOLEDO
AKRON77
56
Final
-
ND
NCST58
76
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH41
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER57
80
Final
-
HOU
UCF69
65
Final
-
8CINCY
UCONN65
57
Final
-
BING
MAINE79
81
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
CIT92
100
Final/OT
-
21UK
MIZZOU60
69
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI75
97
Final
-
10TXTECH
TCU83
71
Final
-
SC
TEXAM60
83
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO80
62
Final
-
JAXST
SIUE67
75
Final
-
LIB
LONGWD67
55
Final
-
DENVER
IPFW63
91
Final
-
DAYTON
UMASS82
86
Final/2OT
-
BU
LEHIGH75
80
Final
-
MEMP
ECU85
88
Final/OT
-
FDU
ROBERT73
67
Final
-
MIAMI
VATECH84
75
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR57
75
Final
-
20CLEM
WAKE75
67
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
84
Final
-
PROV
MARQET77
75
Final
-
MINN
24MICH73
76
Final/OT
-
SDAK
NDAKST76
72
Final
-
ORAL
WILL56
82
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB61
63
Final
-
AMER
ARMY70
82
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST78
61
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON80
59
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT54
67
Final
-
ARK
LSU86
94
Final
-
KENTST
BGREEN62
70
Final
-
CMICH
OHIO101
98
Final/2OT
-
DREXEL
WMMARY91
79
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER61
79
Final
-
2UVA
CUSE59
44
Final
-
3PURDUE
RUT78
76
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT84
71
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA77
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT66
68
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST81
94
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO63
86
Final
-
WKY
TXSA63
74
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST100
107
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ILLST71
75
Final
-
KSTATE
15WVU51
89
Final
-
DAVID
GWASH87
58
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
79
Final
-
BAMA
23FLA68
50
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST61
81
Final
-
COPPST
BCU60
80
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE78
81
Final
-
FAMU
HOW80
83
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
MOREHD83
73
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT56
59
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD73
57
Final
-
UVM
UMBC81
53
Final
-
FSU
LVILLE80
76
Final
-
DELST
NCCU61
72
Final
-
HAMP
NCAT84
92
Final
-
TNTECH
EILL71
79
Final
-
GMASON
RICH79
75
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV61
75
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER65
73
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST75
62
Final
-
TXAMCC
UIW56
51
Final
-
USCUP
KENSAW69
93
Final
-
MIAOH
NILL81
65
Final
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB81
77
Final
-
OREG
STNFRD61
96
Final
-
MNTNA
NDAK72
67
Final
-
SFA
LAMAR54
76
Final
-
APPST
TEXST59
56
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL80
87
Final
-
SALAB
TROY63
80
Final
-
ALST
MVSU89
85
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SEMO96
81
Final
-
NICHST
NORL81
64
Final
-
CARK
SELOU84
89
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST67
90
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS70
74
Final
-
USC
UCLA79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISSST57
72
Final
-
NMEX
SJST71
68
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM82
96
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE102
100
Final/OT
-
IOWA
PSU58
82
Final
-
GTOWN
6XAVIER91
96
Final/OT
-
MISS
18TENN61
94
Final
-
FGC
JVILLE80
55
Final
-
12OKLA
TEXAS74
79
Final
-
GAST
ARKLR81
51
Final
-
SCST
SAV99
111
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM68
69
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST57
60
Final
-
MORGAN
NORFLK65
76
Final
-
STBON
DUQ84
81
Final
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK73
64
Final
-
YALE
PENN50
59
Final
-
STETSON
UNF91
97
Final
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG83
57
Final
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
67
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH105
104
Final/2OT
-
MURYST
TNMART66
53
Final
-
NH
ALBANY74
83
Final
-
UAB
ODU60
65
Final
-
HARV
CORN76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
BUCK59
74
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO78
73
Final
-
TNST
EKY73
60
Final
-
DART
CLMB74
77
Final
-
USM
FAU77
66
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA86
85
Final
-
LATECH
FIU68
71
Final
-
DEL
ELON76
89
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU77
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR71
88
Final
-
FORD
STLOU50
73
Final
-
VALPO
SILL59
65
Final
-
NEVADA
COLOST76
67
Final
-
OREGST
CAL70
74
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE91
93
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
BRAD78
68
Final
-
PITT
19UNC65
96
Final
-
GASOU
ARKST89
91
Final
-
ALAM
ARKPB62
80
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR67
81
Final
-
5MICHST
IND63
60
Final
-
VANDY
11AUBURN81
93
Final
-
MRSHL
UTEP74
65
Final
-
13MARYCA
USD65
62
Final
-
WEBER
NAU87
55
Final
-
CHIST
GC55
89
Final
-
CSN
UCSB51
75
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK58
81
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE54
55
Final
-
AF
SDGST50
81
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER81
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSFULL63
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CPOLY64
78
Final
-
BYU
14GONZAG60
68
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST81
58
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASH75
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA70
59
Final