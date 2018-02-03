NC State follows week off with 76-58 win vs. Notre Dame
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina State didn't squander the surge from an emotional rivalry win. The Wolfpack just had to wait a week to prove it.
Torin Dorn scored 21 points to help N.C. State beat Notre Dame 76-58 on Saturday, a win that came after an extended break following last weekend's overtime win at then-No. 10 North Carolina.
There was no sign of a hangover, rust or anything else. Instead, Dorn and the rest of his Wolfpack teammates were simply dominant.
''I think it's a statement to our focus,'' Dorn said. ''We've been a really focused group and this week we've been able to focus on some things to help us not come out lax and lazy since we beat Carolina and had a big win.
''Every game is important in the ACC, so you've got to be able to turn the page from one to the next.''
Coach Kevin Keatts said it was ''a scary week for me'' because he would've preferred to keep playing after the Wolfpack's 95-91 win in Chapel Hill that included the team hitting 15 of 30 3-pointers. But he also said the time to regroup with two days off followed by extra time to refine things in practice helped by Saturday.
The Wolfpack claimed a 38-26 rebounding advantage and scored 21 points off turnovers. It amounted to a complete reversal of a 30-point loss to Notre Dame exactly one month earlier, down to the symmetry of N.C. State leading by 30 with 8 1/2 minutes left.
''Give these guys credit,'' Keatts said. ''What a turnaround that we've had.''
Matt Farrell scored 16 points for the Fighting Irish (13-10, 3-7) after missing the past two games with a lingering ankle injury. Notre Dame fell behind 9-0 in the opening minutes and trailed by 19 in the first half on the way to a seventh straight loss.
''We just couldn't get anything going early in the game and then you're digging out of a hole the whole time,'' Irish coach Mike Brey said. ''I think they have a great vibe about them, and we don't.''
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish have been just trying to stay afloat with preseason Associated Press All-American Bonzie Colson roughly halfway through a projected eight-week recovery from a broken left foot. But they haven't won a game in nearly a month. Worse, while the first five losses were all by single-digit margins, the past two - both in the state of North Carolina with Tuesday's 22-point loss at Duke - have ended with ugly scores.
''They're hanging in there,'' Brey said. ''When you have older guys sometimes they panic less. We are where we are in this thing. I'm very realistic. ... We just try to get them back and see if we can play better at home.''
N.C. State: N.C. State played with a free-flowing confidence. It's a good sign for a team trying to play its way into NCAA Tournament contention, both for the turnaround from the 88-58 road loss to the Irish and the maturity to follow an emotional rivalry win and week off with this type of response.
ABU'S DAY
Wolfpack senior forward Abdul-Malik Abu shook loose from his struggles for an afternoon with eight points and five rebounds in a season-high 30 minutes.
Abu - who had averaged 12.3 points over the past two seasons - had been averaging 4.0 points in league play and seen his minutes dwindle amid foul trouble and defensive mistakes. Keatts said getting Abu back to form would provide ''another dimension.''
''He had a great week of practice,'' Keatts said. ''He was very active, he was chasing the basketball down, he was great on the defensive end, he was getting rebounds. So I wanted to play him 30 minutes.''
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish host Boston College on Tuesday night.
N.C. State: Virginia Tech hosts the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in another matchup of teams trying to improve their NCAA Tournament chances.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.1
|Min. Per Game
|28.1
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|42.3
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|38.3
|Three Point %
|40.5
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|64.1
|+ 2
|Elijah Burns made jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo
|56.0
|Lavar Batts Jr. missed layup, blocked by Liam Nelligan
|58.0
|Lost ball turnover on Nikola Djogo, stolen by Lavar Batts Jr.
|1:07
|+ 1
|Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Lavar Batts Jr. missed layup, blocked by Liam Nelligan
|58.0
|Braxton Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Abdul-Malik Abu
|1:35
|T.J. Gibbs missed free throw
|1:35
|Personal foul on Braxton Beverly
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|76
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|38
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|13
|20
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 13-10
|75.3 PPG
|39 RPG
|14.1 APG
|NC State 16-7
|80.8 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|M. Farrell G
|15.7 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|5.1 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
2
|T. Dorn G
|13.7 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.6 APG
|53.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Farrell G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|T. Dorn G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Farrell
|32
|16
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0
|5/13
|4/10
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Gibbs
|37
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/12
|3/7
|3/5
|0
|1
|M. Geben
|26
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|R. Pflueger
|35
|7
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Mooney
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Farrell
|32
|16
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0
|5/13
|4/10
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Gibbs
|37
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/12
|3/7
|3/5
|0
|1
|M. Geben
|26
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|R. Pflueger
|35
|7
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Mooney
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Torres
|27
|9
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|5
|E. Burns
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|M. Gregory
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Djogo
|20
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|L. Nelligan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Colson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|24
|13
|6
|4
|15
|13
|21/54
|8/24
|8/14
|6
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dorn
|28
|21
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|7/13
|2/3
|5/7
|1
|2
|B. Beverly
|38
|16
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6/9
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|1
|O. Yurtseven
|29
|10
|10
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|7
|A. Abu
|30
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Johnson
|27
|5
|6
|10
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dorn
|28
|21
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|7/13
|2/3
|5/7
|1
|2
|B. Beverly
|38
|16
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6/9
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|1
|O. Yurtseven
|29
|10
|10
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|7
|A. Abu
|30
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Johnson
|27
|5
|6
|10
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Freeman
|19
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/9
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|1
|L. Freeman
|8
|7
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|5
|S. Hunt
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Newman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Batts Jr.
|14
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|76
|34
|20
|8
|6
|13
|14
|30/60
|6/18
|10/14
|9
|25
-
4DUKE
STJOHN77
81
Final
-
OKLAST
7KANSAS84
79
Final
-
TOLEDO
AKRON77
56
Final
-
ND
NCST58
76
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH41
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER57
80
Final
-
HOU
UCF69
65
Final
-
8CINCY
UCONN65
57
Final
-
BING
MAINE79
81
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
CIT92
100
Final/OT
-
21UK
MIZZOU60
69
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI75
97
Final
-
10TXTECH
TCU83
71
Final
-
SC
TEXAM60
83
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO80
62
Final
-
JAXST
SIUE67
75
Final
-
LIB
LONGWD67
55
Final
-
DENVER
IPFW63
91
Final
-
DAYTON
UMASS82
86
Final/2OT
-
BU
LEHIGH75
80
Final
-
MEMP
ECU85
88
Final/OT
-
FDU
ROBERT73
67
Final
-
MIAMI
VATECH84
75
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR57
75
Final
-
20CLEM
WAKE75
67
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
84
Final
-
PROV
MARQET77
75
Final
-
MINN
24MICH73
76
Final/OT
-
SDAK
NDAKST76
72
Final
-
ORAL
WILL56
82
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB61
63
Final
-
AMER
ARMY70
82
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST78
61
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON80
59
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT54
67
Final
-
ARK
LSU86
94
Final
-
KENTST
BGREEN62
70
Final
-
CMICH
OHIO101
98
Final/2OT
-
DREXEL
WMMARY91
79
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER61
79
Final
-
2UVA
CUSE59
44
Final
-
3PURDUE
RUT78
76
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT84
71
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA77
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT66
68
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST81
94
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO63
86
Final
-
WKY
TXSA63
74
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST100
107
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ILLST71
75
Final
-
KSTATE
15WVU51
89
Final
-
DAVID
GWASH87
58
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
79
Final
-
BAMA
23FLA68
50
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST61
81
Final
-
COPPST
BCU60
80
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE78
81
Final
-
FAMU
HOW80
83
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
MOREHD83
73
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT56
59
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD73
57
Final
-
UVM
UMBC81
53
Final
-
FSU
LVILLE80
76
Final
-
DELST
NCCU61
72
Final
-
HAMP
NCAT84
92
Final
-
TNTECH
EILL71
79
Final
-
GMASON
RICH79
75
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV61
75
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER65
73
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST75
62
Final
-
TXAMCC
UIW56
51
Final
-
USCUP
KENSAW69
93
Final
-
MIAOH
NILL81
65
Final
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB81
77
Final
-
OREG
STNFRD61
96
Final
-
MNTNA
NDAK72
67
Final
-
SFA
LAMAR54
76
Final
-
APPST
TEXST59
56
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL80
87
Final
-
SALAB
TROY63
80
Final
-
ALST
MVSU89
85
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SEMO96
81
Final
-
NICHST
NORL81
64
Final
-
CARK
SELOU84
89
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST67
90
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS70
74
Final
-
USC
UCLA79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISSST57
72
Final
-
NMEX
SJST71
68
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM82
96
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE102
100
Final/OT
-
IOWA
PSU58
82
Final
-
GTOWN
6XAVIER91
96
Final/OT
-
MISS
18TENN61
94
Final
-
FGC
JVILLE80
55
Final
-
12OKLA
TEXAS74
79
Final
-
GAST
ARKLR81
51
Final
-
SCST
SAV99
111
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM68
69
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST57
60
Final
-
MORGAN
NORFLK65
76
Final
-
STBON
DUQ84
81
Final
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK73
64
Final
-
YALE
PENN50
59
Final
-
STETSON
UNF91
97
Final
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG83
57
Final
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
67
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH105
104
Final/2OT
-
MURYST
TNMART66
53
Final
-
NH
ALBANY74
83
Final
-
UAB
ODU60
65
Final
-
HARV
CORN76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
BUCK59
74
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO78
73
Final
-
TNST
EKY73
60
Final
-
DART
CLMB74
77
Final
-
USM
FAU77
66
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA86
85
Final
-
LATECH
FIU68
71
Final
-
DEL
ELON76
89
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU77
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR71
88
Final
-
FORD
STLOU50
73
Final
-
VALPO
SILL59
65
Final
-
NEVADA
COLOST76
67
Final
-
OREGST
CAL70
74
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE91
93
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
BRAD78
68
Final
-
PITT
19UNC65
96
Final
-
GASOU
ARKST89
91
Final
-
ALAM
ARKPB62
80
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR67
81
Final
-
5MICHST
IND63
60
Final
-
VANDY
11AUBURN81
93
Final
-
MRSHL
UTEP74
65
Final
-
13MARYCA
USD65
62
Final
-
WEBER
NAU87
55
Final
-
CHIST
GC55
89
Final
-
CSN
UCSB51
75
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK58
81
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE54
55
Final
-
AF
SDGST50
81
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER81
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSFULL63
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CPOLY64
78
Final
-
BYU
14GONZAG60
68
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST81
58
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASH75
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA70
59
Final