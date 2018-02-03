KSTATE
Konate, No. 15 West Virginia end skid, top K-State 89-51

  • Feb 03, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Even with several players recuperating from the flu bug, West Virginia's defense can still frustrate the tar out of opponents.

One game after allowing the most points in a Big 12 game since joining the league in 2012, No. 15 West Virginia overwhelmed Kansas State with its pressure, and the Mountaineers ended a three-game losing streak with an 89-51 victory Saturday.

''We're still `Press Virginia,''' Mountaineers guard James ''Beetle'' Bolden said. ''We've just got to come and play with the same energy every single night.''

West Virginia (17-6, 6-5 Big 12) got a rare win after holding a double-digit lead over the past month. The Mountaineers have had such leads in five of its last seven games but have won just twice.

The illnesses took a toll on the Mountaineers in the past week and coach Bob Huggins was concerned about having enough available bodies to execute any type of defense Saturday, especially after a 93-77 loss Wednesday at Iowa State.

Five players have been sick, and guards Daxter Miles Jr. and Bolden required hospital trips. Bolden recovered enough to make his first career start in Miles' place, while Miles saw his first action of any kind in a week.

The Wildcats (16-7, 5-5) never led, were held to their lowest scoring output of the season and had more turnovers (15) than field goals (14).

''Our pressure really was pretty good,'' Huggins said. ''We kind of backed it off at the end - I was just trying to save people's legs.''

Knowing West Virginia's recent tendencies to relinquish big leads, especially in the second half, Kansas State coach Bruce Weber thought his team had a chance down 39-30 at halftime.

''But they just kept pushing it and we got a little frustrated, couldn't make some shots and it was like a snowball going down the hill and we couldn't stop it,'' Weber said.

Forward Sagaba Konate, who led West Virginia with 19 points and nine rebounds, took advantage of the Big 12's worst rebounding team. Over a 1:15 stretch late in the game, the 6-foot-8 sophomore scored off a rebound, made two free throws and threw down a dunk as part of a 13-0 run.

Bolden added 13 points, Teddy Allen had 12 points off the bench and Wes Harris had 10 for West Virginia.

Dean Wade scored 17 points and Xavier Sneed had 16 for Kansas State.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers shot 61 percent (14 of 23) from the floor after halftime in beating Kansas State for the eighth time in their last nine meetings. They didn't look like the stumbling squad that struggled to a 3-5 record in January after rising to the No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25 on Jan. 8.

Kansas State: The Wildcats made one basket over a 13-minute stretch spanning both halves, allowing West Virginia to take command. Kansas State has lost two straight after winning four in a row.

STRUGGLING BROWN

Kansas State leading scorer Barry Brown was held to just one point after scoring nine against No. 7 Kansas on Monday. Over his last two games Brown is 4 of 19 from the floor.

''He lost a little bit of confidence,'' Weber said. ''No one works harder than he does. I think he'll come back. I don't have any doubt about that.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia will likely fall several spots after the double-digit loss at Iowa State.

STOKES RETURNS

Kansas State point guard Kamau Stokes had two points in 10 minutes in his return from a six-game absence with a broken foot.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Plays at Texas on Wednesday

West Virginia: Looks for its first regular-season sweep of Oklahoma after beating the Sooners 89-76 on Jan. 6 in Morgantown. The game at No. 12 Oklahoma is Monday night.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org

Follow John Raby on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jrabyap

Key Players
B. Brown Jr.
5 G
J. Carter
2 G
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
44.8 Field Goal % 40.7
30.9 Three Point % 38.6
80.9 Free Throw % 86.4
  Defensive rebound by Logan Routt 14.0
  Amaad Wainright missed layup 16.0
+ 3 D'Angelo Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daxter Miles Jr. 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Daxter Miles Jr. 53.0
  Amaad Wainright missed 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Amaad Wainright made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Shooting foul on D'Angelo Hunter 53.0
+ 2 Teddy Allen made jump shot 1:07
  Defensive rebound by West Virginia 1:21
  Brian Patrick missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 2 James Bolden made finger-roll layup 1:38
Team Stats
Points 51 89
Field Goals 14-47 (29.8%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 23-24 (95.8%)
Total Rebounds 24 36
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 14 23
Team 1 5
Assists 12 18
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 1 0
32
D. Wade F
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
50
S. Konate F
19 PTS, 9 REB
12T
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 16-7 74.3 PPG 32.7 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 15 West Virginia 17-6 81.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
32
D. Wade F 16.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.7 APG 56.0 FG%
50
S. Konate F 10.5 PPG 8.0 RPG 0.7 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
32
D. Wade F 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
50
S. Konate F 19 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
29.8 FG% 54.9
34.6 3PT FG% 41.7
70.0 FT% 95.8
Kansas State
Starters
D. Wade
X. Sneed
C. Diarra
M. Mawien
B. Brown Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wade 33 17 2 1 1 0 3 2 6/13 2/4 3/4 1 1
X. Sneed 34 16 5 0 2 0 1 1 5/11 5/10 1/2 3 2
C. Diarra 19 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
M. Mawien 17 2 4 1 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 2/3 0 4
B. Brown Jr. 31 1 6 3 0 0 6 3 0/3 0/1 1/2 2 4
West Virginia
Starters
S. Konate
J. Bolden
W. Harris
E. Ahmad
J. Carter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Konate 29 19 9 0 0 1 0 3 7/9 0/0 5/5 1 8
J. Bolden 24 13 1 2 1 1 1 3 4/6 3/4 2/2 1 0
W. Harris 20 10 2 0 1 0 2 2 2/7 1/5 5/5 1 1
E. Ahmad 16 8 3 1 0 0 3 4 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 3
J. Carter 33 6 4 11 2 0 0 2 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 4
NCAA BB Scores