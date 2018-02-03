CLEM
WAKE

No Text

DeVoe leads No. 20 Clemson past Wake Forest 75-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 03, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) The 20th-ranked Clemson Tigers needed to protect a pair of foul-plagued defenders from the whistles, and had to cool down the Wake Forest shooters who kept their team in the game.

Coach Brad Brownell's little-used zone defense accomplished both things.

Gabe DeVoe scored 24 points and Clemson beat Wake Forest 75-67 on Saturday.

''They couldn't figure it out,'' DeVoe said of the reaction to the zone by the Demon Deacons - who went 5 minutes between field goals down the stretch.

Marcquise Reed added 10 of his 22 in the final six minutes to help the Tigers (19-4, 8-3) win their third straight and claim sole possession of second place in the league standings, a half-game ahead of No. 4 Duke.

DeVoe described his teammates as ''super-confident'' because ''we've got a lot of older guys who have been in this situation before, and that helps us out a lot. Down the stretch, just staying calm under pressure, making shots on the offensive end and getting stops on the defensive end.''

Bryant Crawford scored 16 points and Keyshawn Woods added 13 for the Demon Deacons (9-14, 2-9), who ultimately lost control of a tight game that had 20 lead changes and 12 ties.

''I guess we weren't mentally dialed in down the stretch,'' Woods said. ''The zone messed us up.''

Reed put the Tigers ahead to stay with a free throw with 3:39 to play, and his jumper with about 90 seconds left put Clemson up 69-65 - the first time since early in the second half that the margin was greater than one possession either way.

Doral Moore added 13 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Shelton Mitchell finished with 10 points for the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers did enough to sidestep a letdown that could have come following their victory over No. 19 North Carolina five nights earlier. The result was a leg up on the rest of the conference in the race for second in the ACC behind No. 2 Virginia, which has at least a three-game lead on everyone else.

Wake Forest: This one will go on the lengthy list of ones that got away for the Demon Deacons - who also struggled down the stretch in losses to Tennessee, North Carolina and N.C. State. They missed nine of their final 10 shots in this one - including all five 3s they took in that stretch - after making 11 of their first 24 attempts of the second half.

STAR WATCH

DeVoe, a North Carolina native, was 8 of 11 from the field and made five 3-pointers for the third consecutive game. He finished one point shy of the career high he set a week earlier against Georgia Tech. ''I feel like every shot I take is going in, and fortunately, they've been going down lately,'' he said.

FOUL TROUBLE

Reed picked up his fourth foul with 7:08 to play, necessitating Brownell's switch to the zone, and forward Elijah Thomas also finished with four fouls for the Tigers. Reed and Thomas shared the team lead with six defensive rebounds apiece. ''Obviously, some of that (zone defense) was to protect our players,'' Brownell said.

TRENDING

The Demon Deacons fell to 0-6 this season against Top 25 opponents. This was just the second time they've finished within single digits of a ranked team. North Carolina beat them 73-69 in January.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Plays host to Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Wake Forest: Visits Miami on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
B. Crawford
13 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
45.3 Field Goal % 39.3
38.3 Three Point % 34.5
85.6 Free Throw % 89.7
  Defensive rebound by Marcquise Reed 10.0
  Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Shelton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Shelton Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Olivier Sarr 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Shelton Mitchell 16.0
  Brandon Childress missed jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Spivey 28.0
+ 2 Bryant Crawford made jump shot 30.0
Team Stats
Points 75 67
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 31 25
Team 1 2
Assists 10 12
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
G. DeVoe G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
B. Crawford G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo 20 Clemson 19-4 354075
home team logo Wake Forest 9-14 303767
O/U 141.5, WAKE +2.5
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
O/U 141.5, WAKE +2.5
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 20 Clemson 19-4 75.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 9-14 74.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
10
G. DeVoe G 13.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.7 APG 45.6 FG%
13
B. Crawford G 16.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.8 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
G. DeVoe G 24 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
13
B. Crawford G 16 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
42.9 FG% 39.0
41.7 3PT FG% 40.0
85.0 FT% 76.5
Clemson
Starters
G. DeVoe
M. Reed
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. DeVoe 36 24 5 1 0 0 1 1 8/11 5/7 3/3 0 5
M. Reed 34 22 7 2 1 0 2 4 7/13 2/6 6/8 1 6
S. Mitchell 35 10 5 1 0 0 0 1 3/8 2/4 2/2 0 5
E. Thomas 27 5 7 2 1 0 1 4 2/8 0/0 1/1 1 6
A. Simms 26 5 4 2 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/3 1/2 1 3
Starters
G. DeVoe
M. Reed
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. DeVoe 36 24 5 1 0 0 1 1 8/11 5/7 3/3 0 5
M. Reed 34 22 7 2 1 0 2 4 7/13 2/6 6/8 1 6
S. Mitchell 35 10 5 1 0 0 0 1 3/8 2/4 2/2 0 5
E. Thomas 27 5 7 2 1 0 1 4 2/8 0/0 1/1 1 6
A. Simms 26 5 4 2 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/3 1/2 1 3
Bench
D. Skara
M. Donnal
C. Trapp
S. Spencer
M. William
L. Davis
I. Fields
A. Oliver II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Skara 11 4 2 0 1 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 1
M. Donnal 11 3 3 1 0 2 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3
C. Trapp 13 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 1 1
S. Spencer 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. William 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 36 10 3 2 8 17 24/56 10/24 17/20 5 31
Wake Forest
Starters
B. Crawford
D. Moore
B. Childress
T. Thompson
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Crawford 39 16 5 6 2 0 1 4 4/12 2/4 6/6 0 5
D. Moore 34 9 13 0 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/0 1/3 5 8
B. Childress 34 7 3 4 1 0 3 2 2/6 1/2 2/2 0 3
T. Thompson 12 2 2 0 2 0 0 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
C. Brown 17 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 0
Starters
B. Crawford
D. Moore
B. Childress
T. Thompson
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Crawford 39 16 5 6 2 0 1 4 4/12 2/4 6/6 0 5
D. Moore 34 9 13 0 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/0 1/3 5 8
B. Childress 34 7 3 4 1 0 3 2 2/6 1/2 2/2 0 3
T. Thompson 12 2 2 0 2 0 0 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
C. Brown 17 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
K. Woods
D. Mitchell
O. Sarr
A. Spivey
M. Wilbekin
T. Rike
B. Anderson
A. Bilas
S. Japhet-Mathias
R. Washington
M. Eggleston
S. Okeke
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Woods 30 13 0 0 1 0 1 1 5/12 1/6 2/2 0 0
D. Mitchell 15 9 3 0 0 1 1 0 3/4 3/3 0/1 0 3
O. Sarr 19 9 5 1 0 0 1 4 3/5 1/3 2/3 1 4
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilbekin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Eggleston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 32 12 6 1 8 17 23/59 8/20 13/17 7 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores