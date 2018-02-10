OKLAST
Oklahoma State tops struggling No. 19 West Virginia 88-85

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Road games against ranked teams don't seem to be much of a problem for coach Mike Boynton Jr and his Cowboys.

Kendall Smith and Cameron McGriff each scored 20 points and Oklahoma State beat another ranked team on the road, topping No. 19 West Virginia 88-85 Saturday.

''We're fighters,'' Smith said. ''Every man in that locker room is a fierce competitor. We knew coming in here wasn't going to be easy but we believed in our coaching staff and we believed in our game plan.''

The Cowboys (15-10, 5-7 Big 12), who won at then-No. 7 Kansas last weekend, trailed by eight points with 13 1/2 minutes left.

Jevon Carter had a career-high 33 points for West Virginia (18-7, 7-5), which has lost six of nine. His layup gave the Mountaineers a six-point lead with three minutes left.

Lindy Waters hit a 3-pointer that put the Cowboys ahead 86-85 in the final half-minute. After a missed three-point attempt by WVU's Beetle Bolden, Smith found an unguarded Jeffrey Carroll who dunked for Oklahoma State to seal the win.

''I attacked and saw Lindy who's an unbelievable shooter and who had just made one,'' Smith said. ''I trusted him, gave him the ball and he made another big shot.''

The Cowboys outrebounded West Virginia 12-1 off the Mountaineers' offensive glass in the second half.

''I thought the key to the game was that we had to limit them to one shot per possession,'' Boynton said. ''They are obviously one of the most physical rebounding teams in the country every year. I think we held them to one offensive rebound in the second half and that put us over the top.''

Carroll added 14 points and Waters and Mitchell Solomon both scored 10. McGriff made all 13 of his foul shots and also had nine rebounds, leaving him one board short of his first career double-double.

Esa Ahmad added 16 points and Lamont West scored 10 for West Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State picked up their second straight road win over a ranked team, after beating Kansas 84-79 in Lawrence last week.

West Virginia has lost six of their last nine games, and faces a TCU team they lost to on Monday before heading to Lawrence to play Kansas, where they have never won.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Even with a 75-73 win over Trae Young and the 17th-ranked Oklahoma on Monday, West Virginia could fall out of the Top 25 on Monday.

ROLE PLAYER

Despite the loss, Carter's 33 points got him out of his two-game slump with West Virginia. After a combined 7 of 25 from the field against Kansas State and Oklahoma, the Mountaineer guard shot 11 of 18 from the field, his best performance since he was a perfect five of five against Radford on Dec. 20, 2016.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2013

With the upset, Oklahoma State became only the second team to defeat Kansas and West Virginia on the road in the same season since WVU joined the Big 12 in July 2012. The Cowboys also did it in 2013 when WVU finished a lowly 13-19.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State returns to Stillwater to host Kansas State on Wednesday.

West Virginia has a quick turnaround before hosting TCU on Monday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Jeffrey Carroll made dunk, assist by Kendall Smith 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Kendall Smith 7.0
  James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendall Smith 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Kendall Smith 24.0
  Kendall Smith missed jump shot 26.0
+ 2 Jevon Carter made jump shot 37.0
+ 2 Kendall Smith made jump shot 1:07
+ 1 Jevon Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
+ 1 Jevon Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 88 85
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 30-36 (83.3%) 24-28 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 19 17
Team 0 1
Assists 11 13
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
K. Smith G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
J. Carter G
33 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma State 15-10 365288
home team logo 19 West Virginia 18-7 394685
O/U 149.5, WVU -12.5
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma State 15-10 77.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 19 West Virginia 18-7 80.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
12
C. McGriff F 7.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.8 APG 52.1 FG%
2
J. Carter G 16.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.8 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
12
C. McGriff F 20 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
2
J. Carter G 33 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
46.2 FG% 51.9
41.7 3PT FG% 31.3
83.3 FT% 85.7
Oklahoma State
Starters
K. Smith
C. McGriff
J. Carroll
M. Solomon
L. Waters III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 23 20 3 3 0 0 4 3 7/12 3/5 3/5 1 2
C. McGriff 32 20 9 1 0 1 1 5 3/7 1/1 13/13 4 5
J. Carroll 31 14 2 1 0 0 1 1 4/9 3/7 3/4 0 2
M. Solomon 25 10 7 1 1 0 1 4 3/4 0/0 4/5 3 4
L. Waters III 28 10 2 2 1 0 2 4 4/5 2/3 0/0 1 1
Bench
T. Shine
B. Averette
Y. Sima
T. Dziagwa
L. N'Guessan
T. Reeves
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Shine 21 7 4 1 1 0 2 1 1/6 1/4 4/5 0 4
B. Averette 16 6 0 0 1 0 2 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 0
Y. Sima 14 1 2 1 0 2 0 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 0
T. Dziagwa 10 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 1
L. N'Guessan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 31 11 6 3 13 23 24/52 10/24 30/36 12 19
West Virginia
Starters
J. Carter
E. Ahmad
J. Bolden
S. Konate
W. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Carter 37 33 4 4 1 0 3 3 11/18 1/2 10/10 0 4
E. Ahmad 20 16 2 4 1 0 2 2 4/7 0/1 8/10 0 2
J. Bolden 35 8 1 0 0 1 1 2 3/9 2/6 0/0 1 0
S. Konate 20 8 7 0 0 2 1 4 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 4
W. Harris 19 5 4 0 1 0 1 2 2/3 0/1 1/2 0 4
Bench
L. West
D. Miles Jr.
M. Bender
L. Routt
T. Allen
C. Harler
D. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. West 14 10 0 0 1 0 0 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 0
D. Miles Jr. 30 4 2 5 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 2
M. Bender 5 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 3 1
L. Routt 15 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
T. Allen 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Harler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 27 13 4 3 12 24 28/54 5/16 24/28 10 17
NCAA BB Scores